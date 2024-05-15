Rep. Ayanna Pressley Is So Tired of White Men Failing Up

We wish we had more context to this video so we know what Rep. Ayanna Pressley was complaining about this time. She was complaining about race, which isn't new. She's said before that "abortion bans are rooted in white supremacy." She claimed that beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely was "lynched." She claims that Walgreens closing several locations was a life-threatening act of racial discrimination targeting black and brown communities.

If she's tired of white men failing up, we can't imagine what she thinks of President Joe Biden.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D) just now on the floor of the House: "I'm so tired of white men failing up." pic.twitter.com/yErJiCrE9E — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2024

We're all tired. Give it a rest.

Pretty much all of DC is failing up, her included. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 15, 2024

The Squad certainly failed up.

What a racist 🤡 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 15, 2024

Blatant racism is the foundation of the Democratic Party — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) May 15, 2024

Weak people tend to blame others for their own failures. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 15, 2024

Projection — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) May 15, 2024

What exactly has this woman done to improve America? — VRosen (@vrosen11) May 15, 2024

I'm so tired of persons of any color or any sex failing up.



Especially when--like Ayanna Pressley--they are racist and sexist failures. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) May 15, 2024

@JoeBiden has admitted that the only reason @KamalaHarris and Ketanji Brown-Jackson are in their positions is because of their race and gender. — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) May 15, 2024

Can I tell you what literally everyone is tired of? pic.twitter.com/NTQJCogCbA — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 15, 2024

Wow. Way to hang a lantern on it. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) May 15, 2024

She pissed because that's her competition. — AmberWhiskeySunshine (@Amberleefraz) May 15, 2024

If you're that tired, how about you give it a rest. — Dr. Righteous (@drright71) May 15, 2024

Beats climbing the ladder through DEI — John Olsen (@JohnOls62154204) May 15, 2024

Who is she talking about? — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) May 15, 2024

That's what we'd really like to know. Probably not Biden or Pete Buttigieg.

This reminds us of Marc Lamont Hill defending the "extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" and serial plagiarist Claudine Gay against a bunch of "mediocre white men" who dared question her academic credentials.

