President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50 Years

President Joe Biden spoke on crime Wednesday and released a fact sheet claiming that during the Trump administration, "America saw the largest increase in murders ever recorded," while "Under the Biden-Harris Administration, there has been a significant decrease in crime — including one of the largest yearly declines in homicides ever. " To what does Biden attribute this sudden drop in homicides?

The gaslighting from Biden on this, whose Vice President fundraised for violent rioters, rapists and murderers, is another level. 2020 violence was organized and endorsed by defund the police, pro-BLM Democrats. pic.twitter.com/dL10rMpSZH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2024

Biden says last year the U.S. had "one of the lowest rates of all violent crimes in more than 50 years." What Biden failed to acknowledge is the spike in violent crime in Democrat-run cities, mostly notably Washington, D.C., which saw it's deadliest year in over two decades in 2023.

We loved it when Fox News Peter Doocy asked if Biden would park his precious Corvette on the streets of D.C. overnight after a member of Congress was carjacked at gunpoint.

Biden just gave brief remarks on "crime."



He didn't mention Laken Riley — murdered by an illegal alien his administration welcomed in — once.



Absolutely shameful. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2024

Crossing the border illegally? That's a crime.

.@POTUS: “Last year, the United States had one of the lowest rates of all violent crime in more than 50 years.



Murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery all dropped sharply along with burglary property crime and theft.



It matters.” — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 28, 2024

It's not hard to see a drop in crime when you declare nothing is a crime. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 28, 2024

When you stop charging for crime you reduce crime https://t.co/vStmJMtqvz pic.twitter.com/lW8otZ87ud — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2024

Just because liberal cities don’t even bother arresting these people anymore — The_Real_T_Paine (@RealTPaine1) February 28, 2024

lol what? You mean they stopped reporting it and no longer prosecute. This is a very dangerous claim… but I’m sure you already know that. — Tactical Trout (@tacticaltrout84) February 28, 2024

If you don’t charge the crime I suppose your illegitimate statistics make sense ! No charges no crime right?



10 million illegals crossed illegally, that’s ten million crime charges right there!



SMH — LAURA (@realLauraLenti) February 28, 2024

Your crime statistics are wrong. Just like your employment statistics every time you release them. You always have to redact them!



Tell the People who got the MOST JOBS: Illegals!



DC had the Deadliest Year (2023) Ever! https://t.co/b63Z5H3srl — Jamie Girl (@Jamie29036) February 28, 2024

This is what Google says:

With the fifth-highest murder rate among the country's most populous cities, Washington, D.C. has drawn national attention for its recent spike in violent crime. The statistics are sobering: 2023 was the District's deadliest year since 1997, with 274 recorded homicides.

But don't worry … Biden is going to ban assault weapons and solve the problem.

It's easy to reduce crime when you rename it "mostly peaceful protest." — Un hombre cualquiera ✠ (@CualquieraOnvre) February 28, 2024

Arrest and conviction numbers do go down when you don’t arrest and convict. That is true. — Jim Tussing (@JimTussing) February 28, 2024

If you don’t charge them, the numbers are not accurate, but nice try. — Rich Simons (@richsimons) February 28, 2024

Even if your statement was true, which it’s not, it would have nothing to do with any policy of the Biden administration. In fact, it would be in spite of it. — Steve L (@stevewe99218425) February 28, 2024

Exactly? Which policy of the Biden administration are we to thank for this precipitous drop in crime? Because we're seeing a lot of crime on social media that doesn't get reported.

***