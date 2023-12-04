'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Women by Hamas

Just when you think the horrible takes from the Left regarding the war in Israel could not possibly get more horrible, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had to pull a Leroy Jenkins. In an interview with CNN about Israel's investigation of sexual attacks by Hamas terrorist fighters, what Rep. Jayapal had to say is vile. WATCH:

Here's a member of Congress telling us that since Israel isn't well liked, the Israeli women who were raped by Hamas don't deserve the support of progressives.



And for good measure @RepJayapal adds rape: "happens in war…however, we have to be balanced about bringing in the… pic.twitter.com/rHPggpiFAs — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 3, 2023

At least CNN's Dana Bash had the good sense to call her out when Jayapal tried shifting the focus and blame to Israel. It's not every day when we can say something positive about a CNN pundit, so kudos to her.

Amazing that a CNN host was standing her ground and wanted that question answered — SMH (@SMH3770) December 4, 2023

X users were not so generous with Rep. Jayapal, and rightly so.

Despicable. @RepJayapal What if this was your daughter? As a woman you should be ashamed. — Cheryl (@cdevorinvan) December 3, 2023

You’re absolute garbage, @RepJayapal. Just a complete piece of sh!t. — Lizzy Lou Who 🎄 (@_wintergirl93) December 3, 2023

Sounds like Jayapal thinks that rape should be used as a war tactic by Palestinians against Jews. This is so disgusting. I can’t believe a woman would think this , even a far left one. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) December 3, 2023

This writer, for one, isn't surprised or shocked by anything Democrats say or do anymore. They've repeatedly shown us who they are.

Horrible. Jayapal couldn’t just condemn HAMAS for brutally raping the Israeli women she had to say ….BUT…..



Despicable!!! It’s sickening to hear these people defend the terrorists. — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) December 3, 2023

'Despicable' is a very common opinion on Jayapal's statements, and it really is one of the most perfect adjectives one could use to describe them. 'Vile' works, too.

Is that what they said after Mai Lai. "It happens in war"? This is a new low. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) December 3, 2023

The Left apparently heard Michelle Obama when she said "when they go low, we go high" ... and just decided to go in the exact opposite direction.

She’s saying rape is allowed to Israelis. #metoo unless you’re a Jew — Doge Whisperer 🐕 (@TDogewhisperer) December 3, 2023

It isn't just us little people who were shocked and disgusted by what Rep. Jayapal said either.

Here's the @repjayapal rape-during-war-against-jewish-women-and-girls version of "some people did something." This minimizing and justification of terrorism illustrates a moral vacancy that is shocking. https://t.co/x6aNkxjPZy — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 3, 2023

When people show you who they are, believe them… https://t.co/NOdGIMnOW6 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 3, 2023

She hates Israel and Jews. She

needs to lose her congressional seat. https://t.co/gRH25Lxf2f — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) December 3, 2023

2024 is coming, but let's face it, most Democrat constituents share her contemptible views, so we'd actually be more astonished if they voted her out.

“Rape is bad however….”🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Jo-Anne Aviv (@jo_aviv) December 3, 2023

What's that saying from Game of Thrones? 'Everything before the word 'but' is horse-s**t', and we all know that 'however' is just a fancy 'but'.

@RepJayapal thinks those Israeli women had it coming. Skirts too short? — The Stranger (@eviljinious1) December 4, 2023

There is simply NO excuse for victim-blaming. Censure is not enough to deal with a sitting congresswoman who 'what-abouts' the rape of innocent people targeted by terrorists who want to wipe them out of existence. Rep. Pramila Jayapal needs to be expelled for the disgusting stance she took on live TV in front of millions of people, but we'll just have to wait and see how this plays out.

