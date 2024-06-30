Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Keith Olbermann Blames Biden’s Debate Debacle on Cold Medicine

Keith Olbermann is not doing well, post-presidential debate. Fresh off of calling for CNN to be burned to the ground, he's taking some massive doses of copium to try and justify Biden's bad debate performance.

Blaming it on cold medicine.

There is something intuitive to this, especially if you've ever taken what we specialists call "over the counter drugs" https://t.co/OkGJDi0izK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 30, 2024

Sure, Keith.

That was the report on Thursday night, the excuse to explain why Biden sounded awful and didn't do well in his first match up against former President Trump.

Never mind the fact that -- after the debate -- they took Biden to Waffle House. Which is what one does when one has a cold.

I mean I took an extra strength sinus headache medication last week and I needed about seven takes on the podcast (the average is 1.5)



I was also watching the debate on a 120" screen. His eyes were tiny at the start, larger by 30 minutes, normal by the next morning — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 30, 2024

Yeah, cold medicine doesn't do any of that.

Jeeezus, dude. This is as embarrassing a take as Biden's debate performance. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) June 30, 2024

Twitchy has covered Olbermann enough to know he's completely incapable of embarrassment.

CVS cold medicine is a vast right-wing conspiracy theory — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) June 30, 2024

Heh.

Yes, but on the other hand some of ‘us specialist’ are actual professionals and recognize organic brain disease symptoms when we see them- such as in the president. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) June 30, 2024

Yep.

You’re really gonna try to sell this off as a Sudafed haze.. on second thought yes please let’s do that. You are all but insuring a Trump victory — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) June 30, 2024

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Absolutely, Keith! Nothing to worry about at all. Most people are completely incoherent after popping a Sudafed. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 30, 2024

Totally.

This is also what Keith would say if Trump had acted like a doddering nincompoop in the debate and then blamed cold meds, because he is a man of honor and decency. https://t.co/jPghftJmZK — darthfledermaus (@darthfledermaus) June 30, 2024

Of course he is.

It’s called SudaFED because the deep state slipped Biden a mickey with cold medication to hobble his debate performance https://t.co/MLLdqpV8NF — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 30, 2024

Hahahahaha.

He's special, alright.

Oh absolutely! It was the cold medicine.



He’ll be in top shape for the next debate!



No doubt in my mind. https://t.co/Gh6V5l79ry — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) June 30, 2024

No doubt whatsoever.

Is that OTC copium or prescription strength copium? https://t.co/OGagUavmb1 — MY REAL NAME is Ed Gruberman (@jumpinjonnydee) June 30, 2024

Prescription strength. For sure.

Yes, it's definitely the fact that Biden has been on cold meds for the last two years that's led everyone to perceive him as mentally diminished. https://t.co/M9PlSaLgAg — Gary Brown ⚛⛧ (@GABrown4Liberty) June 30, 2024

Definitely.