Donald Trump Says Those 51 Intelligence Officers Should Be Prosecuted

As we reported earlier Monday, even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think Donald Trump is so "out of his mind" that he will throw her in jail if he's elected. We doubt Trump thinks about AOC at all. But there are continually stories in the media about how Trump is going to throw everyone in jail if he's elected. Rep. Adam Schiff is taking very seriously Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison.

In this clip, Trump suggests prosecuting the 51 former intelligence officers who signed that letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. He won't, but it's a nice thought. Mostly, though, Trump talked about Jeffrey Goldberg's piece in The Atlantic claiming that in 2018 he called the dead at Normandy, whom President Joe Biden just honored, "suckers" and "losers." Biden tried to revive the anonymously sourced claim last fall:

The former president referred to American service members as “suckers” and “losers.”



MAGA extremists have made it clear where they stand. pic.twitter.com/2Kj5jr4N7Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2023

That story was debunked by some 22 people who were there in the helicopter with Trump when he allegedly made those remarks. Hey, has anyone found that tape yet of Trump using the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice"? Biden-Harris HQ pounced on that "breaking" report too. Biden also likes to tell us how Trump called neo-Nazis "very fine people," told Americans to inject bleach, and tear-gassed peaceful protesters outside the White House.

Here's the clip:

JUST IN: Donald Trump hints prosecution is coming for the 51 IC members who interfered in the 2020 election.



"They should be prosecuted for what they did... Let's see what happens."pic.twitter.com/fNPCsmqv6N — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 10, 2024

Don't forget that it was now Secretary of State Antony Blinken's idea to solicit the letter, so the suggestion came from the Biden campaign itself.

After all they put him through I have absolutely no problem with this. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) June 10, 2024

I mean... it was clearly more election interference than paying Stormy Daniels hush money.



Right? https://t.co/skRJ2U3L94 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 10, 2024

Don't stop at the signatures. Include the author and the media platforms that colluded to suppress the story and deplatformed apps and individual accounts that tried sharing it. — Buddy Revell75 (@BuddyRevell9) June 10, 2024

All Trump needs to do is take away their Security Clearances - a power that is fully vested in the Presidency. Without Clearances, the former intel agents won’t have much value to Defense Contractors. They abused those Clearances - it’s a perfectly fair punishment to lose them. — Nice Guy P (@RealPJPaul) June 10, 2024

Their security clearances must be revoked. — Rhonda Ellenbecker (@ellenbecker7) June 10, 2024

Yikes, maybe we will see Democrat politicians fleeing the country in 2024 after Trump wins the election. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 9, 2024

According to McCabe, people in the intelligence community are so scared they’re considering fleeing. https://t.co/5p98zTTNyQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 9, 2024

The enemies of our constitution inside the deep state need to be prosecuted or at least fired. We must clean house or we won't have a country any more. — Deborah Anne (@MidwestDeborah) June 10, 2024

The 51 intelligence “experts” should all get life in prison.



They intentionally interfered in the 2020 election and committed treason against America.



This is unforgivable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2024

Ah, but they didn't say it was Russian disinformation — they just said it had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. They left some wiggle room for themselves.

All I can say is the left set the “no one is above the law” standard and it’s opened the Pandora’s box and the 51 former intelligence officers who participated in supposedly discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop should be held accountable. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) June 9, 2024

The 51 intelligence “experts” clearly lied to interfere in the 2020 election. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 9, 2024

And the social media platforms that refused to allow you to share or link to the laptop story need a reckoning. That was some true election interference.

