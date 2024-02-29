Hot Take: Laken Riley's Murder Isn't About Illegal Immigration, But Male Violence

And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 29, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy has reported, the mainstream media has been doing its best to spin the murder of nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant who should not have been in the country. We pointed out that they actually did the Norm Macdonald bit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quickly did a piece on the feared backlash against the Venezuelan community. CNN opinion columnist Raul A. Reyes published a piece saying that Riley's murder shouldn't be "exploited as a symbol of xenophobia or hate."

It's not xenophobia to notice crimes by illegal immigrants. José Antonio Ibarra shouldn't have been in the country.

Now Will Leitch has a piece for New York Magazine about how a community in mourning has been dragged into "yet another election-year culture war" when the real issue here isn't illegal immigration but male violence.

Can't we oppose both illegal immigration and male violence?

Leitch writes:

For a day, that’s what the conversation around Athens was about: the constant threat of male violence, and how difficult it is for men to understand what women have to go through. Then police announced that they had arrested a suspect, a 26-year-old man named Jose Antonio Ibarra. And then they added a detail that changed everything: He was an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. People immediately stopped talking about male violence.

“[This] was preventable,” Kemp said, “because we just have a nightmare in this country with mass migration and then have people that are here illegally breaking our laws and they’re not telling anybody and reporting this to us.” Earlier, Kemp had publicly posted a letter on Twitter that he sent to President Joe Biden, demanding answers on Ibarra’s immigration status and claiming Biden’s “continued silence” was “outrageous.”

As we reported earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave a repugnant response, blaming Republicans for getting in the way of the Biden administration working to fix our "broken immigration system."

A lot of people in the replies are saying that, yes, both illegal immigration and male violence can be issues. We're sorry if illegal immigrants killing young women and beating up cops make President Joe Biden's nonexistent border policy look bad during an election year.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
