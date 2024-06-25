CNN Asks Drag Queen to React to Donald Trump's 'Scary' Rhetoric

As Twitchy reported Monday, CNN's Kasie Hunt cut off her interview with Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt after Leavitt brought up debate moderator Jake Tapper's previous comparisons of Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler. Hunt went on X to defend it, saying, "You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period." But Clay Travis brought receipts: a video of Tapper and co-moderator Dana Bash likening Trump's rhetoric to that of Hitler.

Advertisement

Former CNN analyst Chris Cillizza famously tweeted that reporters don't root for a side. That doesn't seem to be the case with CNN, which hosted drag queen Brigitte Bandit to talk about lobbying Congress for LGBTQ protections (what don't they have?) and to react to a speech in which Trump said he was going to cut off federal funding to any school pushing "transgender insanity."

Drag queen @BrigitteBandit tells CNN: “It’s very scary for queer people to exist in a time where we see this kind of rhetoric being pushed by our lawmakers” pic.twitter.com/S0FDVzvw41 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 25, 2024

We see where CNN draws the line on guests.

No, this is not an SNL skit. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/kziJDuzfQO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 25, 2024

So CNN shuts down an interview with a Trump campaign person, but interview this thing. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 25, 2024

This is what Joe Biden thinks is normal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 25, 2024

The goal of public schools is to get to kids before they become ingrained as "cisnormative"; that is, thinking that men are men and women are women and that's normal.

Apparently, Tuesday is "Drag Lobby Day" on Capitol Hill, and Bandit is just one of three drag queens meeting with Congress.

They'll be welcomed, for sure, by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" to tell them they're "patriots" and she's "so proud to live in this country" with them.

All conservatives ask is that these patriots limit their performances to adults. Just stay away from kids. We don't want this:

A young child walks with a naked Drag Queen at a ‘Drag Show’ in Miami, Florida.



Every adult in this video needs to be thrown in Jail, and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on. pic.twitter.com/G0IwdZRIXE — Cillian (@CilComLFC) June 23, 2024

CNN cuts off the mic of Trump campaign spox @kleavittnh, but this person gets all the time in the world. pic.twitter.com/b2BtU8BXwi — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 25, 2024

If you showed this clip to any of us even 10 years ago we would all think it was a parody or a joke



No way would this be a real segment on CNN. But remember slippery slopes don't exist right — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) June 25, 2024

The clown news network had an ACTUAL CLOWN to interview.



Amazing! — Mhods (@OIIIEGA) June 25, 2024

So, he dresses that way on any given day, going about his affairs, and he doesn't feel safe?😆 — Grady Philpott (@PhilpottGrady) June 25, 2024

We need Congress to pass laws to protect him from the rest of us.

These are the people in charge of the debate for the future of our country. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) June 25, 2024

Which Republicans agreed to meet? Asking for a friend. — Wazzupwitchoo (@wazzupwitchoo) June 25, 2024

This is straight up mental illness.



Trump is right. America doesn’t want this crap around our children. — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) June 25, 2024

Advertisement

I swear I just heard James Earl Jones say:

"This is CNN" — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) June 25, 2024

Isn't discrimination already illegal? — We The Memes (@MericanMemes) June 25, 2024

That's what we thought. Nothing has stopped venues from hosting drag brunches on Sunday afternoons for the whole family.

What protections exactly? — Fresh Peach (@FreshPeachLife) June 25, 2024

Protection from people thinking you're a clown? Sorry, can't help you.

What attacks? The invisible boogeyman. — Reality Check (@XvirtueSignaler) June 25, 2024

What protections do they not currently enjoy? — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) June 25, 2024

You can already be charged with a felony for leaving scooter tire marks on a pride mural on the street. What more legislation do they need? What is this "Equality Act" that they're lobbying for?

***



