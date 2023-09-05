Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions

An NBC News reporter supposedly interviewing GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis decided she needed to correct him on his claim that Democrats support abortion up until delivery. A day later, CNN's Dana Bash said that she's never talked to a Democrat who supports abortion through the third trimester. Never!

MSNBC's Jen Psaki weighed in:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Then what's the cutoff? Democrats have been really, really unclear on this issue.

E.V. Osment @foxnews: https://t.co/Ucwa9yORXF — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) September 4, 2023

No one's cheering for late-term abortions? So, the whole "Shout Your Abortion" movement has passed.

Jenn Psaki is used to lying and getting away with it, but this lie has backfired:



“Contrary to the former White House press secretary’s claims, a majority of late-term abortions kill the physically healthy babies of physically healthy mothers.”https://t.co/21zUkTNsOf — David Hamilton, School Board Trustee (@Hamilton4TX) September 5, 2023

Best if Psaki keeps her mouth shut and accepts the brutality of her policy preferences. There’s no good argument for abortion from the baby’s vantage point. — RacerX (@SpedRecer) September 4, 2023

I don’t get the whole we’re saving lives thing. A D&C is not an abortion. People are just very uneducated — Trump2024 (@patmckewl) September 4, 2023

That was one of the false talking points going around then. Women would die from not having a D&C or from being forced to carry an ectopic pregnancy," because those are both "abortions."

The Democrat playbook. — David ULTRA deplorable Klug (@davidklugFL) September 4, 2023

"[They're] extremely rare."

What do you mean? Once every year? Every five years? — Joemantler (@Joemantler) September 5, 2023

This editor has heard estimates of between 10,000 and 20,000 a year. Only a small percentage.

Broadcast journalist Jen Psaki had the opportunity to tell us right then and there after how many weeks an abortion should be illegal, and she blew it.

***