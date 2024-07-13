State Representative Says Joe Biden Could Be Suffering From Long COVID

WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We heard a lot of excuses for why President Joe Biden flamed out so spectacularly at the CNN presidential debate on June 27. During the debate, two sources told Kelly O'Donnell that Biden had a cold. Dr. Anthony Fauci said cold medicine might have been at fault. Biden was also suffering from jet lag from his trip to France for the anniversary of D-Day. We were also told that Biden "only had a bad debate night because Rump and the GOP thugs had Biden assaulted with a disorienting microwave weapon" — and he had a cold.

Even on the Democrat side of the aisle, some are speculating that Biden has dementia. Former New Hamshire State Representative Wendy E.N. Thomas has another theory … Biden could be suffering from long COVID.

We're talking LONG COVID. Since at least 2020.

Some are wondering if this is a parody account, as it's not verified. Wikipedia says that Wendy E. N. Thomas is "an American microbiologist and politician who served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 2018 until 2020." She is a biologist, so she probably knows something about COVID, and can define "woman" as well.

The Washington Post should get Taylor Lorenz on this story right away.

He's had like 10 boosters.

What makes her think we'd want a president who has difficulty with reading, word retrieval, and short-term memory? How long does this long COVID last?

That's right … we'd forgotten about his struggle with stuttering as well.

Keith Olbermann, whom we trust implicitly, says it was probably cold medicine.

Is this a parody account? We can't be sure.

***

