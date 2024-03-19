Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch MSNBC

OK, we already did a post on Rep. Ted Lieu today making the case that he may be the dumbest person in Congress. But new evidence has come in to cement that claim. Democrats have introduced a bill condemning "fake news" — which is odd, because they all clutched their pearls when President Donald Trump would accuse the media of being fake news. It was an attack on the press. It was a dangerous time to tell the truth in America, declared CNN's Jim Acosta.

But now, as the Supreme Court hears arguments over government censorship of social media, the Democrats are going after "disinformation" on social media, which they don't control.

While being interviewed by MSNBC, Lieu advised that the best way to avoid fake news was to watch MSNBC.

Ted Lieu - The best way to combat fake news is for people to watch MSNBC because they report real news all the time. pic.twitter.com/codb08hgm6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 19, 2024

He's serious … people like Lieu think we should put all our trust in legacy media. He says this on the cable news channel that employs two of the biggest conspiracy theorists out there: Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid.

Well this is awkward then. 🎯👀👇pic.twitter.com/M1EonS6c7s — David Gray (@DGrayTexas45) March 19, 2024

Ted Lieu is nuts. pic.twitter.com/8DSnfiG0hZ — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 19, 2024

Today is Tuesday March 19, 2024 and this is @comcast’s cable news, @MSNBC, homepage right now.



See if you spot the bias and then see if you spot any ACTUAL news. pic.twitter.com/CpGsXWKcgd — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) March 19, 2024

"MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual.”



Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/WbBYQbSWpk — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) March 19, 2024

This Jen Psaki said that?

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Psaki also asked Nancy Pelosi what Vladamir Putin has on Donald Trump (Pelosi thinks it's something "financial"). Psaki also said that if elected, Trump would "turn off the internet." No wonder Lieu is a fan. And apparently, President Joe Biden likes to watch "Morning Joe" so he can watch that sycophant kneel before him, the best Biden there is.

Ouch!! So many people actually think this way. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) March 19, 2024

The MSNBC that just “reported” there is NOT a migrant crime problem? pic.twitter.com/XVOvgyXDeD — David Gray (@DGrayTexas45) March 19, 2024

Sure they do... 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/mMFWDx37PE — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 19, 2024

“People should watch our state run media. They will give you all the truth we want you to hear.”

- Democrats — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) March 19, 2024

People should watch the network that gave Biden's press secretary her own show.

Sorry, @tedlieu I couldn't hear what you were saying over Rachael @Maddow lying through her teeth about vaccines on @MSNBC https://t.co/eo14HNEvyT — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 19, 2024

A considerable number of people believe this, to them, all who disagree are victims of misinformation. — Mister Ed (@XEddieHill) March 19, 2024

Never fails. They always accuse others of the very same things they do. @tedlieu is one of the worst offenders. — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) March 19, 2024

Please tell me this is a deepfake please — Victor (@artistloveart) March 19, 2024

Yep, stick with the established names you can trust, like CNN and MSNBC, who employ professional, unbiased journalists.

