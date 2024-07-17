And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information Than Rachel Maddow

Boosted President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 … Again
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 17, 2024

Alex Jones was way off about Sandy Hook and it's cost him a billion dollars. (We're waiting for the lawsuits from the families of those killed and injured at Donald Trump's rally Saturday posting that Trump wasn't really shot and it was a blood squib from the movies.)

In breaking news Wednesday, detectives have uncovered the transcript of a speech by vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance in which he claimed Jones was a better source of information than Rachel Maddow.

Here's his "praise" Jones:

Because look, if you listen to Rachel Maddow every night, the basic worldview that you have, is that MAGA grandmas who have family dinners on Sunday and bake apple pies for their family are about to start a violent insurrection against this country. But if you listen to Alex Jones every day, you would believe that a transnational financial elite controls things in our country, that they hate our society, and oh, by the way, a lot of them are probably sexual perverts too. Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, that's actually a hell of a lot more true than Rachel Maddow's view of society.

Has Patrick Webb ever watched "Maddow"?

You don't even have to like Jones to say he's a better source of information than Maddow. This reminds us of when CNN and the other networks were trying to discredit Joe Rogan by saying he was taking "horse paste" for COVID-19.

