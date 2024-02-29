NBC News: Crime Is Actually Dropping in Cities That Have Received the Most Illegal Immigrants

University of Georgia student Laken Riley was allegedly murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. A lot of people who don't want illegal immigration to be on people's minds when they vote this November are out in force. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz held a press conference in which he not only tried to blame Donald Trump for creating the problem but then denied any connection between illegal immigration and crime. Girtz, who declared Athens a sanctuary city, was shouted down by angry residents.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Journal-Constituton ran a piece called, "After UGA killing, Venezuelans in Georgia worry about backlash." Will Leitch wrote a piece for New York Magazine saying the issue here was male violence, not illegal immigration. How about both? Male violence by an illegal immigrant.

The simple fact is that Ibarra shouldn't have been here. Forgive us for not wanting murderers crossing illegally into the country.

NBC News, which has gone fully woke, has put together a piece about how crime is actually down in cities that have the most illegal immigrants.

Trump's claims of a migrant crime wave are not supported by national data



An NBC News review of available 2024 crime data shows overall crime levels dropping in cities that have received the most migrants.https://t.co/saOQGomNMj — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) February 29, 2024

Olympia Sonnier and Garrett Haake write:

Trump has undoubtedly tapped into the rising anger over crimes allegedly committed by undocumented migrants that have gained national attention — most recently, the killing of college student Laken Riley in Georgia last week, after which an undocumented migrant from Venezuela was arrested and charged with her murder, and the much-reported fight between New York police officers and a group of migrant teens. According to a recent Pew poll, 57% of Americans said that a large number of migrants seeking to enter the country leads to more crime. Republicans (85%) overwhelmingly say the migrant surge leads to increased crime in the U.S. A far smaller share of Democrats (31%) say the same. The poll found that 63% of Democrats say it does not have much of an impact. … That won’t change the way Trump talks about immigrants in his bid to return to the White House, as he argues that President Joe Biden’s immigration policies are making Americans less safe. Trump says voters should hold Biden personally responsible for every crime committed by an undocumented immigrant. … “This is a public perception problem. It’s always based upon these kinds of flashpoint events where an immigrant commits a crime,” explains Graham Ousey, a professor at the College of William & Mary and the co-author of “Immigration and Crime: Taking Stock.” “There’s no evidence for there being any relationship between somebody’s immigrant status and their involvement in crime.”

No evidence except for Laken Riley's brutal murder by an illegal immigrant who shouldn't have been here.

A college student was murdered by an illegal alien. You people are absolutely disgusting. — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) February 29, 2024

“You’re not seeing exactly what you’re seeing… news at 11”



Shameless liars — BeariJeaux (@barryjeaux) February 29, 2024

No, just the murders, robberies and rapes in the headlines each week. Nothing to see here. Move along. — Retired Army Vet (@eddie9691) February 29, 2024

It's easy to claim crime is down when your Soros prosecutors and judges stop prosecuting crimes. — Hocus POTUS out of FOCUS (@HocusPotusO) February 29, 2024

A real news organization would question the data. — Robert G. Silverman (@RobertGSilvermn) February 29, 2024

But NBC or anyone else will talk about it on air — futbol_fan (@Breathe_FFS) February 29, 2024

Under reporting and manipulation of crime stats is a common tactic used to form the narrative and no one is falling for it... — Mr.WSPratt (@WilliamDrtx) February 29, 2024

Just yesterday, President Joe Biden said crime is at its lowest level in 50 years. We assume he was taking credit for that.

"Crime has dropped a little from recent 20 year highs, therefor we don't have a problem with this other issue" is such bad logic only politicians could push it. — Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) February 29, 2024

Advertisement

Three DC cops shot by an ilegal alien 2 days ago.



Nothing to see, here, foks.

Just some fellas wanting some bread and milk — Julie (@NHHome12) February 29, 2024

The media is vile — Beaver (@str8truther) February 29, 2024

Why does NBC News want to support President Joe Biden's open border policy? Crimes by illegal immigrants would be zero if they weren't here illegally.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



