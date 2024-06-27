Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees

This spring, CBS News reported that the Biden administration was considering taking in Palestinian refugees and giving them a path to citizenship. Curiously, we haven't heard much more about that program since CBS News reported on it.

Advertisement

Apparently, though, the idea didn't die against the massive backlash. The Hill reports that almost 70 Democrats are all for it, including Rep. Pramia Jayapal, whom we last saw chuckling with MSNBC's Joy Reid over the Republicans' "fear-mongering" campaign after a 13-year-old was raped by an illegal immigrant. This is the same Jayapal who went on CNN in December to talk about Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women on October 7 and said rape "happens in war … however, we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians."

Far too many civilians in Gaza — many of whom have strong ties to the United States — are facing unfathomable violence, destruction, and starvation.



That is why I’m calling on the administration to ensure that people with family here are able to enter the country as refugees. pic.twitter.com/j5nsDAFwyU — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) June 26, 2024

How about no. Why import people who've been brainwashed since birth that Jews should be eliminated from the planet?

Fuck no — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 27, 2024

There are 22 Arab nations. They haven’t taken in a single Gazan.



Absolute no on this you psycho witch. https://t.co/uRtrokI1fs — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 26, 2024

Have you seen Egypt's border wall? You want razor wire, they've got razor wire.

That thin red patch is Israel. All the green is Arab. Not one of them want Palestinians. Jordan is adamant to never let any more in again after they did so to much damage to their own country. Egypt has a HUGE wall between it and Gaza. Why on earth would the USA take them in? pic.twitter.com/2JjCS6qsyb — ForgetAboutIt (@strong_side_24) June 26, 2024

Because those countries, unlike some people in ours, actually understand what those “civilians” are all about. — What? (@Possiblyinabit) June 27, 2024

We want none of them. Nada. — John S. Wilson (@ReveilleLetter) June 26, 2024

Canada is taking 5000 of course. Our federal government is out of control — Nana0000 (@Nana00018487212) June 27, 2024

Yes, last month Canada announced that 5,000 temporary resident visas would be granted, up from 1,000 in December.

1. No.

2. Hell no.



America First — Max (@MaxNordau) June 26, 2024

"America first"? But that's reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric.

They try to overthrow every nation that shows them mercy. Ask Kuwait and Jordan. — CB (@tophbrannen) June 26, 2024

The vast majority of the Gazan citizens you're trying to bring into the US were educated by actual terrorists.



Good luck with that — Etana Hecht 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@etanadeeIL) June 26, 2024

I really don’t think we need to import anymore antisemites. The Democrats have that area more than covered. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 26, 2024

Nope. And for the same reason all the other Muslim countries have refused them asylum. They support terror. — BETSYSEWGOOD (@betsysewgood) June 26, 2024

We need to shut down immigration for a generation and absorb and assimilate the immigrants who have arrived and decide what kind of country we want to BE going forward.



Immigration to America is a privilege, not a right, to be granted or rescinded at the pleasure of the People. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) June 26, 2024

Advertisement

Well, if they were willing to give up jihad and you weren't really doing this to further destabilize our American culture, I would say, "No. They brought it upon themselves." — Lynn Repko (@RepkovaL) June 26, 2024

There are 22 Arab nations. They haven’t taken in a single Gazan. Why is that? — Will O'Halloran (@JAFOinDC) June 27, 2024

Why not insist they go to Arab nations where they will be embraced and have similar cultural values and traditions? Wouldn’t that be a better way to address this travesty? — ArrrCeee (@CarrascoFarms) June 27, 2024

We're only just now cleaning out the antisemites from Congress … we certainly don't need to import more.

***