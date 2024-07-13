State Representative Says Joe Biden Could Be Suffering From Long COVID

We heard a lot of excuses for why President Joe Biden flamed out so spectacularly at the CNN presidential debate on June 27. During the debate, two sources told Kelly O'Donnell that Biden had a cold. Dr. Anthony Fauci said cold medicine might have been at fault. Biden was also suffering from jet lag from his trip to France for the anniversary of D-Day. We were also told that Biden "only had a bad debate night because Rump and the GOP thugs had Biden assaulted with a disorienting microwave weapon" — and he had a cold.

Even on the Democrat side of the aisle, some are speculating that Biden has dementia. Former New Hamshire State Representative Wendy E.N. Thomas has another theory … Biden could be suffering from long COVID.

First, I unequivocally support Biden for President. 100%.



What everyone is calling dementia *could* be long covid. When I had long covid, I had difficulty with reading, word retrieval, and short term memory. — NH State Rep. Wendy E. N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) July 12, 2024

We have the winning one. pic.twitter.com/carWWsq2L7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 12, 2024

We're talking LONG COVID. Since at least 2020.

The excuses are great! How do they come up with this stuff? — Justin (@JustinNerdrum) July 12, 2024

That is, unfortunately, one of my state reps — Ross Connolly (@ConnollyRoss) July 12, 2024

Wendy, I think it's safe to say, you still have it. — Janice Hickey (@Hickey2023) July 12, 2024

Some are wondering if this is a parody account, as it's not verified. Wikipedia says that Wendy E. N. Thomas is "an American microbiologist and politician who served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 2018 until 2020." She is a biologist, so she probably knows something about COVID, and can define "woman" as well.

This isn’t for real right? — Luis Calderon (@mrluiscalderon) July 13, 2024

The Washington Post should get Taylor Lorenz on this story right away.

The effort it takes to create things out of thin air is truly amazing — Don Flynn (@don_flynn57856) July 13, 2024

This is the dumbest post I’ve read in a month. Congrats. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 13, 2024

Impossible. I saw him get vaccinated and boosted. — ✝️ Dr. River de los Muertos ⚰️🥀🅿️ (@cyntiajr) July 12, 2024

He's had like 10 boosters.

Except that he started exhibiting signs of cognitive decline way back during the 2020 DNC primary which predates the pandemic.



So come up with a better bullshit excuse for his senility. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 12, 2024

The far left are reaching for ANYTHING to keep the White House. So now Joe Biden has effects of long COVID? What next? — James Hutton (@JEHutton) July 13, 2024

What makes her think we'd want a president who has difficulty with reading, word retrieval, and short-term memory? How long does this long COVID last?

The “stuttering” in 2019 was never stuttering.



Just stop.



But as a Trump supporter, I’ll say: Let’s Go Brandon! Stay the course! — USA=Liberty (@LibertasWins) July 12, 2024

That's right … we'd forgotten about his struggle with stuttering as well.

I have not read a post coping like this in a very long time. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 13, 2024

Keith Olbermann, whom we trust implicitly, says it was probably cold medicine.

Is this a parody account? We can't be sure.

***