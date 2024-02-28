Venezuela Solves Its Crime Problem by Sending Criminals, Victims to the US
Hunter Biden's Opening Statement at Deposition Assigns Blame for His Troubles

'How Is This Even Real?' Spin on UGA Killing is Norm Macdonald's Media Mockery Brought to Life

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on February 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

Back in 2016, the late great comedian Norm Macdonald posted this on Twitter and it has lived famously ever since and has been referred to on many occasions, often in the context of media reports taking the same approach:

Fast forward almost eight years and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has done its best impression of that with a headline after the arrest of an illegal alien from Venezuela who has been charged with the murder of a University of Georgia student who was out for a run:

Well, there it is!

There's only one word for it:

Do they teach how to turn a story on its ear to run cover for the Democrats in journalism school, or does it just end up coming naturally to them? 

There's also the always-expected "Republicans pounce" element to the AJC story:

'Textbook Viewpoint Discrimination': CA Judge Says Feds Can't Selectively Prosecute Right-Wing Rioters
Amy Curtis
Riley’s death at the alleged hands of Ibarra has ratcheted up the tension. On social media, former President Donald J. Trump called the Venezuelan national a “monster,” putting the blame on the Biden administration for a migrant “invasion” that is “killing our citizens.” Fresh from sending more Georgia National Guard troops to the southern border, Gov. Brian Kemp also linked the bloodshed at UGA to federal immigration policy, calling the murder “inexcusable and avoidable.” 

In a statement, the head of the Georgia Republican Party, former state Sen. Josh McKoon, called out “illegal alien violence” and blamed Biden for allowing “a Venezuelan illegal alien to come here and commit this crime.”

They add, "unauthorized immigrants are half as likely to be arrested for violent crimes as U.S.-born citizens." Well, Laken Riley would still be alive if this particular person hadn't been allowed into the country illegally. That kind of spin is maddening. 

To a large degree the media is absolutely beyond parody.

Sanity needs to be restored, and quickly. "Journalism" is nearly extinct, if not already. 

*** 

