Army Sees a Steep Decline in White Recruits Over the Past Five Years

The last time we visited the U.S. Army's website, it looked like a DEI showplace. The Army had put together recruiting videos for every race and gender, including a Disney-style animated story including a lesbian wedding, the point apparently being that this young woman's LGBTQ advocacy had helped prepare her to join the military.

The Army's efforts to put together a racially diverse military apparently overlooked the fact that the Army needs white men. Over the past five years, the recruitment of whites has dropped precipitously.

Scoop: The Army's recruitment of white soldiers has plummeted in the past 5 years, making up much of the recruiting shortfall. https://t.co/f5B2EBbDyv — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) January 10, 2024

Steve Beynon reports:

The Army's recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half decade, according to internal data reviewed by Military.com, a decline that accounts for much of the service's historic recruitment slump that has become the subject of increasing concern for Army leadership and Capitol Hill. … A total of 44,042 new Army recruits were categorized by the service as white in 2018, but that number has fallen consistently each year to a low of 25,070 in 2023, with a 6% dip from 2022 to 2023 being the most significant drop. No other demographic group has seen such a precipitous decline, though there have been ups and downs from year to year.

Huh.

White recruitment collapses in the US army, leading to the smallest military force in 80 years:



2018: 44,042 white recruits

2023: 25,070 white recruits



This complete collapse was significantly worse than any other group.



Under Biden, the military is ramping up spending on… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2024

Under Biden, the military is ramping up spending on diversity and inclusion. For 2024, the Biden DoD is requesting a record $115 million to fund DEI. This is in addition to the $68 million they spend in 2022 and $86.5 million in 2023. General CQ Brown, the highest-ranking military officer, says that one of his top priorities is diversifying the military.

I am shocked young White men are refusing to sign up to die for a government that hates them. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) January 11, 2024

Wow, when you demonize people, they don’t want to fight for you. What a revelation. — DeepWithARifle (@DeepWithARifle) January 11, 2024

Perhaps it may have been a bad policy decision to tell them they were all under suspicion of being extremists and would be investigated by the DoD. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 11, 2024

We're not gonna fight for a country that isn't willing to do the same for us. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 11, 2024

when you berate them for their existence, they likely have less desire to die for your cause — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 11, 2024

My sons will not serve. I don’t have a single veteran friend who’s encouraging his sons to serve. Most are actively discouraging them from doing so.



Send the Pride Brigade to fight your next ridiculous war for you. The “threats to democracy” are done with all that. https://t.co/jmXI6yiIRb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 11, 2024

My son wanted to go to West Point.



He doesn’t anymore. The whole agenda killed it for him.



He is absolutely the kind of person you would want in the military, too. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 11, 2024

When you’re told you’re the problem, you’re no longer interested in being everyone else’s solution.



They don’t want to fight for a country that hates them for who they are. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) January 11, 2024

I can’t imagine why military recruitment numbers are so abysmal 🙄 pic.twitter.com/QlcgNtYNHH — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 11, 2024

Diversity is making our military weaker and our country less safe.



No one wants to put their life on the line so that a man who thinks he’s a woman can wear a dress in the military.



The same thing is happening with our police.



NYPD is the smallest it’s been since the mid-90s. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 11, 2024

They want that to happen. It is planned. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) January 11, 2024

American white men know what's going on - they don't want to be subjected to the Biden DEI shaming and racism. This is the "great payback" on American, white, straight males. — Ope Cytes (@ope_cytes) January 11, 2024

I don’t what else the Biden administration expects when they say white men are the enemy — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 11, 2024

I hope all four super diverse recruits they acquired from that advertising blitz is worth it — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) January 11, 2024

And numbers don’t tell the whole story. DEI recruiting and institutionalization will make the force weaker and weaker, less and less able to operate our complex systems, less and less able to mount effective operations. Our enemies are celebrating. — Patrick Thayer (@stbdtack) January 11, 2024

Exactly the same problem here in Canada. A complete collapse in recruitment from the military’s key demographics. — Canada’s Gun Gnome (@redpillcanadian) January 11, 2024

This is what happens when you turn a meritocracy into a social experiment — Jason Bacon (@jasonbaconusa) January 11, 2024

The military has said it's made it a priority to root out white supremacy from the ranks. That'll be so much easier to do with so many fewer white soldiers.

