House Fails to Hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt

It was back in May that the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over the audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview of President Joe Biden regarding the classified documents in Biden's possession. In June, the entire House voted 208-207 to hold Garland in contempt of Congress. The Justice Department soon issued a memo that argued Garland couldn't be prosecuted for being in contempt (even though Steve Bannon just started his four-month term in prison for defying a subpoena).

Advertisement

The Justice Department has argued that a transcript (with "minor" fixes) has been released, so the audio must be damning for them to fight so hard to keep it away from the public.

The House voted Thursday not to hold Garland in inherent contempt, which would come with a $10,000 a day fine for every day the subpoenaed recordings were not handed over.

🚨The House vote to hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt just FAILED



Here are the 4 backstabbing RINOs who supported the Deep State and voted No:



1. Tom McClintock (CA-5) - (202) 225-2511



2. John Duarte (CA-13) - (202) 225-1947



3. David Joyce (OH-14) - (202) 225-5731… pic.twitter.com/t0l17hFxSI — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 11, 2024

The fourth is Mike Turner (OH-11).

The good news is that this ain’t over https://t.co/gIP1ABm9QA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 11, 2024

Remember, her vote to censure Adam Schiff took 2 tries before it finally happened Merrick Garland can run but he can’t hide

They really don't want those recordings made public.

“No one is above the law”



I love that one. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 11, 2024

Dear @RepLuna and @SpeakerJohnson: grab these 4 pathetic traitors and the the 12 who didn't bother to show up to vote, and lock yourselves in a room until you figure this out! Our country, our constitution and the American people deserve better than this! pic.twitter.com/a5xNsEakLl — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) July 11, 2024

Why does it seem that the only Republican members of Congress with any balls are women? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 11, 2024

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is a rock star.

No one is above the law. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 11, 2024

Don't stop trying to hold Garland accountable — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 11, 2024

But Garland has investigated himself and determined he can't be held accountable.

As many times as necessary



Same with Mayorkas — MostWanted (@MostWantedVoice) July 11, 2024

Perseverance!



It's what the Leftists did with Trump Lawfare! — Politootin_Kim🦅🇺🇲🦅 (@CetaceanKim) July 11, 2024

She is tenacious. Something many of her colleagues would benefit from copying from her. — kath (@Muskadoptme) July 11, 2024

Advertisement

Unless they arrest him and throw him in jail nothing will actually happen. He can just ignore the "fine" and there is no way for congress to collect it. It is Kabuki. — SaltyAlaskan (@salty_alaskan) July 11, 2024

Just a reminder that Hunter Biden and Eric Holder have been held in contempt of Congress as well and faced zero consequences.

Fortunately, the House can hold another vote when more members are present … and maybe the RINOs will get the message in the meantime.

***