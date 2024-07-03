It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political...
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also...
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're...
They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride...
Biden Weighs Dropping Out! Karine vs the Media!
After Driving Up the Cost of AC, Biden Admin Creates New Rule About...
WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's...

Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Even President Joe Biden's campaign's official senior spokesperson admitted that Biden had a bad night at the debate, but this was brought on by the combination of a cold and jet lag from his trip to France for the anniversary of D-Day.

Advertisement

Others have accused CNN of sabotage, doing a poor job with Biden's makeup and lighting and not telling him which camera to look at.

But this is the best excuse yet: Republicans hit Biden with a microwave energy weapon that made him appear senile.

Recommended

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Advertisement

We checked to see if this was a parody account, but accusations of Biden being assaulted with a microwave energy weapon go back to at least 2021.

Advertisement

Biden still made it through the 90-minute debate like a CHAMPION, despite being hit with microwave energy beams. You'd have thought the New York Times would have reported on that rather than publishing an editorial recommending that Biden step down.

***

 

Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORIES DEBATE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Brett T.
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
Gordon K
It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Brett T.
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump Brett T.
Advertisement