Rocky's a Fighter! Rep. Ro Khanna Wins the Ultimate Cringe Award Defending Biden's...
Axios: Biden Officials Typically Brush Off the President's 'Ordinary Brain Farts'
Hollywood Lefties Blame CNN for Biden’s Debate Performance

Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Keith Olbermann Blames Biden’s Debate Debacle on Cold Medicine

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on June 30, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Keith Olbermann is not doing well, post-presidential debate. Fresh off of calling for CNN to be burned to the ground, he's taking some massive doses of copium to try and justify Biden's bad debate performance.

Advertisement

Blaming it on cold medicine.

Sure, Keith.

That was the report on Thursday night, the excuse to explain why Biden sounded awful and didn't do well in his first match up against former President Trump.

Never mind the fact that -- after the debate -- they took Biden to Waffle House. Which is what one does when one has a cold.

Yeah, cold medicine doesn't do any of that.

Twitchy has covered Olbermann enough to know he's completely incapable of embarrassment.

JOURNALISMING: Politico Says the Debate Did Not Help Donald Trump ... Except With the Vote
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Heh.

Yep.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Totally.

Of course he is.

Advertisement

Hahahahaha.

He's special, alright.

No doubt whatsoever.

Prescription strength. For sure.

Definitely.

