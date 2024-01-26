Biden Tells Netanyahu and Israel to SCALE Back Admist Pressure From the Crazies in His Own Party

Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oh. Apparently, Joe Biden has some requests and advice for Israeli leadership. It's probably not going to go over so well. The University and professional student caucus of his party are mad and Biden can't have that this close to an election.

Exactly. If it is something the Trump Administration is doing, it automatically must be wrong, bad and ugly.

AG is a kind and generous person and probably too willing to give the benefit of the doubt to people who prove themselves to be awful time and again.

Honestly, let's all take a good look at Biden. He has very clearly become progressively more unable to do his job over the last few years, but even at the beginning, he wasn't all that with it.

I was told the 'adults would be in charge' again. It feels very much like they substituted clowns for adults.

This is an additional layer of this problem. The Mainstream Media is unwilling to criticize Biden about mostly anything.

Honestly, to spite him and all Republicans.

Oof! Don't remind us!

