Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're Not Above the Law

Earlier this week, pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor on suspicion of drunk driving.

The news spread like wildfire, and now the media are chiming in: not to talk about Timberlake and the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

No.

They're shaming the cop who arrested Timberlake, saying he's been 'infuriating' Hamptons residents for months. The reason? He strictly enforces traffic laws.

Sag Harbor cop who didn't recognize Justin Timberlake during DWI arrest is unmasked as rookie Michael Arkinson... and he's been infuriating the Hamptons elite for months https://t.co/QNgzeDtomY pic.twitter.com/3RUuJaPNl5 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 22, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

But in the three short months he's been on the force, he's already become known for his pull-over attempts, earning himself a nickname of 'the Sag Harbor Nazi' and a 'little red-headed dips**t' among the Hamptons' wealthy residents. Spencer, a writer from Shelter Island, is one driver who claims he's had an unpleasant encounter with Arkinson. He was recently trying to find a parking spot before meeting a friend for dinner in Sag Harbor when he performed a quick U-turn. Arkinson pounced when he spotted him make the turn. 'I was surprised he pulled me over,' he said. 'It was off season, and no one was around. It was a d**khead move. I felt like he pulled me over just for the sake of doing it.' Luckily, he said he was given a 'warning.' But, the second time Arkinson wasn't so nice. Spencer was driving near the Sag Harbor School when Arkinson pulled him over for talking on his cell phone.

We thought no one was above the law, and we're willing to bet you a Coke the Venn diagram of people complaining about Officer Arkinson and cheering the Trump conviction are concentric circles.

You’re doxing a public servant who makes $55k a year because a rich intoxicated celebrity couldn’t be bothered to get an Uber? — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) June 22, 2024

Yes they are.

Boo, hoo. Rich, entitled people annoyed he’s enforcing traffic laws that are only supposed to apply to the little people. — Twelfth amendment absolutist (@hyperfocal) June 22, 2024

Pull out the tiny violin.

Sounds like we need to hire a whole lot more just like him. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 22, 2024

When you stop enforcing the little laws, you stop enforcing the big laws -- as we see playing out time and again in every blue city across the country.

Well done, that lad.



“No one is above the law.” pic.twitter.com/Byth068LTG — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 22, 2024

Biden said so.

Ummm.. how much is JT paying y'all to run his PR campaign? And is there a way we can show our appreciation to this "rookie" who is just doing his job? — Pam D (@soirchick) June 22, 2024

Excellent questions both.

A 'Hot Fuzz' reference is always perfect.

That cop was able to stop Timberlake from hurting himself and/or others. Some gratitude is in order here. — DemiDaringBear 🐻 (@ddb909) June 22, 2024

They're incapable.

He enforces traffic laws in a wealthy community; the media must destroy him.

Oh I'm sorry. Is he not letting the rich and famous skate on every criminal offense? Sucks to be them — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 22, 2024

We're sure they'll manage.

The complaints about this cop are so hilariously elitist. https://t.co/CvQdwrshnC pic.twitter.com/a4CFNnz43F — MaxZed1101 (@zorin1101) June 22, 2024

They live in the Hamptons and won't pay a $145 fine.

On no not expecting the Hamptons Elite to follow the same rules as everybody else, doesn’t he know who they are?! https://t.co/yKkFSZ54bW — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 22, 2024

No, he doesn't.

And that's fine.

Equality under the law and all that.

Is "infuriating the Hamptons elite for months" supposed to elicit some sort of hatred in me for him or something? https://t.co/QjiT5LqgdP — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 22, 2024

They're really trying to make you hate this guy.

Putting this man on blast in a national publication is a strange way to thank someone for taking a drunk driver off the roads, potentially saving the life of the driver and every other person sharing the road that day. https://t.co/H8TOx9G1NA — jill kent (@JillaneKent) June 22, 2024

It's a very strange way to thank someone for doing his job.

this hit piece is amazing, the only anecdotes they have here are from the same driver who has been pulled over TWICE in three months for blatantly illegal things lol https://t.co/8TjYDTFHkQ — Carmiosa: A Mad Max Saga (@CarmanTse) June 22, 2024

And won't pay his fine.

However much you hate the media, it’s not enough. https://t.co/VQkW9tthqY — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) June 22, 2024

Not nearly enough.

Infuriating them by taking drunks off the roads? https://t.co/VXMes4HLHi — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 22, 2024

Apparently.

The folks in Sag Harbor can petition their government -- local, state, federal -- to change the laws if they don't like them. But those are the laws, and Arkinson's job is to enforce them. Doesn't matter if you're the Hampton 'elite' or not.