John Kirby: President Biden Would Veto a Bill Providing Aid to Israel Only

This editor has uncharacteristically praised President Joe Biden for his hardline stance on supporting Israel. He's alienated a lot of his base by calling Hamas "vile" and "evil" and warning reporters to be skeptical of death toll numbers coming from Hamas.
But Biden's fighting two wars now, and he's not about to lend Israel aid without also giving a few more billion to Ukraine. NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press Thursday that the president would veto any bill that sent aid to Israel only — Ukraine has to be included as well or no one gets anything.
NSC spokesman John Kirby: “The president would veto an only Israel bill." pic.twitter.com/P4b7hvfNbW— Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 2, 2023
Evil.— JWF (@JammieWF) November 2, 2023
Says it all.— Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) November 2, 2023
Biden even gave a rare prime-time address from the Oval Office trying to conflate Israel and Ukraine but just came off as clumsy.
All you ever need to know about intentions...— Mark Wahlstrom (@MarkWahlstrom) November 2, 2023
We will not fund Israel without being to launder money through Ukraine first— D’Shaun Maddeauxn X 🇰🇪 (@1withdirt) November 2, 2023
If only they were giving him that 10% ... he'd be all over it.— DABoston (@JonSnow1975) November 2, 2023
Well, the Biden administration doesn’t really want to help Israel, then.— Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) November 2, 2023
Joe Biden’s response to Israel getting attacked is to give Hamas money and then hold Israel aid hostage until Congress gives the country that paid off his family another $100 billion. https://t.co/Y02KZflo2B— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 2, 2023
Let him veto it then. Shows clearly his support comes with hidden strings always attached— CTA 🏁🇺🇸 (@CTSXinvest) November 2, 2023
Recommended
It is remarkable that people continue to act like Joe Biden isn't corrupt. Dude has spent his life enriching himself & his family via corruption.— B² (@IceIceBrand0n) November 2, 2023
Would he, though? The optics on that would be terrible.— Bayou_Con (@Bayou_Con) November 2, 2023
Let's find out.
Make him do it and then override the veto.— Zathras, not The One (@bmooyaso) November 2, 2023
Then do it anyway. Get it on record. Make him do it again and again if necessary instead of rolling over.— Mollie (@Molliedumur) November 2, 2023
Make him veto it , so everyone can see gaming for political advantage is more important to him than protecting our country's reputation of supporting our allies.— No-Robo Guy (@noroboguy) November 2, 2023
Make Biden veto it and show the entire world that he doesn't care about the innocent people of Israel who were murdered, raped and tortured by Hamas terrorists.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 2, 2023
Agreed … get it to his desk, make him veto it, and then explain why to the American people.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member