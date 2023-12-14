John Kirby Says to 'Imagine the Cost in Blood and Treasure' of Not Funding Ukraine

It looks like the Biden administration is sticking with this talking point. President Joe Biden really wants more money for Ukraine, but it's being held up by Republicans who demand he implements their "far-right" border control policies — if we're going to defend Ukraine's borders, maybe defend our own a bit. A couple of weeks ago, NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters, "If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just imagine how much higher it's gonna be … in American blood."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House members basically the same thing …. if Putin takes Ukraine, then he'll make a move on a NATO member and the United States will be obligated to put boots on the ground in Europe.

Biden could avoid all this by just conceding a little bit on the border, which he seems to prefer wide open.

Biden says securing our border is an "extreme Republican partisan agenda" pic.twitter.com/PkaxfLzxAO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 12, 2023





Kirby repeated the "American blood" line again Thursday:

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby: "Imagine the cost in blood and treasure in the lives of our own troops and those of our NATO allies" if Republicans continue pushing for border security pic.twitter.com/khzKSafKe8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2023

As we mentioned above, Biden has dug in his heels over the "far-right" border policies Republicans want to implement. Has Biden ever done one thing during his administration to secure the border? He sent Kamala Harris to Central America to find the "root causes" of illegal immigration — meanwhile, migrants from all over the world are traveling to Mexico so they can walk across the border and claim asylum.

