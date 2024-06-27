EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 27, 2024
Meme

This spring, CBS News reported that the Biden administration was considering taking in Palestinian refugees and giving them a path to citizenship. Curiously, we haven't heard much more about that program since CBS News reported on it.

Apparently, though, the idea didn't die against the massive backlash. The Hill reports that almost 70 Democrats are all for it, including Rep. Pramia Jayapal, whom we last saw chuckling with MSNBC's Joy Reid over the Republicans' "fear-mongering" campaign after a 13-year-old was raped by an illegal immigrant. This is the same Jayapal who went on CNN in December to talk about Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women on October 7 and said rape "happens in war … however, we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians."

How about no. Why import people who've been brainwashed since birth that Jews should be eliminated from the planet?

Have you seen Egypt's border wall? You want razor wire, they've got razor wire.

Yes, last month Canada announced that 5,000 temporary resident visas would be granted, up from 1,000 in December.

"America first"? But that's reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric.

We're only just now cleaning out the antisemites from Congress … we certainly don't need to import more.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS PALESTINIANS REFUGEES PRAMILA JAYAPAL

