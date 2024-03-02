Trans Space Force Official Says to Use Pronouns in Your Emails

We reported a few days ago that the U.S. Army is cutting its force by 24,000 due to recruiting shortfalls. According to Military.com, a big problem is that young white men aren't enlisting. The Army's recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half-decade.

It's a complete mystery why even those who served are glad that their own kids aren't looking toward military service.

On an unrelated note, here's transgender Lt. Col. Bree Frem of Space Force lecturing the Air Force on inclusivity.

Lt. Col. Bree Fram, a trans U.S. Space Force official spoke to the U.S. Air Force about inclusion and DEMANDED everyone to respect LGBTQ people and use pronouns.



The world is laughing at us pic.twitter.com/I9gftUQWYX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2024

The military’s list of disqualifying conditions is extensive and includes such things as:

-peanut or gluten allergies

-learning disorders like ADD or ADHD

-a history of depression or anxiety

-skin diseases of various kinds.



People can’t even enlist if they wear braces. We’ve… https://t.co/WhBxxgkimR — Matt Lohmeier 🇺🇸 (@matthewlohmeier) March 1, 2024





People can’t even enlist if they wear braces. We’ve historically sought those most fit to fight. But leaders are now: -celebrating and promoting the mentally unstable -promoting values that are wholly unaligned with the preponderance of people in our recruiting pool -injuring troops with unsafe injections -pushing sex change and genital mutilation surgeries -pursuing racial quotas that destroy merit Is there any man or woman in uniform at the senior level who is willing to speak up, raise hell about the path we’re on, and demand change in any meaningful way? We must reverse course immediately or say goodbye to our military and country.

But retiring Gen. Mark Milley said in an exit interview that the idea that the military has gone woke is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t."

As part of a military family. This is a disgrace to the uniform — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) March 1, 2024

Another gynephilic man forcing everyone to play a part in his sexual fantasies. This is a disgrace. — Paul Herrin (@pushingback_pod) March 1, 2024

This doesn’t help women, men or our military.



How do pronouns keep America safe from our enemies? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 1, 2024

This is the fake military. Trust me. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) March 1, 2024

Our military is focused on transgender dogma while wars rage on two continents. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 1, 2024

When was this? We were informed that the Space Force was busy dealing with a space-based Russian threat that was called "an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability."

The military should never be a social experiment. It’s serious business, and these are not serious people — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) March 1, 2024

Inclusion is not a national security imperative no matter what this man says. — Pizzaroll 🇵🇷 (@pizzarollpr23) March 1, 2024

The Woke DoD continues to do everything it can to alienate all the families who've traditionally sent their sons and daughters to the military. — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) March 1, 2024

The United States will only become a world power when all officers are trans.



When finally all military transport is actually transporting trans.



No modern army on earth could withstand such a virtuous, rational, sane, transformative armed force. — Steven Guilbeault Minister of Environment PARODY (@bill_c10) March 1, 2024

USA Lt. Col. Bree Fram says that inclusion is a matter of national security. pic.twitter.com/lBZg3tO9CX — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) March 1, 2024

My father and his father before him served our great nation. The only benefit of his passing at 83 yrs old in 2010 was that he wasn't subjected to seeing what his and his honorable brother in arms legacy has been perverted by the current administration and their agenda. — Matthew Strahl (@MatthewStrahl) March 1, 2024

Yeah, the audience looks thrilled. Of course, they were ordered to be there.

***