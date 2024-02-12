Sen. Thom Tillis Says Voters Can't Possibly Know What's at Stake If We Don't Fund Ukraine

Democrats last week were assailing Republicans for sinking a bipartisan bill that would have given President Joe Biden the emergency authority he needs to, well, not close the border, but just swing the door a little bit. It was a garbage bill that was dead in the water in the House.

It also wasn't really a border control bill. What Biden really wanted was $61 billion for Ukraine — Republican Sen. James Lankford apparently talked Sen. Chuck Schumer into tying border control to the funding bill. This was three months after Schumer said Republicans were "dangerously" trying to make Ukraine aid "conditional on passing hard-right border policy." How dangerous? In December, NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters, "If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just imagine how much higher it's gonna be … in American blood." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House members basically the same thing …. if Putin takes Ukraine, then he'll make a move on a NATO member and the United States will be obligated to put boots on the ground in Europe.

In November, Biden said he'd veto any bill that included aid only for Israel and not Ukraine.

Sen. Thom Tillis is a very well-briefed U.S. senator who knows things that the base "cannot possibly know."

New — Senate GOP Ukraine hawks dig in



Tillis: “Our base cannot possibly know what’s at stake at the level that any well-briefed U.S. senator should know about what’s at stake if Putin wins”



McConnell slams “dimmest & most shortsighted views” of criticshttps://t.co/Of8uWaikLR — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 12, 2024

McConnell’s opponents say he should’ve continued blocking Ukraine aid until Biden does something re: the border—even if that means jeopardizing the supp.



Rick Scott: “The only way you’re going to get a lawless admin to secure the border is to hold something up that they want.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 12, 2024

Now we have a bill with a built-in "impeachment bomb" — it would make it criminal for Donald Trump to halt aid to Ukraine were he elected president.

Mitch McConnell, Tom Tillis call voters who oppose endless funding of Ukraine war uninformed and dim. https://t.co/2uCMJ3JZfu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 12, 2024

Well maybe, just maybe, they should let us know “what’s at stake,” and how it affects us.



And please don’t tell me Russia will steamroll across Europe if we don’t, that’s not going to work. — Nick (@thenickoftime90) February 12, 2024

It's never a great idea to mock your voters.



If MSM briefed the electorate as "well" as the Senators, perhaps it would be different.



Doubt it, tho. — Laurie (@laurieinri) February 12, 2024

This makes them come off as terrified and desperate.



"What's at stake" indeed. — Winri (@WinriRokk) February 12, 2024

Tough shit. They work for us. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) February 12, 2024

If that's McConnell and Tillis's opinion of the American voter, then I motion we send both McConnell and Tillis to Ukraine, where they can both be among those whom they feel are in tune with their ideals and their love for Ukraine. — Diane Anderson (@TheExVerb) February 12, 2024

At the very least, pretend to secure America's border before sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to defend its borders.

