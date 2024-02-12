DHS Secretary Says Preparing to Meet Biden is Hard Because He’s So Sharp and Intensely Probing

The White House is out in full force to defend President Joe Biden's mental acuity after Special Counsel Robert Hur said he would not recommend charges against Biden for willfully retaining classified documents in his garage and basement because he believed a jury would see Biden as just a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Biden probably doesn't even remember stealing those documents when he was vice president.

Hur did nothing but say out loud what 86 percent of the American public already knew; that Biden is old and forgets things and gets confused.

Karine Jean-Pierre was on deck to answer questions about the president on Monday and assured the press corps that the 81-year-old Biden does "more in an hour than most people do in a day," even though he has nothing on his schedule Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. It harkens back to his enabler, Dr. Jill Biden, who asked last year how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. The man never stops working, even while spending 40 percent of his presidency on vacation.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who just survived an impeachment effort after some RINO changed his vote and broke a 215-215 tie, was sent out on the Sunday shows to talk up Biden, and that he did.

BREAKING: Mayorkas says President Biden is so mentally strong that the most difficult part about having a meeting with him is “preparing for it,” because, “He is sharp, intensely probing, and detail oriented, and focused. WATCH pic.twitter.com/SV9PfdkeqQ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 11, 2024

No one can keep up with the man.

Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says Joe Biden is so mentally sharp that it’s difficult even preparing!



I have my own story. I once met Biden. He recited The Iliad from memory — he had JUST read it the night before — BACKWARD. And in French.



Guys: he just learned French that morning! pic.twitter.com/Wm4LSzkwkY — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 11, 2024

Lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2024

The man isn't lying, he has to prepare his answers and prepare replies for Biden that aren't too long or filled with language that will make Biden stutter and confused lol. — Eric Wages (@MaximizedWages) February 12, 2024

Everyone in the Biden dictatorship is a pathological liar — W. Brady (@Icrazyhorse13) February 12, 2024

Imagine another 4 years of this. — 2%Koisan (@2percentKoisan) February 12, 2024

Biden would be 86 when he handed the keys to the White House to President Kamala Harris.

They are lying. We know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. Yet they still lie. — carl claws (@carl_claws) February 11, 2024

Zero credibility considering he tried to tell us the border was secure. — T M Freeman (@1rightwife) February 11, 2024

Well if Biden is that sharp then certainly he can stand trial! — Lindsey de Carteret (@CarteretLindsey) February 11, 2024

He should want to stand trial to clear his name of willfully retaining classified documents and reading from them to his ghostwriter.

In a political party known for their outrageous lies, this clown leads the pack. And if this lighter of gaseous emanations has trouble preparing to talk with Joe, then how does he dress himself every morning? Totally shameless. — Dr. Chauncey Herrington (@Herrin1Ch4214) February 12, 2024

So he is fit to stand trial for classified docs. Someone please let Hur know. — Fortune81 (@42n8e1) February 12, 2024

Seriously, Biden's lucky Hur gave him an out on the classified documents piled up in his garage. If Hur hadn't put in those details from the interviews, Biden would be facing charges and the media would have to cover that instead.

