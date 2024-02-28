'How Is This Even Real?' Spin on UGA Killing is Norm Macdonald's Media Mockery Brought to Life

Back in 2016, the late great comedian Norm Macdonald posted this on Twitter and it has lived famously ever since and has been referred to on many occasions, often in the context of media reports taking the same approach:

Advertisement

What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) December 16, 2016

Fast forward almost eight years and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has done its best impression of that with a headline after the arrest of an illegal alien from Venezuela who has been charged with the murder of a University of Georgia student who was out for a run:

Norm Macdonald joke update. How is this even real? pic.twitter.com/TeaMh8Nirh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 28, 2024

Well, there it is!

There's only one word for it:

Do they teach how to turn a story on its ear to run cover for the Democrats in journalism school, or does it just end up coming naturally to them?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution jumps to the defense of Venezuelan illegals.



Headline -- "‘Not fair’: After UGA killing, Venezuelans in Georgia worry about backlash."https://t.co/MIF6xEfM3q — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 28, 2024

There's also the always-expected "Republicans pounce" element to the AJC story:

Riley’s death at the alleged hands of Ibarra has ratcheted up the tension. On social media, former President Donald J. Trump called the Venezuelan national a “monster,” putting the blame on the Biden administration for a migrant “invasion” that is “killing our citizens.” Fresh from sending more Georgia National Guard troops to the southern border, Gov. Brian Kemp also linked the bloodshed at UGA to federal immigration policy, calling the murder “inexcusable and avoidable.” In a statement, the head of the Georgia Republican Party, former state Sen. Josh McKoon, called out “illegal alien violence” and blamed Biden for allowing “a Venezuelan illegal alien to come here and commit this crime.”

They add, "unauthorized immigrants are half as likely to be arrested for violent crimes as U.S.-born citizens." Well, Laken Riley would still be alive if this particular person hadn't been allowed into the country illegally. That kind of spin is maddening.

UGA student killed. Murderers and rapists hardest hit. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 28, 2024

To a large degree the media is absolutely beyond parody.

Advertisement

Helpful hint for the @ajc:



illegal felons should be worried



Law abiding legal immigrants are in the clear (and everyone knows it)



Glad to clear this up https://t.co/j08kT8qQ7L — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) February 28, 2024

I think people who break the law should be worried of consequences, yeah. https://t.co/cY3FL3Js5w — Sheridan Bass (@Sheridan_Bass4) February 28, 2024

Sanity needs to be restored, and quickly. "Journalism" is nearly extinct, if not already.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!