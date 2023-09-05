Sec. of Ed. Miguel Cardona deletes R-RATED hip-hop bus tour playlist he shared...
Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 05, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

An NBC News reporter supposedly interviewing GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis decided she needed to correct him on his claim that Democrats support abortion up until delivery. A day later, CNN's Dana Bash said that she's never talked to a Democrat who supports abortion through the third trimester. Never!

MSNBC's Jen Psaki weighed in:

Then what's the cutoff? Democrats have been really, really unclear on this issue.

No one's cheering for late-term abortions? So, the whole "Shout Your Abortion" movement has passed.

That was one of the false talking points going around then. Women would die from not having a D&C or from being forced to carry an ectopic pregnancy," because those are both "abortions."

This editor has heard estimates of between 10,000 and 20,000 a year. Only a small percentage.

Broadcast journalist Jen Psaki had the opportunity to tell us right then and there after how many weeks an abortion should be illegal, and she blew it.

***

