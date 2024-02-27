'Wonder Why??' U.S. Army to Cut Over Twenty THOUSAND Jobs Due to Struggling Recruitment Efforts

'Mental Health Counselor' Doesn't Think a Therapist Could Have Helped Aaron Bushnell
Laura W.  |  9:30 PM on February 27, 2024
Twitchy

Some breaking news on this Tuesday evening as the U.S. Army announces that they are cutting over 20,000 jobs - most of which are already vacant positions according to Forbes. Based on information given to them, this is part of a restructuring plan to 'generate new capabilities and re-balance its force structure.' Essentially, they aren't cutting any active members, they're merely cutting the thousands of job positions that they aren't able fill.

This comes as an effort to deal with their struggle to meet recruitment goals.

Who could have possibly seen this coming, we wonder?? The memes basically wrote themselves in response to this announcement.

We certainly hope that our military never gets THAT desperate!

Forbes reports:

The Army plans to add 7,500 new roles 'to bring new capabilities in the force,' but will cut about 10,000 engineering roles, 10,000 roles from various combat teams, 2,700 from under-deployed units and 6,300 from other divisions, according to the document. Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Rob Lodewick told Forbes the changes, which are set to take place over the next decade, 'will ensure that the Army can deliver trained, cohesive and lethal forces to meet future challenges in complex operational environments.'

That's a fair point, and under the Democrats, what they'd be fighting for is becoming increasingly murky and questionable.

What is the opposite of The Midas Touch called?

Ok, we laughed a little too hard at that one.

Too soon?

Not without needing a Cry Closet, we're sure. What are those kids going to do when they're issued a big, scary rifle?

This writer isn't entirely opposed to that idea.

L O L it sounds absolutely miserable.

To answer the question we posed at the beginning of this article, 'who could have possibly seen this coming?" The answer is simple. All of us. We ALL saw this coming, and once again, the left refused to listen. Hope they enjoy these beds they're making.

***

