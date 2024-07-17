And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information Than Rachel Maddow

Alex Jones was way off about Sandy Hook and it's cost him a billion dollars. (We're waiting for the lawsuits from the families of those killed and injured at Donald Trump's rally Saturday posting that Trump wasn't really shot and it was a blood squib from the movies.)

Advertisement

In breaking news Wednesday, detectives have uncovered the transcript of a speech by vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance in which he claimed Jones was a better source of information than Rachel Maddow.

BREAKING: In a 2021 closed-door speech, JD Vance praised conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claiming he is a better source of information than Rachel Maddow. pic.twitter.com/JFIZ7Ouiw9 — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) July 16, 2024

Here's his "praise" Jones:

Because look, if you listen to Rachel Maddow every night, the basic worldview that you have, is that MAGA grandmas who have family dinners on Sunday and bake apple pies for their family are about to start a violent insurrection against this country. But if you listen to Alex Jones every day, you would believe that a transnational financial elite controls things in our country, that they hate our society, and oh, by the way, a lot of them are probably sexual perverts too. Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, that's actually a hell of a lot more true than Rachel Maddow's view of society.

Has Patrick Webb ever watched "Maddow"?

Accurate.



You have a problem with that? — Larry Cook (@stopvaccinating) July 16, 2024

That is true. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) July 17, 2024

Well...Alex Jones is in fact a better source of information than Maddow....so what is the big deal — SENDCONGRESSHOME (@Congressgohome) July 16, 2024

I don’t think Alex Jones qualifies as a conspiracy theorist any more; rather as someone who is way ahead of the curve on the truth about things. Either way, Vance is right — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) July 16, 2024

And you think he was wrong? Rachel Maddow is a lying propagandist who got out of a lawsuit by saying no one should believe what she says as fact. — Shay (@ShaylanaWalker) July 16, 2024

He wasn't wrong. — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) July 16, 2024

He’s right. Alex Jones IS a better source of information than Rachel Maddow — FeraleRIGHTDawg - 1776! (@DawgRight) July 17, 2024

Don’t always agree with Alex, but he gets a lot right. Rachel thinks if she repeats something enough times it becomes truth. — ShelleyG (@zamgirl1) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

Making me like JD Vance even more. Didn’t know he was that smart. — TexasDude 🌵 (@JimOReilly1011) July 16, 2024

Alex Jones is by far a better source of information than Rachel Maddow. Alex is a pro-America, pro-freedom analyst and content freedom fighter. Rachel Maddow is an overpaid clown. — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) July 17, 2024

You don't even have to like Jones to say he's a better source of information than Maddow. This reminds us of when CNN and the other networks were trying to discredit Joe Rogan by saying he was taking "horse paste" for COVID-19.

Alex being right is a meme.



Rachel being right is a miracle. — Kyle Schumann (@KyleSchumann08) July 16, 2024

***