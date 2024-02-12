Sen. Thom Tillis Says Voters Can't Possibly Know What's at Stake If We Don't Fund Ukraine

NYT: Neurologist Says We're Thinking About Biden's Memory the Wrong Way
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Democrats last week were assailing Republicans for sinking a bipartisan bill that would have given President Joe Biden the emergency authority he needs to, well, not close the border, but just swing the door a little bit. It was a garbage bill that was dead in the water in the House.

It also wasn't really a border control bill. What Biden really wanted was $61 billion for Ukraine — Republican Sen. James Lankford apparently talked Sen. Chuck Schumer into tying border control to the funding bill. This was three months after Schumer said Republicans were "dangerously" trying to make Ukraine aid "conditional on passing hard-right border policy." How dangerous? In December, NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters, "If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just imagine how much higher it's gonna be … in American blood." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House members basically the same thing …. if Putin takes Ukraine, then he'll make a move on a NATO member and the United States will be obligated to put boots on the ground in Europe.

In November, Biden said he'd veto any bill that included aid only for Israel and not Ukraine.

Sen. Thom Tillis is a very well-briefed U.S. senator who knows things that the base "cannot possibly know."

Now we have a bill with a built-in "impeachment bomb" — it would make it criminal for Donald Trump to halt aid to Ukraine were he elected president.

At the very least, pretend to secure America's border before sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to defend its borders.

***

