Hot Take: Laken Riley's Murder Isn't About Illegal Immigration, But Male Violence

As Twitchy has reported, the mainstream media has been doing its best to spin the murder of nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant who should not have been in the country. We pointed out that they actually did the Norm Macdonald bit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quickly did a piece on the feared backlash against the Venezuelan community. CNN opinion columnist Raul A. Reyes published a piece saying that Riley's murder shouldn't be "exploited as a symbol of xenophobia or hate."

Advertisement

It's not xenophobia to notice crimes by illegal immigrants. José Antonio Ibarra shouldn't have been in the country.

Now Will Leitch has a piece for New York Magazine about how a community in mourning has been dragged into "yet another election-year culture war" when the real issue here isn't illegal immigration but male violence.

For @nymag, I wrote about the murder of Laken Riley here in Athens. How a community in mourning got dragged into yet another election-year culture war, and how the issue here isn't illegal immigration, but male violence. https://t.co/cEBe3UPJOy — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) February 28, 2024

Can't we oppose both illegal immigration and male violence?

Leitch writes:

For a day, that’s what the conversation around Athens was about: the constant threat of male violence, and how difficult it is for men to understand what women have to go through. Then police announced that they had arrested a suspect, a 26-year-old man named Jose Antonio Ibarra. And then they added a detail that changed everything: He was an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. People immediately stopped talking about male violence. “[This] was preventable,” Kemp said, “because we just have a nightmare in this country with mass migration and then have people that are here illegally breaking our laws and they’re not telling anybody and reporting this to us.” Earlier, Kemp had publicly posted a letter on Twitter that he sent to President Joe Biden, demanding answers on Ibarra’s immigration status and claiming Biden’s “continued silence” was “outrageous.”

As we reported earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave a repugnant response, blaming Republicans for getting in the way of the Biden administration working to fix our "broken immigration system."

“This is awful. My heart breaks for the family. Perhaps we should take a closer look at whom we let into the country.”



Why is a simple statement like that so hard for Dems to say? — Ken Blankenship (@40yard_stache) February 29, 2024

A male illegal alien’s violence. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 29, 2024

Darkly amusing that the founder of Deadspin is trying to spin a death to advance his preferred political narrative. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) February 28, 2024

Looks like you got the same instructions as everyone else. — Cthulhu Tweets (@tweetofcthulu) February 29, 2024

Oh, for the love of God! You simply must be kidding. — Jeff Criswell (@JCriswell4Him) February 29, 2024

As if you're part of any hypothetical "community" that would do anything but use her bones for your own partisan aims. — Always Adblock (@alwaysadblock) February 29, 2024

Bruh! This is olympic level deflection. — Tad Noonan (@tadnoonan) February 28, 2024

Here’s a fact. If Ibarra had been properly deported in 2022 or 2023, Laken would still be alive today.



You are equating unknown variables with variables that can absolutely be controlled — BigMacZachAttack (@TheTaxButler) February 28, 2024

The issue is open borders allowing criminal illegals to live unchecked amongst the citizenry. Men are victims of illegals too. — Mary Respecter (@mary_respecter) February 28, 2024

Advertisement

Just to let you know, millions, maybe 10s of millions, of decent people across the country are going to celebrate when we hear you've been laid off. — CiceroTheLatest (@CiceroTheLatest) February 29, 2024

A lot of people in the replies are saying that, yes, both illegal immigration and male violence can be issues. We're sorry if illegal immigrants killing young women and beating up cops make President Joe Biden's nonexistent border policy look bad during an election year.

***