Biden-Harris HQ Pounces on 'New' Report That Donald Trump Said the N-Word

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we reported earlier, there was a breaking report from Slate that there was video of Donald Trump using the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice." 

It appear this is the same "breaking" report that Slate published in October of 2016:

And there's still no video.

This is Slate's second shot at this non-story:

Didn't someone give Tom Arnold a TV show called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold"? We recall that they did, and that Arnold's search never turned up anything. No N-word, no pee-pee tape, nothing.

We've said that the Biden campaign must be desperate to be trotting this claim back out, and sure enough, Biden-Harris HQ, which has lied at least three times already about Trump telling Americans to inject bleach, pounced on the previously debunked story.

Biden-Harris campaign on the "new" report.

Joe "Racial Jungle" Biden has a long list of racist statements on tape, like saying poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids, and the difference between white and black entrepreneurs is that black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers or accountants and that if you don't vote for him, you ain't black. But Biden attended a black church as a youngster and worked on the civil rights movement with people who have no memory of him ever being there.

His current vice president even stabbed him in the back during the primary debates for working with segregationists in the Senate. And now they're out together on the "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" tour.

Why hasn't CNN's K-File tracked it down? The whole reason they hired him was because he dug up dirt on Trump and they wanted someone devoted to it.

We're not sure why the Trump War Room doesn't make more use of Biden's past racist remarks. Maybe they will now.

Why doesn't Biden-Harris HQ ever post about Biden's accomplishments? All they do is repeat hoaxes about Trump. Don't they have the past three-and-a-half years to run on?

***



