Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden

Here's another one from the parade of clowns in the White House briefing room. On deck was National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, whom President Joe Biden had sent to Israel to request that Benjamin Netanyahu "tone it down a bit" in Gaza, and to wrap things up in a matter of weeks, not months — it's an election year, after all. And then when Israel started to move in on the Hamas stronghold of Rafah to finish the job, Biden went on CNN and said that the U.S. would be cutting off military aid if the IDF moved on Rafah.

And that wasn't even the worst of it: the Washington Post reported that the U.S. had promised to provide Israel with critical intel if it would stay out of Rafah.

This means the United States has been actively protecting Hamas' leadership until now. This is insane and morally disgusting if true. Imagine if a US ally withheld the location of Osama Bin Laden in 2002 to leverage George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/nMkTSlgF0C — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2024

The Biden administration says it can give intel on terrorist tunnels on the condition that Israel does not make a military strike on Rafah. So we have intel that we're not sharing and instead using as a bargaining chip? Sounds impeachable.

Anyway, back to the briefing room, where Sullivan claimed that Biden has stood stronger with Israel than any president.

JAKE SULLIVAN: "No president has stood stronger with Israel than Joe Biden" (who is really abandoning Israel to appease his pro-Hamas base) pic.twitter.com/OxFDGTasL3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2024

Really. He likely only approved the latest aid package to Israel because it was tied to a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The manner in which they can lie with such fluidity is quite remarkable — J F Johnson (@jfjohnson26) May 13, 2024

Trump has stood by Israel far more than any president. Biden is turning his back on them. — valleygirl (@Renaefowler66) May 13, 2024

Does he really believe that?? Incredible. — GG (@GailCreath) May 13, 2024

Biden did stand strong for Israel in the weeks after October 7, and we wrote posts praising him for it. But too many young voters are calling him "Genocide Joe." Sen. John Fetterman has stood stronger with Israel than Biden ever did.

Virtually every president since 1948 has stood stronger with Israel than Joe Biden — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) May 13, 2024

Jake Sullivan is conveniently forgetting history. During the Yom Kippur War (1973), President Richard Nixon had US forces deliver a resupply of ammunition and other essentials to the Israeli Defense Forces. landing almost on the front lines. It helped prevent an Israeli defeat. — Borealis (@StLouisHawken) May 13, 2024

The incompetence at this White House is quite shocking. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) May 13, 2024

This guy is the most unqualified weasel to ever have a public role in the White House. — Cill Chainnigh (@KilkennyTek) May 13, 2024

Even the white guys in this Administration are liars and incompetent fools. @JakeSullivan46 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zfIRgUrOMG — Robert 🧸 | 🪴 | 🥌 (@rocohen_) May 13, 2024

What a bunch of dog shit



President Joe Biden responded to pro-Palestinian protesters who interrupted his health care speech Tuesday, saying, "They have a point."



If Trump were in office, there would be no war

He told Iran he would burn their oil fields — Cornpop A Baddude 🇺🇸☝️💥𝟏𝟕𝟕𝟔💥 FJB (@MarvelMaskless) May 13, 2024

Last month, when Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel, Biden shook it off as most of them were intercepted. Reuters reported that the Biden administration knew about the attack in advance and told Iran through Turkey that an attack would have to be "within certain limits."

Biden did stand strong with Israel when it was popular. Now he's withholding offensive military aid, intel, and who knows what else to encourage Israel to call it a day and withdraw.

***



