WH NatSec Adviser Not in a Position to Say If This Nat'l Security Threat Memo Should Be Alarming

The House Intelligence Committee has caught plenty of attention for a memo they've released.

Here it is:

Advertisement

JUST IN - Democratic source familiar with the threat tells NBC News: “This is a serious issue that could lead to a destabilizing situation and a national security threat.”



Described it as a "potential foreign threat" but would not say where the threat is coming from. pic.twitter.com/rqClr7v0Ma — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2024

Hmm...

Hope we get some clarification on this. In the meantime I’ll be belting more 50. https://t.co/nOX1IpfwTh — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 14, 2024

So what's that all about? Theories abound, and if Biden NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan knows anything, he's not saying:

NSA Jake Sullivan says he's "not in a position to say" if the public should be "alarmed" by news of a classified briefing in Congress over "an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability" pic.twitter.com/pOtUJ7KEUZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich:

Source tells FOX the material Turner is asking the Biden admin to declassify deals with a concerning Russian capability – the potential seriousness of the threat is grave, however, the threat is not immediate in nature.



NSA Sullivan today on whether Americans should be worried:… https://t.co/JxS1AtjY1U — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 14, 2024

Here's the Sullivan quote from the post:

NSA Sullivan today on whether Americans should be worried: "I think in a way that question it is impossible to answer with a straight yes, because Americans understand that there are a range of threats and challenges in the world that we're dealing with every single day. And those threats and challenges range from terrorism to state actors...I am confident that President Biden, in the decisions that he is taking, is going to ensure the security of the American people going forward."

The president who has allowed millions of people from countries all around the world to stroll into the U.S. will ensure the security of the American people? Yeah, we're skeptical too.

Speaking of skepticism, Mollie Hemingway had this to say:

On a scale of "Russia collusion hoax" to "Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinfo," where are we to place the latest claims from the Intel Community? https://t.co/czZfEjxNtC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 14, 2024

Maybe those 51 former intel officials could offer their opinion and then we'll know the opposite is true.

Biden will get back to you after he’s done with all his morning cartwheels. https://t.co/EKmtmJXgmT — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Then Biden will play chess matches against eight people at the same time and win them all, according to White House staffers.

"Don't worry ....we in the Obama administration have been busy making this problem worse for years." — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) February 14, 2024

Their playbook to push foreign aid. So obvious. https://t.co/IXJzsI87Az — Chaska (@ChaskaDaisy) February 14, 2024

Maybe it's just the S.M.O.D. bearing down on all of us:

This usually means the asteroid can’t be diverted and they want us to die without being panicked.



At least that’s what movies have taught me. https://t.co/pkWsHTkDQn — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 14, 2024

Hey, could be!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!