President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50 Years

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden spoke on crime Wednesday and released a fact sheet claiming that during the Trump administration, "America saw the largest increase in murders ever recorded," while "Under the Biden-Harris Administration, there has been a significant decrease in crime — including one of the largest yearly declines in homicides ever. " To what does Biden attribute this sudden drop in homicides?

Biden says last year the U.S. had "one of the lowest rates of all violent crimes in more than 50 years."

What Biden failed to acknowledge is the spike in violent crime in Democrat-run cities, mostly notably Washington, D.C., which saw it's deadliest year in over two decades in 2023.

We loved it when Fox News Peter Doocy asked if Biden would park his precious Corvette on the streets of D.C. overnight after a member of Congress was carjacked at gunpoint.

Crossing the border illegally? That's a crime.

This is what Google says:

With the fifth-highest murder rate among the country's most populous cities, Washington, D.C. has drawn national attention for its recent spike in violent crime. The statistics are sobering: 2023 was the District's deadliest year since 1997, with 274 recorded homicides.

But don't worry … Biden is going to ban assault weapons and solve the problem.

Advertisement

Exactly? Which policy of the Biden administration are we to thank for this precipitous drop in crime? Because we're seeing a lot of crime on social media that doesn't get reported.

***

