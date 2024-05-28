Gaslighting Parents on the Economy Is a Politically Dangerous Position for Biden, Media...
Canada to Issue 5,000 Residency Visas for Palestinian Refugees

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 28, 2024
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

At the end of April, the Biden administration was "considering" bringing Palestinian refugees into the United States.

This would be the same Palestinian refugees that no adjoining Arab state will take in and who danced in celebration in the streets on October 7. Suffice it to say that the idea did not go over well.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is much more woke than President Biden, though, and his country is reportedly issuing 5,000 temporary residency visas so that Palestinian refugees can resettle in Canada.

The Post Millennial reports:

On Monday, the Trudeau Liberals revealed that they had decided to quintuple the number of visas they would be issuing to people in Gaza with family members in Canada. A total of 5,000 temporary resident visas will be granted to those fleeing the war-torn territory, far more than the original 1,000 announced in December.

"Many people are worried about their loved ones and have expressed significant interest in the temporary special measures we introduced for their extended family in Gaza," Immigration Minister Marc Miller wrote in a statement.

"That is why, as part of our humanitarian response, we have increased the number of temporary resident visa applications that will be accepted into processing as part of these measures from 1,000 to 5,000.

Good for Canada, stepping in where Egypt and Jordan won't.

We're assured they'll be thoroughly vetted.

We haven't seen any follow-up in the news about Biden's consideration of taking in Palestinian refugees, which means the White House felt the backlash or Biden is just going to do it secretly, like his "parole flights."

***

Tags: CANADA PALESTINIANS REFUGEES JUSTIN TRUDEAU

