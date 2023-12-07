Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This'

As the Biden White House keeps allowing what amounts to an invasion at our southern border, their primary focus when it comes to national security remains on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Team Biden is trying to ramp up pressure on Republicans who want to prioritize security at our border over that of another country by escalating the rhetoric in attempts to make it more personal for Americans.

Tucker Carlson had this to share about what he claims Defense Secretary Lloyd Auston told members of the House in a briefing about Ukraine funding:

The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, defense secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, “we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight… pic.twitter.com/BPKMEBW8TK — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 7, 2023

Elon Musk asked Carlson if that was the quote:

He really said this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Carlson responded this way:

He really did. Confirmed. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 7, 2023

That's certainly believable, especially because John Kirby all but said the same thing during a previous briefing:

JOHN KIRBY:



"If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just imagine how much higher it's gonna be...in American blood...!" pic.twitter.com/FZ4yl9QgWi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

Is that a threat? It sounds a bit like a threat.

Biden did the same thing this week:

The White House spin is that they say these things arguing that if Putin gains Ukraine then he'll move on to a NATO country. However, Russia has all it can do to take a part of Ukraine, so would Putin try to take a NATO country knowing what would happen in response? It all seems to be a ploy to win support from Americans to continue sending endless money to Ukraine/Zelenskyy without question, and many aren't receiving that threat warmly.

If they come for our boys, we will show them a war and it won’t be in Ukraine. https://t.co/460F2AwDOn — ᒪIᗷEᖇTE (@libertyorgtfo) December 7, 2023

I feel like I am watching and participating in some horrible movie. — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) December 7, 2023

If that is not extortion, what is? — Ray Watts (@raywatts) December 7, 2023

It's especially ironic because the Biden White House just accused the Republicans of engaging in "political blackmail" for demanding the president prioritize U.S. border security over Ukraine funding.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!