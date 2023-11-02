John Kirby: President Biden Would Veto a Bill Providing Aid to Israel Only

This editor has uncharacteristically praised President Joe Biden for his hardline stance on supporting Israel. He's alienated a lot of his base by calling Hamas "vile" and "evil" and warning reporters to be skeptical of death toll numbers coming from Hamas.

But Biden's fighting two wars now, and he's not about to lend Israel aid without also giving a few more billion to Ukraine. NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press Thursday that the president would veto any bill that sent aid to Israel only — Ukraine has to be included as well or no one gets anything.

NSC spokesman John Kirby: “The president would veto an only Israel bill." pic.twitter.com/P4b7hvfNbW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 2, 2023

Says it all. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) November 2, 2023

Biden even gave a rare prime-time address from the Oval Office trying to conflate Israel and Ukraine but just came off as clumsy.

All you ever need to know about intentions... — Mark Wahlstrom (@MarkWahlstrom) November 2, 2023

We will not fund Israel without being to launder money through Ukraine first — D’Shaun Maddeauxn X 🇰🇪 (@1withdirt) November 2, 2023

If only they were giving him that 10% ... he'd be all over it. — DABoston (@JonSnow1975) November 2, 2023

Well, the Biden administration doesn’t really want to help Israel, then. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) November 2, 2023

Joe Biden’s response to Israel getting attacked is to give Hamas money and then hold Israel aid hostage until Congress gives the country that paid off his family another $100 billion. https://t.co/Y02KZflo2B — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 2, 2023

Let him veto it then. Shows clearly his support comes with hidden strings always attached — CTA 🏁🇺🇸 (@CTSXinvest) November 2, 2023

It is remarkable that people continue to act like Joe Biden isn't corrupt. Dude has spent his life enriching himself & his family via corruption. — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) November 2, 2023

Would he, though? The optics on that would be terrible. — Bayou_Con (@Bayou_Con) November 2, 2023

Let's find out.

Make him do it and then override the veto. — Zathras, not The One (@bmooyaso) November 2, 2023

Then do it anyway. Get it on record. Make him do it again and again if necessary instead of rolling over. — Mollie (@Molliedumur) November 2, 2023

Make him veto it , so everyone can see gaming for political advantage is more important to him than protecting our country's reputation of supporting our allies. — No-Robo Guy (@noroboguy) November 2, 2023

Make Biden veto it and show the entire world that he doesn't care about the innocent people of Israel who were murdered, raped and tortured by Hamas terrorists. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 2, 2023

Agreed … get it to his desk, make him veto it, and then explain why to the American people.

