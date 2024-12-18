'Humor Is Dead'! Rep. Biggs Reminds Journo Trump Was Joking About Making Canada the 51st State

The Pavlovian responses from the usual suspects in the U.S. media whenever Donald Trump makes an obvious joke have become beyond predictable. This was no exception, and Trump's still trolling the MSM about it:

President-elect Trump questioned Canada early Wednesday, asking why the U.S. provides its northern neighbor with subsidies, and suggesting that it should become the 51st state. “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” “They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea,” he added. “51st State!!!”

Fast forward a little bit to a reporter asking Rep. Andy Biggs about Trump's big plan for Canada. The question was treated as seriously as it deserved to be:

Rep. Andy Biggs is shocked when a reporter seems to seriously think that Donald Trump is actually planning on colonizing Canada. pic.twitter.com/KJ3ISxSBr4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2024

Trump knows that if he makes jokes the media will take the bait every single time and he was right yet again.

Today’s reporters are unaccustomed to critical analysis, a skill that apparently is no longer taught in America’s universities. — Bob Beasley (@13013B) December 18, 2024

Never ceases to amaze me how dumb the media is! — George Balfour-Kinnear (@balfourUK) December 18, 2024

Many in media are stupid or intentionally dishonest -- both in some cases.