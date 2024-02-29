NBC News: Crime Is Actually Dropping in Cities That Have Received the Most Illegal Immigrants

FBI Director Christopher Wray Says US Is Bracing for Complex Threats to Elections...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 29, 2024
@WhiteTallon

University of Georgia student Laken Riley was allegedly murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. A lot of people who don't want illegal immigration to be on people's minds when they vote this November are out in force. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz held a press conference in which he not only tried to blame Donald Trump for creating the problem but then denied any connection between illegal immigration and crime. Girtz, who declared Athens a sanctuary city, was shouted down by angry residents.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Journal-Constituton ran a piece called, "After UGA killing, Venezuelans in Georgia worry about backlash." Will Leitch wrote a piece for New York Magazine saying the issue here was male violence, not illegal immigration. How about both? Male violence by an illegal immigrant.

The simple fact is that Ibarra shouldn't have been here. Forgive us for not wanting murderers crossing illegally into the country.

NBC News, which has gone fully woke, has put together a piece about how crime is actually down in cities that have the most illegal immigrants.

Olympia Sonnier and Garrett Haake write:

Trump has undoubtedly tapped into the rising anger over crimes allegedly committed by undocumented migrants that have gained national attention — most recently, the killing of college student Laken Riley in Georgia last week, after which an undocumented migrant from Venezuela was arrested and charged with her murder, and the much-reported fight between New York police officers and a group of migrant teens.

According to a recent Pew poll, 57% of Americans said that a large number of migrants seeking to enter the country leads to more crime. Republicans (85%) overwhelmingly say the migrant surge leads to increased crime in the U.S. A far smaller share of Democrats (31%) say the same. The poll found that 63% of Democrats say it does not have much of an impact.

That won’t change the way Trump talks about immigrants in his bid to return to the White House, as he argues that President Joe Biden’s immigration policies are making Americans less safe. Trump says voters should hold Biden personally responsible for every crime committed by an undocumented immigrant.

“This is a public perception problem. It’s always based upon these kinds of flashpoint events where an immigrant commits a crime,” explains Graham Ousey, a professor at the College of William & Mary and the co-author of “Immigration and Crime: Taking Stock.” “There’s no evidence for there being any relationship between somebody’s immigrant status and their involvement in crime.”

Advertisement

No evidence except for Laken Riley's brutal murder by an illegal immigrant who shouldn't have been here.

Just yesterday, President Joe Biden said crime is at its lowest level in 50 years. We assume he was taking credit for that.

Advertisement

Why does NBC News want to support President Joe Biden's open border policy? Crimes by illegal immigrants would be zero if they weren't here illegally.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


