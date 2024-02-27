'Wonder Why??' U.S. Army to Cut Over Twenty THOUSAND Jobs Due to Struggling Recruitment Efforts

Some breaking news on this Tuesday evening as the U.S. Army announces that they are cutting over 20,000 jobs - most of which are already vacant positions according to Forbes. Based on information given to them, this is part of a restructuring plan to 'generate new capabilities and re-balance its force structure.' Essentially, they aren't cutting any active members, they're merely cutting the thousands of job positions that they aren't able fill.

This comes as an effort to deal with their struggle to meet recruitment goals.

🚨#BREAKING: The US Army is cutting its force by 24,000 due to recruiting shortfalls — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 27, 2024

Who could have possibly seen this coming, we wonder?? The memes basically wrote themselves in response to this announcement.

Real head scratcher as to why pic.twitter.com/ogIpwkqLeH — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 27, 2024

they guna have to draft david hogg https://t.co/XQyF2qpNie — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 27, 2024

We certainly hope that our military never gets THAT desperate!

Forbes reports:

The Army plans to add 7,500 new roles 'to bring new capabilities in the force,' but will cut about 10,000 engineering roles, 10,000 roles from various combat teams, 2,700 from under-deployed units and 6,300 from other divisions, according to the document. Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Rob Lodewick told Forbes the changes, which are set to take place over the next decade, 'will ensure that the Army can deliver trained, cohesive and lethal forces to meet future challenges in complex operational environments.'

Men don’t want to fight— if they don’t know what it is they’re fighting for — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) February 27, 2024

That's a fair point, and under the Democrats, what they'd be fighting for is becoming increasingly murky and questionable.

Everything woke turns to 💩 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 27, 2024

What is the opposite of The Midas Touch called?

The Diversity Army isn’t working out too much — Jack Smith (@NaturalAmerica) February 27, 2024

I guess I have to send in my dog Commander — Joe Biden (Parody) (@JoeBidenSniff) February 27, 2024

Ok, we laughed a little too hard at that one.

US military is running short on socialists who light themselves on fire on behalf of terrorist organizations... Sounds like our woke force in 2024. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 27, 2024

Too soon?

How will we police the world as we transition our professional military into a pride parade — Scott🇺🇸🍊🩸🏴‍☠️$RUM (@ScottNoComply) February 27, 2024

Who needs soldiers when the DOD believes that DEI and Proper use of Pronouns is what gives you the edge on the Modern Battlefield. — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) February 27, 2024

Shocker…the new recruits prob can’t even pass basics https://t.co/RvQP7u82a3 — Kevin (@ArkBoSox) February 27, 2024

Not without needing a Cry Closet, we're sure. What are those kids going to do when they're issued a big, scary rifle?

Fill the quotas simply by anyone who has student debt canceled automatically joins a branch of military service for 4 years. https://t.co/NKxWGPKYLs — JD (@jdh152) February 27, 2024

This writer isn't entirely opposed to that idea.

Who would want a woke boss in today’s age of DEI maniacs? No one. https://t.co/4P99rikIxY — Media Malpractice 🇺🇸 ✈️ (@BlanktheMedia) February 27, 2024

Not surprised.

Constantly being Woke Aware would be exhausting. Can you even say “Sir , YES Sir !” anymore ?

“Person who holds the position of authority above me , YES , Person who holds the position of authority above me ! “ that is a mouthful. https://t.co/J5qNBpjUEO — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) February 27, 2024

L O L it sounds absolutely miserable.

To answer the question we posed at the beginning of this article, 'who could have possibly seen this coming?" The answer is simple. All of us. We ALL saw this coming, and once again, the left refused to listen. Hope they enjoy these beds they're making.

***

