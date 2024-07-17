Community Notes Wrecks NH Dem's Claim About Project 2025 and JD Vance's Wife

Because the Democrats have absolutely nothing to point at and brag about when it comes to what the Biden presidency has brought Americans, their shouts of "threat to democracy" about Trump combined with lies about Project 2025 being the official Republican platform are all they have left.

One Democrat, a New Hampshire State Rep., took things to the next even more nutty level with this claim:

If Project 2025 is enacted, JD Vance's wife, pictured here, will be deported.



And yet he still supports it. https://t.co/ymmrpHCCw3 — NH State Rep. Wendy E. N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) July 16, 2024

Yes, we're sure Vance would support something that would get his own wife deported (cue massive eye roll). There's a whole lotta BS in that tweet.

Why would she be deported? Where does it say anything like that in Project 2025? Page? Section? Thanks. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 17, 2024

Please cite the page of Project 2025 that states that. Go. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 16, 2024

The claim got nuked by Community Notes and it couldn't have been more deserved:

Community notes was the BEST addition to X. https://t.co/gM3YXtT82s — THE Real Kelly Rae 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kellyrae2723) July 17, 2024

Here's what the note says in case it's not visible above:

Usha Vance is an American citizen who was born in California. There are no proposals contained in the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” that advocate for the deportation of American citizens.

But since when do these Democrats care about facts?

Usha Vance was born in San Diego, to legal immigrant parents.https://t.co/mRndO8KE7N — Aetius (@Aetius__) July 16, 2024

As usual the Democrats would like everybody to conflate legal immigration with illegal immigration.

vance’s wife is an american citizen. why are yankee white liberal women some of the worst racists in this country. https://t.co/jcQcNOot9O — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 17, 2024

When the mask slips and you see someone not as white as you and you assume they are not citizens 😬 https://t.co/Xlnfe3WMAG — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 16, 2024

I think what’s more telling is that you assumed that Vance’s wife was an immigrant and not an American citizen (she was born in California).



The accidental racism of the left is undefeated. https://t.co/QM0I0c9nkE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 17, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what these lefties are up to just watch what they accuse others of.