WH NatSec Adviser Not in a Position to Say If This Nat'l Security Threat Memo Should Be Alarming

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The House Intelligence Committee has caught plenty of attention for a memo they've released. 

Here it is:

Hmm...

So what's that all about? Theories abound, and if Biden NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan knows anything, he's not saying:

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich:

Here's the Sullivan quote from the post: 

NSA Sullivan today on whether Americans should be worried: "I think in a way that question it is impossible to answer with a straight yes, because Americans understand that there are a range of threats and challenges in the world that we're dealing with every single day. And those threats and challenges range from terrorism to state actors...I am confident that President Biden, in the decisions that he is taking, is going to ensure the security of the American people going forward."

The president who has allowed millions of people from countries all around the world to stroll into the U.S. will ensure the security of the American people? Yeah, we're skeptical too.

Speaking of skepticism, Mollie Hemingway had this to say:

Maybe those 51 former intel officials could offer their opinion and then we'll know the opposite is true.

Then Biden will play chess matches against eight people at the same time and win them all, according to White House staffers.

Maybe it's just the S.M.O.D. bearing down on all of us:

Hey, could be!

*** 

