BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Brian Stelter's New Book on Fox News 'Selling Well Below Expectations'
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying...
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To...
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Jon Lovitz Stands Up To Anti-Semitism
Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree...
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About...
Symbolism Alert: Much Like America's Standing in the World, The National Christmas Tree...
The Word 'Thug' Means What, Now? Young Thug's Lawyer Raises Eyebrows with Creative...
Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire
Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon
'Time to End the DEI Dystopia.' Home Loans Now Determined Based on Race?...

Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Could Sen. Chuck Schumer be a little more specific about what he means by "hard-right border policy"? We've seen his "hard-left border policy" in action. Democrats have done nothing to stem the tide of illegal immigration. Democrat mayors are begging the Biden administration to get control of the border.

Advertisement

NewsNation's Ali Bradley shot this video Monday night:

AZ: Overnight a group of 900+ arrived in Lukeville to self surrender to Border Patrol—Many of them are waiting for days to be transported/processed. There are still roughly 700 people out here mostly from Senegal, Guinea, Liberia, and Mauritania—Sources say roughly 40% are family units.

The Tucson Sector is unique in that a judge granted an injunction back in 2020 that stipulates migrants are to spend as little time in custody as possible following allegations of inhumane conditions while in federal custody—Sources confirm the sector consistently has lower custody holding times—If the sector is found to be in violation of the injunction, a judge could reopen the case and extend the move to the entire border. 

Sources say the cartel knows this and is capitalizing on the sheer force needed to respond to the thousands crossing daily—And it is extremely remote, buses cannot get out there because of the terrain, so it takes agents hours to transport small groups. 

I just took the video posted below.

Recommended

Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
Advertisement

Immigrants are traveling from Senegal and Libera to Mexico so they can walk across the border into the United States. They know the door is wide open as long as you walk across the southern border.

Schumer and the rest of the Democrats are that much more concerned about securing Ukraine's border than our own.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden went on TV to announce any aid to Israel was conditional on aid to Ukraine and that losing Ukraine was a threat to democracy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER CHUCK SCHUMER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying Tweet
Coucy
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Brett T.
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About Israel 'Abusing' Teen
Chad Felix Greene
Symbolism Alert: Much Like America's Standing in the World, The National Christmas Tree Has Fallen
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze justmindy
Advertisement