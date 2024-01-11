Army Sees a Steep Decline in White Recruits Over the Past Five Years

Donald Trump Goes Off On 'Political Hack' Letitia James After Court Appearance
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 11, 2024
Twitchy

The last time we visited the U.S. Army's website, it looked like a DEI showplace. The Army had put together recruiting videos for every race and gender, including a Disney-style animated story including a lesbian wedding, the point apparently being that this young woman's LGBTQ advocacy had helped prepare her to join the military.

The Army's efforts to put together a racially diverse military apparently overlooked the fact that the Army needs white men. Over the past five years, the recruitment of whites has dropped precipitously.

Steve Beynon reports:

The Army's recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half decade, according to internal data reviewed by Military.com, a decline that accounts for much of the service's historic recruitment slump that has become the subject of increasing concern for Army leadership and Capitol Hill.

A total of 44,042 new Army recruits were categorized by the service as white in 2018, but that number has fallen consistently each year to a low of 25,070 in 2023, with a 6% dip from 2022 to 2023 being the most significant drop. No other demographic group has seen such a precipitous decline, though there have been ups and downs from year to year.

Huh.

Under Biden, the military is ramping up spending on diversity and inclusion.

For 2024, the Biden DoD is requesting a record $115 million to fund DEI.

This is in addition to the $68 million they spend in 2022 and $86.5 million in 2023. General CQ Brown, the highest-ranking military officer, says that one of his top priorities is diversifying the military.

The military has said it's made it a priority to root out white supremacy from the ranks. That'll be so much easier to do with so many fewer white soldiers.

***

