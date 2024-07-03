CNN Panel Flabbergasted When Conservative Drops Trump Truth Bomb on Live Television
Biden Attacks Trump, SCOTUS in Last-Minute Evening Address

Dr. Fauci Says Cold Medicine KJP Claimed Biden Did NOT Take Could Be to Blame for Debate Disaster

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Once again Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping up to tell people not to believe what they've seen with their own eyes over the past few years, but this time it's about the effectiveness and mental acuity of President Biden. However, despite all the attempts to wave off evidence of Biden's feebleness as "cheap fakes," the recent debate proved that Fauci might want to recommend a few more boosters for the president.

Advertisement

Fauci took the usual approach that Biden staffers do by claiming behind the scenes he's sharp as a tack. He even floated a possible excuse for Biden's debate performance: 

That's the problem for Team Biden -- we've seen a lot more than just one 90-minute clip.

As for the cold medicine excuse, Karine Jean-Pierre claims otherwise: 

Advertisement

Also can any White House reporter please ask KJP why, if Biden had a bad cold as they claim, he went out after the debate and got up close with a lot of people at a Waffle House?

Exactly. Fauci vouching for Biden's condition just makes people think the opposite is true.

