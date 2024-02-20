Nancy Pelosi Tells Jen Psaki That Putin Has Something Financial on Trump

As you all know, Jen Psaki, whom Karine Jean-Pierre makes look like a genius, made the lateral move from reading the White House talking points from the press briefing room to her own show on MSNBC. Psaki had Rep. Nancy Pelosi as a guest, and among the topics that "we're all wondering" about is … what does Vladimir Putin have on Donald Trump?
So we're going back to the Russia well. That's not surprising. Pelosi surmised that it's probably something financial. So it's not a pee-pee tape this time around? Or naked photos?
.@jrpsaki: "We're all wondering... What do you think Putin has on Trump?" @SpeakerPelosi: "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial." pic.twitter.com/w5hfRPyfp2— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) February 20, 2024
What, like insider trading? It's more like what does Trump have on Putin that kept him from invading Ukraine during his term?
Whatever Putin has, he's using it to keep Trump from being reelected, because he's said outright that he hopes President Joe Biden gets a second term: "He is a more experienced, predictable person, an old-school politician,” Putin said in an interview.
This has long since been debunked and it's just mental illness that these cretins are still babbling about it.— JWF (@JammieWF) February 20, 2024
Sad.
Hillary Clinton tweeted out a statement about Trump's alleged backdoor server connection to Russia's Alfa Bank … a fiction that was devised by her very own campaign staff.
Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016
Of course, she knew it was a lie. The FBI knew it was a lie as well according to the Durham Report, but was ordered to open an investigation anyway.
Recommended
We should totally hire a former FBI Director and launch a three-year multi-million dollar Special Council investigation into this.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 20, 2024
This is what happens when not one person was fired or reprimanded for pushing these conspiracy theories for years on this network. They'll just… https://t.co/9NiFNvD2MB
We should totally hire a former FBI Director and launch a three-year multi-million dollar Special Council investigation into this.
This is what happens when not one person was fired or reprimanded for pushing these conspiracy theories for years on this network. They'll just keep on doing it without shame.
These are the people who spread the most insane and unhinged conspiracy theories.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 20, 2024
They unleashed Bob Mueller for 18 months and he barely dignified this accusation of Putin blackmail over Trump.
It's a deranged and sick fairy tale that has drowned our politics for 8 years. https://t.co/DUzWoW1rno
MSNBC is the cure for all of the disinformation we get on social media.
This you? pic.twitter.com/saUwNEvJ0z— GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) February 20, 2024
Well, now we definitively know that Zelenskyy has something financial on Biden.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 20, 2024
The iron law of projection.
"We're all wondering... What do you think Putin has on Trump?"— Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) February 20, 2024
This why you don't give partisan hacks TV shows a year after they step out of the White House.
Cooking up conspiracy theories right on your show. Nice twist.— Julzee (@BalanceBeam100) February 20, 2024
Here for the ratio. 😂😂😂— Joe (@tweetingboa) February 20, 2024
The queen of insider trading accusing other people of financial crimes. Couldn't make it up. 🤮
Y'all breathlessly covered the Mueller report for *years* as it sought to answer this exact question, and then failed to find anything of the sort.— pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) February 20, 2024
You do remember that, right?
February 20, 2024
This is why thinking-people despise the media. Nothing but vermin, as you illustrate here.— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 20, 2024
Hey, Psaki was just doing her job as a journalist, asking what "we're all wondering." Who's "we," hack?
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member