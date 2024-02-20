Nancy Pelosi Tells Jen Psaki That Putin Has Something Financial on Trump

Clarence Thomas Reminded the Media What It Would Take for Him to Step...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 20, 2024
Townhall Media

As you all know, Jen Psaki, whom Karine Jean-Pierre makes look like a genius, made the lateral move from reading the White House talking points from the press briefing room to her own show on MSNBC. Psaki had Rep. Nancy Pelosi as a guest, and among the topics that "we're all wondering" about is … what does Vladimir Putin have on Donald Trump?

So we're going back to the Russia well. That's not surprising. Pelosi surmised that it's probably something financial. So it's not a pee-pee tape this time around? Or naked photos?

What, like insider trading? It's more like what does Trump have on Putin that kept him from invading Ukraine during his term? 

Whatever Putin has, he's using it to keep Trump from being reelected, because he's said outright that he hopes President Joe Biden gets a second term: "He is a more experienced, predictable person, an old-school politician,” Putin said in an interview.

Hillary Clinton tweeted out a statement about Trump's alleged backdoor server connection to Russia's Alfa Bank … a fiction that was devised by her very own campaign staff.

Of course, she knew it was a lie. The FBI knew it was a lie as well according to the Durham Report, but was ordered to open an investigation anyway.

Clarence Thomas Reminded the Media What It Would Take for Him to Step Down (and It's PRICELESS)
Doug P.
Doug P.
We should totally hire a former FBI Director and launch a three-year multi-million dollar Special Council investigation into this. 

This is what happens when not one person was fired or reprimanded for pushing these conspiracy theories for years on this network. They'll just keep on doing it without shame.

MSNBC is the cure for all of the disinformation we get on social media.

Hey, Psaki was just doing her job as a journalist, asking what "we're all wondering." Who's "we," hack?


***

