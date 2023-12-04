'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Women by Hamas

Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant
Laura W.  |  9:00 AM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Just when you think the horrible takes from the Left regarding the war in Israel could not possibly get more horrible, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had to pull a Leroy Jenkins. In an interview with CNN about Israel's investigation of sexual attacks by Hamas terrorist fighters, what Rep. Jayapal had to say is vile. WATCH:

At least CNN's Dana Bash had the good sense to call her out when Jayapal tried shifting the focus and blame to Israel. It's not every day when we can say something positive about a CNN pundit, so kudos to her.

X users were not so generous with Rep. Jayapal, and rightly so.

This writer, for one, isn't surprised or shocked by anything Democrats say or do anymore. They've repeatedly shown us who they are.

'Despicable' is a very common opinion on Jayapal's statements, and it really is one of the most perfect adjectives one could use to describe them. 'Vile' works, too.

The Left apparently heard Michelle Obama when she said "when they go low, we go high" ... and just decided to go in the exact opposite direction.

It isn't just us little people who were shocked and disgusted by what Rep. Jayapal said either.

2024 is coming, but let's face it, most Democrat constituents share her contemptible views, so we'd actually be more astonished if they voted her out.

What's that saying from Game of Thrones? 'Everything before the word 'but' is horse-s**t', and we all know that 'however' is just a fancy 'but'.

There is simply NO excuse for victim-blaming. Censure is not enough to deal with a sitting congresswoman who 'what-abouts' the rape of innocent people targeted by terrorists who want to wipe them out of existence. Rep. Pramila Jayapal needs to be expelled for the disgusting stance she took on live TV in front of millions of people, but we'll just have to wait and see how this plays out.

***

