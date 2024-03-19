Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch MSNBC

'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

OK, we already did a post on Rep. Ted Lieu today making the case that he may be the dumbest person in Congress. But new evidence has come in to cement that claim. Democrats have introduced a bill condemning "fake news" — which is odd, because they all clutched their pearls when President Donald Trump would accuse the media of being fake news. It was an attack on the press. It was a dangerous time to tell the truth in America, declared CNN's Jim Acosta.

But now, as the Supreme Court hears arguments over government censorship of social media, the Democrats are going after "disinformation" on social media, which they don't control.

While being interviewed by MSNBC, Lieu advised that the best way to avoid fake news was to watch MSNBC.

He's serious … people like Lieu think we should put all our trust in legacy media. He says this on the cable news channel that employs two of the biggest conspiracy theorists out there: Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid.

'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters
Grateful Calvin
This Jen Psaki said that?

Psaki also asked Nancy Pelosi what Vladamir Putin has on Donald Trump (Pelosi thinks it's something "financial"). Psaki also said that if elected, Trump would "turn off the internet." No wonder Lieu is a fan. And apparently, President Joe Biden likes to watch "Morning Joe" so he can watch that sycophant kneel before him, the best Biden there is.

People should watch the network that gave Biden's press secretary her own show.

Yep, stick with the established names you can trust, like CNN and MSNBC, who employ professional, unbiased journalists.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
