How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions
Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control
David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in...
AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents...
Biden Accuses GOP of 'Political Blackmail' to Secure US Border (Roseanne Barr &...
Biden Goes Full-Out Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier Ranting About Hunter and His Businesses...
This School Assigned a Fifth-Grade Girl to Share a Bed With a ‘Trans’...
Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN'...
So DAMN Good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About...
Let's Talk About Vivek Ramaswamy's Debate Performance
L.A. Business Owner Who Voted for Biden, Newsom & Bass Not Happy With...
Striking WaPo 'Journo' Claiming They Need Readers to Help Them 'Hold Power to...

Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This'

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on December 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

As the Biden White House keeps allowing what amounts to an invasion at our southern border, their primary focus when it comes to national security remains on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Team Biden is trying to ramp up pressure on Republicans who want to prioritize security at our border over that of another country by escalating the rhetoric in attempts to make it more personal for Americans. 

Tucker Carlson had this to share about what he claims Defense Secretary Lloyd Auston told members of the House in a briefing about Ukraine funding: 

Elon Musk asked Carlson if that was the quote:

Carlson responded this way:

That's certainly believable, especially because John Kirby all but said the same thing during a previous briefing:

Is that a threat? It sounds a bit like a threat. 

Biden did the same thing this week:

Recommended

'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The White House spin is that they say these things arguing that if Putin gains Ukraine then he'll move on to a NATO country. However, Russia has all it can do to take a part of Ukraine, so would Putin try to take a NATO country knowing what would happen in response? It all seems to be a ploy to win support from Americans to continue sending endless money to Ukraine/Zelenskyy without question, and many aren't receiving that threat warmly. 

It's especially ironic because the Biden White House just accused the Republicans of engaging in "political blackmail" for demanding the president prioritize U.S. border security over Ukraine funding.

***

 Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control
Brett T.
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions
Amy Curtis
David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think
Sam J.
So DAMN Good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness
Sam J.
AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement