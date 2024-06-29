Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He Was Headed Next?

After Thursday night's debacle in Atlanta, President Biden and FLOTUS visited a couple of places in the area hoping to find somebody who didn't watch the debate.

In a desperate attempt to shore up the "regular people" support, the Bidens stopped by a Waffle House to remind everybody that they should be voting for "Middle Class Joe."

I’m already looking forward to my next Waffle House visit. pic.twitter.com/sRvxkNJhj4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2024

The Biden campaign seems to enjoy swimming in Trump's wake, because he went to an Atlanta Waffle House last year.

Trump bought everyone at Waffle House in Georgia food and said: “Don’t eat too many waffles” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ptn3Cqt6ug — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2023

Biden wanted to make sure the Waffle House patrons knew he was one of them and also hopes they know he wants to tax the super-rich like crazy and make them "pay their fair share."

What the Bidens no doubt didn't announce at Waffle House is where they were headed next:

Biden clutches Jill’s arm after touching down in Hamptons for ritzy fundraiser amid growing calls to step down https://t.co/Na0AFWp95B pic.twitter.com/3onQyy08KZ — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2024

The Hamptons elite do indeed have too much money if they can afford to throw a stack of it aboard this particular sinking ship. And Biden will NOT be lecturing these people about "paying their fair share."

President Biden was pictured stepping off Marine One in the Hamptons Saturday afternoon while grimacing and clutching wife Jill Biden’s arm — just two days after he made a frail showing at his first 2024 debate against Donald Trump. Biden, 81, and the first lady put up a united front at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, down to their coordinating blue-hued ensembles. The couple was on Long Island for a star-studded fundraiser at the home of hedge-fund billionaire Barry Rosenstein and his wife Lizanne — the first of two big-donor events the commander in chief has in the metro area Saturday — despite a national clamor for him to step down after his alarming debate performance.

Hopefully that Timberlake-busting cop the Hamptons elite all hate is on duty this weekend in case Hunter ventures out for a drive.

Her dress is Brandon Maxwell and was $1000 if you’re wondering why Jill Biden loves her role so much https://t.co/096UHxftyX — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 29, 2024

Dr. Jill probably also didn't mention that to the folks at Waffle House. But at least it looks like Joe got over his head cold awfully fast.