Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Israeli Embassy Hosts Another Screening of Hamas Atrocities for Journalists
Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by...
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Pale...
Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor
Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes...
NBC: Hamas Stockpiling 200,000 Gallons of Fuel for Rockets, Tunnels
Amanda Marcotte Calls Out Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Toxic Masculinity'
NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck...
'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of...
My Daughter Told Her Friends What I Do For a Living and Their...

John Kirby: President Biden Would Veto a Bill Providing Aid to Israel Only

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This editor has uncharacteristically praised President Joe Biden for his hardline stance on supporting Israel. He's alienated a lot of his base by calling Hamas "vile" and "evil" and warning reporters to be skeptical of death toll numbers coming from Hamas.

Advertisement

But Biden's fighting two wars now, and he's not about to lend Israel aid without also giving a few more billion to Ukraine. NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press Thursday that the president would veto any bill that sent aid to Israel only — Ukraine has to be included as well or no one gets anything.

Biden even gave a rare prime-time address from the Oval Office trying to conflate Israel and Ukraine but just came off as clumsy.

Recommended

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Let's find out.

Agreed … get it to his desk, make him veto it, and then explain why to the American people. 

***

Tags: ISRAEL JOE BIDEN JOHN KIRBY UKRAINE VETO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by the FBI
Coucy
Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Brett T.
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Brett T.
Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel
Brett T.
'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement