Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in...
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Democrats Proclaim Their Betrayal Before God & Country!
GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX
Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian...
Biden Answers Questions From the Press - Nato Summit 2024
ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'O...
Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden...
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
Cue the Tiny Violins: Biden's Senior Campaign Staff 'Despondent' and They Don't See...
Mollie Hemingway TORCHES 'CNN Anti-Speech Activist and Censorship Promoter' Oliver Darcy i...
A NEW 'New Low'? Latest Approval Numbers Show Biden's VERY Close to His...

House Fails to Hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

It was back in May that the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over the audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview of President Joe Biden regarding the classified documents in Biden's possession. In June, the entire House voted 208-207 to hold Garland in contempt of Congress. The Justice Department soon issued a memo that argued Garland couldn't be prosecuted for being in contempt (even though Steve Bannon just started his four-month term in prison for defying a subpoena).

Advertisement

The Justice Department has argued that a transcript (with "minor" fixes) has been released, so the audio must be damning for them to fight so hard to keep it away from the public.

The House voted Thursday not to hold Garland in inherent contempt, which would come with a $10,000 a day fine for every day the subpoenaed recordings were not handed over.

The fourth is Mike Turner (OH-11).

Remember, her vote to censure Adam Schiff took 2 tries before it finally happened

Merrick Garland can run but he can’t hide

They really don't want those recordings made public.

Recommended

Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
Advertisement

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is a rock star.

But Garland has investigated himself and determined he can't be held accountable.

Advertisement

Just a reminder that Hunter Biden and Eric Holder have been held in contempt of Congress as well and faced zero consequences.

Fortunately, the House can hold another vote when more members are present … and maybe the RINOs will get the message in the meantime.

***

Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MERRICK GARLAND

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
Brett T.
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists
Amy Curtis
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in 'Too Much' House
Amy Curtis
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
Brett T.
Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure justmindy
Advertisement