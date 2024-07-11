House Fails to Hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt

It was back in May that the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over the audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview of President Joe Biden regarding the classified documents in Biden's possession. In June, the entire House voted 208-207 to hold Garland in contempt of Congress. The Justice Department soon issued a memo that argued Garland couldn't be prosecuted for being in contempt (even though Steve Bannon just started his four-month term in prison for defying a subpoena).
The Justice Department has argued that a transcript (with "minor" fixes) has been released, so the audio must be damning for them to fight so hard to keep it away from the public.
The House voted Thursday not to hold Garland in inherent contempt, which would come with a $10,000 a day fine for every day the subpoenaed recordings were not handed over.
🚨The House vote to hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt just FAILED— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 11, 2024
Here are the 4 backstabbing RINOs who supported the Deep State and voted No:
1. Tom McClintock (CA-5) - (202) 225-2511
2. John Duarte (CA-13) - (202) 225-1947
3. David Joyce (OH-14) - (202) 225-5731… pic.twitter.com/t0l17hFxSI
The fourth is Mike Turner (OH-11).
The good news is that this ain’t over https://t.co/gIP1ABm9QA— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 11, 2024
Remember, her vote to censure Adam Schiff took 2 tries before it finally happened
Merrick Garland can run but he can’t hide
They really don't want those recordings made public.
“No one is above the law”— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 11, 2024
I love that one.
Recommended
Dear @RepLuna and @SpeakerJohnson: grab these 4 pathetic traitors and the the 12 who didn't bother to show up to vote, and lock yourselves in a room until you figure this out! Our country, our constitution and the American people deserve better than this! pic.twitter.com/a5xNsEakLl— E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) July 11, 2024
Why does it seem that the only Republican members of Congress with any balls are women?— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 11, 2024
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is a rock star.
No one is above the law.— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 11, 2024
Don't stop trying to hold Garland accountable— Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 11, 2024
But Garland has investigated himself and determined he can't be held accountable.
As many times as necessary— MostWanted (@MostWantedVoice) July 11, 2024
Same with Mayorkas
Perseverance!— Politootin_Kim🦅🇺🇲🦅 (@CetaceanKim) July 11, 2024
It's what the Leftists did with Trump Lawfare!
She is tenacious. Something many of her colleagues would benefit from copying from her.— kath (@Muskadoptme) July 11, 2024
Unless they arrest him and throw him in jail nothing will actually happen. He can just ignore the "fine" and there is no way for congress to collect it. It is Kabuki.— SaltyAlaskan (@salty_alaskan) July 11, 2024
Just a reminder that Hunter Biden and Eric Holder have been held in contempt of Congress as well and faced zero consequences.
Fortunately, the House can hold another vote when more members are present … and maybe the RINOs will get the message in the meantime.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member