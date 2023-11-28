Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'

Could Sen. Chuck Schumer be a little more specific about what he means by "hard-right border policy"? We've seen his "hard-left border policy" in action. Democrats have done nothing to stem the tide of illegal immigration. Democrat mayors are begging the Biden administration to get control of the border.

NewsNation's Ali Bradley shot this video Monday night:

AZ: Overnight a group of 900+ arrived in Lukeville to self surrender to Border Patrol—Many of them are waiting for days to be transported/processed. There are still roughly 700 people out here mostly from Senegal, Guinea, Liberia, and Mauritania—Sources say roughly 40% are family… pic.twitter.com/YtazaYlcDG — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 28, 2023

Immigrants are traveling from Senegal and Libera to Mexico so they can walk across the border into the United States. They know the door is wide open as long as you walk across the southern border.

If Congress doesn’t change our asylum system, this isn’t going to stop. The current system is enriching the cartels and masses of economic migrants know they can cross illegally, claim fear or say certain key words, and be released into the US with a court date often years away. https://t.co/dy2LnK897f — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 28, 2023

Chuck Schumer:



Republicans are "dangerously" trying to make Ukraine aid "conditional on passing hard-right border policy." pic.twitter.com/3BPYMgSClm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 28, 2023

Schumer and the rest of the Democrats are that much more concerned about securing Ukraine's border than our own.

'Hard right border policy' = actually enforcing the border — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 28, 2023

God forbid we are America first. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 28, 2023

No, not hard right border policy… Enforcing our laws… Since when is that a “hard right policy“ — JAI (@boomerbayb) November 28, 2023

Yes, by all means, protect Ukraine’s border at all costs,

while allowing the southern border of the United States to be completely porous… — SEMI-(REDACTED)🇺🇸 (@SemiRedacted) November 28, 2023

Controlled border to Democrats = "hard right border policies." — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) November 28, 2023

What exactly is a hard right border policy? Is that like having a border policy? — TrueThingsPrevail (@usefultwidiot) November 28, 2023

Expel every politician that refuses to secure our borders. — Mr. Rando (@RandomuserJD20) November 28, 2023

There are MILLIONS of illegals that we know nothing about crossing our border.



I consider that quite dangerous. — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) November 28, 2023

It's only a matter of time until Schumer says that tying border funding to Ukraine aid is a "threat to democracy" — Tom Porter (@tomporter12345) November 28, 2023

President Joe Biden went on TV to announce any aid to Israel was conditional on aid to Ukraine and that losing Ukraine was a threat to democracy.

