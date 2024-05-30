Biden-Harris HQ Pounces on 'New' Report That Donald Trump Said the N-Word

As we reported earlier, there was a breaking report from Slate that there was video of Donald Trump using the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice."

It appear this is the same "breaking" report that Slate published in October of 2016:

Oh look. Here’s the exact same story from SLATE in 2016 citing the exact same people😂 It was their October surprise back then. https://t.co/NM4rnEqK8C pic.twitter.com/OYVzQxCvqo — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) May 30, 2024

And there's still no video.

This is Slate's second shot at this non-story:

Ex-Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt — who says his 20-year NDA just expired — now claims that Trump called former contestant Kwame Jackson the n-word. And it was caught on tape.https://t.co/3VhEjImjoz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 30, 2024

Didn't someone give Tom Arnold a TV show called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold"? We recall that they did, and that Arnold's search never turned up anything. No N-word, no pee-pee tape, nothing.

We've said that the Biden campaign must be desperate to be trotting this claim back out, and sure enough, Biden-Harris HQ, which has lied at least three times already about Trump telling Americans to inject bleach, pounced on the previously debunked story.

Biden-Harris campaign on the new report that Trump used the N-word and discriminated against Black Americans on the set of The Apprentice pic.twitter.com/z5Qf53yJwc — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 30, 2024

Biden-Harris campaign on the "new" report.

Desperate Democrats are hemorrhaging minority voters so the response is for the guy who championed segregation and literally eulogized the head Klan leader to revive this nonsense. https://t.co/pQBW3FtzMJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 30, 2024

This totally wouldn’t come out nine years ago if it was a thing. https://t.co/YXoUwkivBu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2024

Nice try, but that bull doesn't fly



Strangely, you didn't show actual evidence of Biden with Byrd, who once had ties to KKK pic.twitter.com/MiSct5S569 — 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔 1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) May 30, 2024

Breaking: This never happened, but your desperation is noted. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 30, 2024

This has been dragged out, over and over. It's a bullsh*t claim. But sure, Mr. "I Don't want my kids going to school in a jungle", I'll believe you when you say Trump used the N-word. pic.twitter.com/rvx5l1hcdH — Jeff Ellington 🪕 (@Jeff__Ellington) May 30, 2024

Joe "Racial Jungle" Biden has a long list of racist statements on tape, like saying poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids, and the difference between white and black entrepreneurs is that black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers or accountants and that if you don't vote for him, you ain't black. But Biden attended a black church as a youngster and worked on the civil rights movement with people who have no memory of him ever being there.

🥱 Your desperation is showing — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 30, 2024

Is Biden such a disaster as President that promoting a fake story from 8 years ago is all he can offer to black voters? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 30, 2024

Biden didn't want his kids to go to school with black kids. pic.twitter.com/do7OagfOu6 — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) May 30, 2024

His current vice president even stabbed him in the back during the primary debates for working with segregationists in the Senate. And now they're out together on the "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" tour.

Isn’t it amazing the day CNN shows Trump has DOUBLED his support in the black community— the Biden campaign drops this insane LIE about Trump using the N word.



Trump has been in politics for 8 years now.



This didn’t come out til now? — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) May 30, 2024

Your desperation is hilarious — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) May 30, 2024

If this was true, we would have heard about it in 2016 & 2020.



Cue the deep fakes. — Freedom On Fire (@freedomonfire) May 30, 2024

Trump has been running for president for 9 years. June 16, 2015.



If an "N-word tape" drops, it's 1,000% AI.



Oh, and "the experts" will all say it's real.



Don't underestimate their desperation. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 30, 2024

Why hasn't CNN's K-File tracked it down? The whole reason they hired him was because he dug up dirt on Trump and they wanted someone devoted to it.

Your playbook is old and outdated. — SSG_G (@TheParasiteGuy) May 30, 2024

Better be careful what you start putting out there.



I bet there are more incriminating videos and tapes of Biden saying racist things than many other politicians — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) May 30, 2024

We're not sure why the Trump War Room doesn't make more use of Biden's past racist remarks. Maybe they will now.

Are you for real? — sneakn (@sneaknsneak) May 30, 2024

Wow somebody has internal poll results so bad they need to suddenly orchestrate a whole news misinformation campaign — PadrePlyo (@PadrePlyo) May 30, 2024

Why doesn't Biden-Harris HQ ever post about Biden's accomplishments? All they do is repeat hoaxes about Trump. Don't they have the past three-and-a-half years to run on?

