'Humor Is Dead'! Rep. Biggs Reminds Journo Trump Was Joking About Making Canada the 51st State

Doug P.  |  11:25 AM on December 18, 2024
meme

The Pavlovian responses from the usual suspects in the U.S. media whenever Donald Trump makes an obvious joke have become beyond predictable. This was no exception, and Trump's still trolling the MSM about it:

Advertisement

President-elect Trump questioned Canada early Wednesday, asking why the U.S. provides its northern neighbor with subsidies, and suggesting that it should become the 51st state. 

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” 

“They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea,” he added. “51st State!!!”

Fast forward a little bit to a reporter asking Rep. Andy Biggs about Trump's big plan for Canada. The question was treated as seriously as it deserved to be: 

Trump knows that if he makes jokes the media will take the bait every single time and he was right yet again. 

Many in media are stupid or intentionally dishonest -- both in some cases.

