Trans Space Force Official Says to Use Pronouns in Your Emails

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 02, 2024
Twitchy

We reported a few days ago that the U.S. Army is cutting its force by 24,000 due to recruiting shortfalls. According to Military.com, a big problem is that young white men aren't enlisting. The Army's recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half-decade.

Advertisement

It's a complete mystery why even those who served are glad that their own kids aren't looking toward military service.

On an unrelated note, here's transgender Lt. Col. Bree Frem of Space Force lecturing the Air Force on inclusivity.


People can’t even enlist if they wear braces. We’ve historically sought those most fit to fight. 

But leaders are now: 

-celebrating and promoting the mentally unstable

-promoting values that are wholly unaligned with the preponderance of people in our recruiting pool

-injuring troops with unsafe injections

-pushing sex change and genital mutilation surgeries

-pursuing racial quotas that destroy merit

Is there any man or woman in uniform at the senior level who is willing to speak up, raise hell about the path we’re on, and demand change in any meaningful way? 

We must reverse course immediately or say goodbye to our military and country.

But retiring Gen. Mark Milley said in an exit interview that the idea that the military has gone woke is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t."

When was this? We were informed that the Space Force was busy dealing with a space-based Russian threat that was called "an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability."

Advertisement

Yeah, the audience looks thrilled. Of course, they were ordered to be there.

***

