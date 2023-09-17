Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...
'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna Pressley's pro-abort stance is WEIRD

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:10 PM on September 17, 2023
AngieArtist

Some Democratic politicians seem to do nothing but cautiously peek through the curtains of their expensively-furnished, tax-payer funded offices desperately searching for the White Supremacy boogeyman.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is definately hiding under her desk as we speak.

OK, what?

This may take a few minutes to piece all of those concepts together into a working theory, Congresswoman.

First, there is the fact that Planned Parenthood, the leading provider of abortion in the US, was founded by proud and vocal racist, and eugenicist, Margaret Sanger, for the explicit purpose of reducing the black population in America.

Second, there is the reality that since Roe v. Wade was decided, 20 million black babies have been murdered in this insane practice.

So tell us exactly how, *checks notes, white supremacy is driving the effort to stop the killing of helpless black babies?

Tertullianus
Make it make sense.

Really hard to keep track of these positions.

Then there is the famous go-to argument of the Left that babies = insufferable poverty. 

Or more plainly, killing poor people alleviates poverty!

Right?

'Kill all the poor peoples' babies,' is not working to alleviate poverty, strangely.

Seems someone got their narratives mixed up.

To be fair, what isn't rooted in white supremacy to this particular Democratic social justice activist?

The pro-life argument really isn't that complicated. All people, regardless of race or the circumstances of their birth, deserve a chance at life and are equal in value. There is no, 'but what if they're poor,' caveat to this simple premise. The silly conspiracy theories these elected officials manage to come up with to justify their insane policies are astonishing.

How anyone can equate the intentional killing of a helpless developing human with 'human rights' is simply beyond comprehension.

No Congresswoman.

Conservatives don't want MORE black babies to be killed and tossed aside so you can get more votes. We want all babies to have a chance at life. Apparently, that's 'white supremacy' in 2023.

