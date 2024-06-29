Hollywood Lefties Blame CNN for Biden’s Debate Performance
Keith Olbermann Calls for CNN to be Burned to the Ground

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 29, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Since no cable news outlet will have him on, Keith Olbermann had to do his debate reaction from his basement. Olbermann obviously felt, like the majority of the country, that President Joe Biden lost the debate badly (well, he did have a cold).

We have to admit, we thought CNN moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, who's likened Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric to Adolf Hitler, were surprisingly fair, even with Tapper jumping in at times to throw a lifeline to Biden. It turns out cutting off the mic was a good idea after all, even though Biden often finished up with time on the clock.

There are a lot of people, though, who blame Tapper and Bash for Biden's horrible performance. Why didn't they push back more on Trump's lies? (Our own Chad Felix Greene will tell you later that it was the bad lighting on CNN's part.) Olbermann suggested that CNN shut down Thursday night in shame, lock the doors, and burn the place down.

"The decision to not fact check any one of those lies by CNN was one of the most immoral decisions in the history of the free press in this country."

"Literally, I am suggesting that at some point tonight, CNN should... go off the air in shame. Fire everybody. Seal off the buildings. Make sure everybody's out and burn the godd*mn place to the ground."

Hollywood Lefties Blame CNN for Biden’s Debate Performance
Brett T.
Hey, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale came out of "a delightful many months of not-tweeting" to fact-check the debate live.

We'd be fine if CNN shut down in shame.

Isn't this "stochastic terrorism"? Isn't Olbermann inciting violence by his many unhinged followers?

The debate was run ENTIRELY by the Biden campaign's rules, and they're still blaming CNN.

Biden came out mumbling and coughing and resorted to the "inject bleach" line within 15 seconds. That wasn't the moderators' fault.

ABC had better watch out if that second debate actually happens.

Agreed.

***

