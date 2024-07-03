Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate

Even President Joe Biden's campaign's official senior spokesperson admitted that Biden had a bad night at the debate, but this was brought on by the combination of a cold and jet lag from his trip to France for the anniversary of D-Day.

Please note: The president cannot be expected to travel to Europe for official business, rest for an entire week at Camp David and still be expected to function competently.



That is the official position of the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/IeYvIkKJPH — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 3, 2024

Others have accused CNN of sabotage, doing a poor job with Biden's makeup and lighting and not telling him which camera to look at.

But this is the best excuse yet: Republicans hit Biden with a microwave energy weapon that made him appear senile.

Biden was being assaulted with a directed energy weapon to diminish his performance. In spite of this he held on for 90 minutes. He's a CHAMPION! This was to give TFG unfair advantage. #HavanaAct https://t.co/FdKgBdQzri — Citizens That Know (CitizensKnow on Threads & X) (@CitizensKnow) June 30, 2024

Biden only had a bad debate night because Rump and the GOP thugs had Biden assaulted with a disorienting microwave weapon. Biden is a CHAMPION for seeing through the 90 min. debate. And he had a cold, as well! https://t.co/NwK4KHeRUh — Citizens That Know (CitizensKnow on Threads & X) (@CitizensKnow) July 2, 2024

Our President was being assaulted with a microwave #DirectedEnergyWeapon that caused him to be dazed. But, he held on for 90 mins and came back to himself the next day, as seen in the video above, to tell it like it is! He's a CHAMPION!! He has a great admin, too! @NoLieWithBTC https://t.co/WuTJpsAJ7V — Citizens That Know (CitizensKnow on Threads & X) (@CitizensKnow) June 30, 2024

Biden was under assault with a long range directed energy weapon at the debate. The next day he was himself and spoke as you would expect from a wizened leader. He's a CHAMPION and got through a 90 min. debate with an insane criminal, while under electronic attack and w/ a cold. https://t.co/etQ5owv1aY — Citizens That Know (CitizensKnow on Threads & X) (@CitizensKnow) July 2, 2024

Rump should be in prison awaiting sentencing, and his other trials. Biden was sabotaged with a directed energy weapon and being exposed to the intense cold germ that is going around. (I have it and it knocks you down.) https://t.co/OoKeYSYN6Z — Citizens That Know (CitizensKnow on Threads & X) (@CitizensKnow) June 29, 2024

We checked to see if this was a parody account, but accusations of Biden being assaulted with a microwave energy weapon go back to at least 2021.

Some libs are now claiming Biden had his brain zapped by a directed energy weapon to diminish his performance at the debate. I wish I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/B6ugorWktj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2024

Don’t deny the science. — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) July 3, 2024

And the whole time we were the conspiracy theorists... — RDT (@RDT2587) July 3, 2024

Have they been zapping him for the last 4 years? — Booker9e (@booker9e) July 3, 2024

Biden still made it through the 90-minute debate like a CHAMPION, despite being hit with microwave energy beams. You'd have thought the New York Times would have reported on that rather than publishing an editorial recommending that Biden step down.

