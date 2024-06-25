CNN Asks Drag Queen to React to Donald Trump's 'Scary' Rhetoric

Update on Maui Residents Trying to Rebuild Is Heartbreaking (But Biden Promised to...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 25, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

As Twitchy reported Monday, CNN's Kasie Hunt cut off her interview with Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt after Leavitt brought up debate moderator Jake Tapper's previous comparisons of Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler. Hunt went on X to defend it, saying, "You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period." But Clay Travis brought receipts: a video of Tapper and co-moderator Dana Bash likening Trump's rhetoric to that of Hitler.

Former CNN analyst Chris Cillizza famously tweeted that reporters don't root for a side. That doesn't seem to be the case with CNN, which hosted drag queen Brigitte Bandit to talk about lobbying Congress for LGBTQ protections (what don't they have?) and to react to a speech in which Trump said he was going to cut off federal funding to any school pushing "transgender insanity."

We see where CNN draws the line on guests.

The goal of public schools is to get to kids before they become ingrained as "cisnormative"; that is, thinking that men are men and women are women and that's normal.

Apparently, Tuesday is "Drag Lobby Day" on Capitol Hill, and Bandit is just one of three drag queens meeting with Congress.

They'll be welcomed, for sure, by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" to tell them they're "patriots" and she's "so proud to live in this country" with them.

Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him
Sam J.
All conservatives ask is that these patriots limit their performances to adults. Just stay away from kids. We don't want this:

We need Congress to pass laws to protect him from the rest of us.

That's what we thought. Nothing has stopped venues from hosting drag brunches on Sunday afternoons for the whole family.

Protection from people thinking you're a clown? Sorry, can't help you.

You can already be charged with a felony for leaving scooter tire marks on a pride mural on the street. What more legislation do they need? What is this "Equality Act" that they're lobbying for?

***


