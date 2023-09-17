'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna Pressley's pro-abort stance is WEIRD

Some Democratic politicians seem to do nothing but cautiously peek through the curtains of their expensively-furnished, tax-payer funded offices desperately searching for the White Supremacy boogeyman.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is definately hiding under her desk as we speak.

Abortion bans are rooted in white supremacy, perpetuate cycles of poverty & puts lives at risk.



We must continue to leverage every tool available to affirm abortion care as the human right that it is. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 17, 2023

OK, what?

This may take a few minutes to piece all of those concepts together into a working theory, Congresswoman.

First, there is the fact that Planned Parenthood, the leading provider of abortion in the US, was founded by proud and vocal racist, and eugenicist, Margaret Sanger, for the explicit purpose of reducing the black population in America.

Second, there is the reality that since Roe v. Wade was decided, 20 million black babies have been murdered in this insane practice.

So tell us exactly how, *checks notes, white supremacy is driving the effort to stop the killing of helpless black babies?

Hear me out for just once measly second. Wouldn’t white supremacists be in favour of abortion for non-whites? — Devon A Thompson (@truedevonthomps) September 17, 2023

Abortion bans being rooted in white supremacy makes no sense — same with most white supremacy arguments.



Black women have the highest abortion rate. Hispanic women next. White women the lowest.



Wouldn’t white supremacists want women of color to keep killing their offspring? pic.twitter.com/Aii5vD5n86 — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) September 17, 2023

You have it backwards. But you know that.https://t.co/CscbL4ooFH — ChadGPT (@blankstayr) September 17, 2023

Look at the new president of the Margaret Sanger fan club https://t.co/EXGB4eibPR — Accountability Addict 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) September 17, 2023

Make it make sense.

Oh yes wanting to save black babies by the millions is the most racist thing ever.



How does a nasty, stupid, hateful, garbage person like you ever get elected?



You're a disgrace. https://t.co/NfvDM4MCve — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) September 17, 2023

Really hard to keep track of these positions.

Helping faciliate the disproportionate abortion of black babies is….anti-racist?



So hard to keep track these days. https://t.co/W3fG6unhpo pic.twitter.com/dC1Dmuj8zm — capitalismandfriedman (@capitalismandf1) September 17, 2023

Then there is the famous go-to argument of the Left that babies = insufferable poverty.

Or more plainly, killing poor people alleviates poverty!

I guess there's some truth to "perpetuate cycles of poverty".



Kill your offspring and there is no perpetuation. https://t.co/XpcLWQhK9F — Mark Sanders (@toodarkmark) September 17, 2023

Right?

Arguably a true white supremacist would be pro-abortion for “cycle of poverty” people. https://t.co/k4RoYrj0Zm — Aesop Americus⚜️ (@GiovanniMandev1) September 17, 2023

'Kill all the poor peoples' babies,' is not working to alleviate poverty, strangely.

Abortion and contraception have had no effect on the social problems they are supposed to solve.



Sexual liberation has created emergent social problems that no technology or policy has been able to slow down, let alone reverse https://t.co/jItV8q01B6 pic.twitter.com/Y8dz9GnGdg — Biggus Riggus (@BigBlockEnergy) September 17, 2023

Seems someone got their narratives mixed up.

Old enough to remember when Margaret Sanger was considered a white supremacist. https://t.co/mhoJiKVDb0 — 5th Gen AZ Family- unelected to SC (@bullfrog35) September 17, 2023

To be fair, what isn't rooted in white supremacy to this particular Democratic social justice activist?

Isn’t everything, according to you? — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) September 17, 2023

The pro-life argument really isn't that complicated. All people, regardless of race or the circumstances of their birth, deserve a chance at life and are equal in value. There is no, 'but what if they're poor,' caveat to this simple premise. The silly conspiracy theories these elected officials manage to come up with to justify their insane policies are astonishing.

How anyone can equate the intentional killing of a helpless developing human with 'human rights' is simply beyond comprehension.

No Congresswoman.

Conservatives don't want MORE black babies to be killed and tossed aside so you can get more votes. We want all babies to have a chance at life. Apparently, that's 'white supremacy' in 2023.

