Canada to Issue 5,000 Residency Visas for Palestinian Refugees

At the end of April, the Biden administration was "considering" bringing Palestinian refugees into the United States.

The Biden administration is considering bringing certain Palestinians to the U.S. as refugees, a move that would offer a permanent safe haven to some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News. https://t.co/JKlEq2uxrx — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 30, 2024

This would be the same Palestinian refugees that no adjoining Arab state will take in and who danced in celebration in the streets on October 7. Suffice it to say that the idea did not go over well.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is much more woke than President Biden, though, and his country is reportedly issuing 5,000 temporary residency visas so that Palestinian refugees can resettle in Canada.

Trudeau's government announced that Canada will issue thousands of residency visas for Gazans. In contrast, Arab countries refuse to settle or give citizenship to Palestinians due to them often organizing terrorist activities in countries of refuge. Read: https://t.co/etqPjycS6J — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2024

The Post Millennial reports:

On Monday, the Trudeau Liberals revealed that they had decided to quintuple the number of visas they would be issuing to people in Gaza with family members in Canada. A total of 5,000 temporary resident visas will be granted to those fleeing the war-torn territory, far more than the original 1,000 announced in December. "Many people are worried about their loved ones and have expressed significant interest in the temporary special measures we introduced for their extended family in Gaza," Immigration Minister Marc Miller wrote in a statement. "That is why, as part of our humanitarian response, we have increased the number of temporary resident visa applications that will be accepted into processing as part of these measures from 1,000 to 5,000.

Good for Canada, stepping in where Egypt and Jordan won't.

We're assured they'll be thoroughly vetted.

Then they'll cross the border and be repeatedly let out with no-bail laws before committing major atrocities... with the law enforcement saying, "Yep, they were on our radar, but our hands were tied."

We haven't seen any follow-up in the news about Biden's consideration of taking in Palestinian refugees, which means the White House felt the backlash or Biden is just going to do it secretly, like his "parole flights."

