Keith Olbermann Calls for CNN to be Burned to the Ground

Since no cable news outlet will have him on, Keith Olbermann had to do his debate reaction from his basement. Olbermann obviously felt, like the majority of the country, that President Joe Biden lost the debate badly (well, he did have a cold).

We have to admit, we thought CNN moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, who's likened Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric to Adolf Hitler, were surprisingly fair, even with Tapper jumping in at times to throw a lifeline to Biden. It turns out cutting off the mic was a good idea after all, even though Biden often finished up with time on the clock.

There are a lot of people, though, who blame Tapper and Bash for Biden's horrible performance. Why didn't they push back more on Trump's lies? (Our own Chad Felix Greene will tell you later that it was the bad lighting on CNN's part.) Olbermann suggested that CNN shut down Thursday night in shame, lock the doors, and burn the place down.

NEW: Keith Olbermann calls for CNN to "literally" be burned to the ground because CNN moderators didn't do enough to assist the President.



Someone needs to do a wellness check on this man.



"The decision to not fact check any one of those lies by CNN was one of the most immoral… pic.twitter.com/pxX0p2292q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 29, 2024

"The decision to not fact check any one of those lies by CNN was one of the most immoral decisions in the history of the free press in this country." "Literally, I am suggesting that at some point tonight, CNN should... go off the air in shame. Fire everybody. Seal off the buildings. Make sure everybody's out and burn the godd*mn place to the ground."

Hey, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale came out of "a delightful many months of not-tweeting" to fact-check the debate live.

We'd be fine if CNN shut down in shame.

Gee, maybe the FBI needs to have one of those visits they do when MAGA people put out what they call “mean tweets” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 29, 2024

Isn't this "stochastic terrorism"? Isn't Olbermann inciting violence by his many unhinged followers?

I see @KeithOlbermann is as well adjusted as we all remember. 🤡🌎 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 29, 2024

Of course. It’s CNN’s fault. Not Joe’s. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 29, 2024

The debate was run ENTIRELY by the Biden campaign's rules, and they're still blaming CNN.

We can always count on Keith for his epic schizophrenic outbursts😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 29, 2024

Oh please sit down and be quiet! They helped him plenty! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 29, 2024

So CNN had to assist the President? They said they were gonna be fair and balanced. Joe flopped all on his own. — Grumpy Old Marine (@GrumpyMarine14) June 29, 2024

Biden came out mumbling and coughing and resorted to the "inject bleach" line within 15 seconds. That wasn't the moderators' fault.

He’s like the male version of Rosie O’Donnell. They even look alike. He should be used to losing after being owned on X so many times 🤣 — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) June 29, 2024

I was pleasantly surprised at how the moderators just did what they were supposed to do. Ask the fricken questions and cut the mic once the candidate hit the 2 minute mark with a response. — Texasbitcoiner (@Lil_ole_ladytex) June 29, 2024

Why is Kieth Olbermann always so angry? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 29, 2024

Keith Olbermann calls for CNN to "literally" be burned to the ground because CNN moderators didn't do enough to assist the President. — கரிகால சோழன் (@karikalan141289) June 29, 2024

ABC had better watch out if that second debate actually happens.

I mean I’m okay with them burning their business safely but I think they did a PERFECT job with good questions and letting each candidate say whatever they want to the American people about the question. Fact checking them would have done more harm than good. — Cheems Neil (@StickyKeef) June 29, 2024

Agreed.

Oh it’s his time of the month, I have his menstrual cycle marked on my calendar — W. A. Lopez (@crisisbill) June 29, 2024

***