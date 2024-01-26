Biden Tells Netanyahu and Israel to SCALE Back Admist Pressure From the Crazies in His Own Party

Oh. Apparently, Joe Biden has some requests and advice for Israeli leadership. It's probably not going to go over so well. The University and professional student caucus of his party are mad and Biden can't have that this close to an election.

Biden wants Israel to surrender to ceasefire because of his lunatic base tearing down hostage posters. https://t.co/ngUx8scBt2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2024

The Biden admin had a serious problem of just assuming everything the previous admin did was wrong and thus needed to be reversed. That led to several really bad and embarrassing decisions. This is a clear example of that trend. pic.twitter.com/IxAjVsmeyx — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 26, 2024

Exactly. If it is something the Trump Administration is doing, it automatically must be wrong, bad and ugly.

you're ascribing to a "mistake" something that according to Occam's Razor thinking is quite deliberate - every decision of this administration is along these lines. You're being too kind — Alan Warms (@alanwarms) January 26, 2024

AG is a kind and generous person and probably too willing to give the benefit of the doubt to people who prove themselves to be awful time and again.

It would be comical if the results weren't so devastating. — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) January 26, 2024

When his handlers had him signing EOs that reversed Trump policies, Biden admitted a few times that he didn't know what he was signing.

Then, even some Democrats berated Biden for some of the reversals that he had signed, because even they knew that it was a bad move. https://t.co/KiGKctNAfr — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 26, 2024

Honestly, let's all take a good look at Biden. He has very clearly become progressively more unable to do his job over the last few years, but even at the beginning, he wasn't all that with it.

Return to norms.. lowering the temperature in the country...etc.. https://t.co/ZdBorCAg3s — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2024

I was told the 'adults would be in charge' again. It feels very much like they substituted clowns for adults.

Big time adulting https://t.co/6QjHxdQrQ2 — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) January 26, 2024

If only the admin actually felt embarrassment, or acknowledged judgmental error, or was called on it by the media or its supporters.



Biden has been saying the border was secure for 3 years, suddenly says it hasn’t been secure in a long time, and……… 🦗 🦗 — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) January 26, 2024

This is an additional layer of this problem. The Mainstream Media is unwilling to criticize Biden about mostly anything.

It's worse than that...they knew what Trump did was right, and reverted it anyway.



Why. — I'm just a number. (Pronouns: He/Won) (@neecbf) January 26, 2024

Honestly, to spite him and all Republicans.

Such a relief to have the adults back in charge. How did we ever survive the previous 4 years without them? pic.twitter.com/LRnmvRLwQl — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) January 26, 2024

Oof! Don't remind us!

