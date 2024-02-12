Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the...
Chicago Mayor Giving Minority-Owned Businesses a $17 Boost Feeding Illegals
Representative Steve Cohen Up in My DMs Like He's Got No Job
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at...
'Decency Is on the Ballot': Frustrated Biden Calls Netanyahu 'A*****e' Over Gaza Strategy
Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community...
Houston Police Announce Results of Their Investigation Into Church Shooter's Pronouns
Elephant in the Room: Biden's Age MAJOR Polling Issue Since Special Counsel Report
KJP Asked Why President Who Does More in an Hour Than Others Do...
How About No: Boston City Councilwoman Says 'Everyone' Needs to Open Doors for...
Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During...
Creepy Uncle Joe is Coming For Your KIDS! Biden's 'Team' Signing Up for...
Dems, Media Settle on 'Hur's Not a Neurologist' Spin for Refuting Special Counsel's...
WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in...

DHS Secretary Says Preparing to Meet Biden is Hard Because He’s So Sharp and Intensely Probing

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The White House is out in full force to defend President Joe Biden's mental acuity after Special Counsel Robert Hur said he would not recommend charges against Biden for willfully retaining classified documents in his garage and basement because he believed a jury would see Biden as just a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Biden probably doesn't even remember stealing those documents when he was vice president.

Advertisement

Hur did nothing but say out loud what 86 percent of the American public already knew; that Biden is old and forgets things and gets confused.

Karine Jean-Pierre was on deck to answer questions about the president on Monday and assured the press corps that the 81-year-old Biden does "more in an hour than most people do in a day," even though he has nothing on his schedule Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. It harkens back to his enabler, Dr. Jill Biden, who asked last year how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. The man never stops working, even while spending 40 percent of his presidency on vacation.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who just survived an impeachment effort after some RINO changed his vote and broke a 215-215 tie, was sent out on the Sunday shows to talk up Biden, and that he did.

No one can keep up with the man.

Recommended

Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Biden would be 86 when he handed the keys to the White House to President Kamala Harris.

He should want to stand trial to clear his name of willfully retaining classified documents and reading from them to his ghostwriter.

Advertisement

Seriously, Biden's lucky Hur gave him an out on the classified documents piled up in his garage. If Hur hadn't put in those details from the interviews, Biden would be facing charges and the media would have to cover that instead.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JOE BIDEN ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead
Amy Curtis
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at What Happened to Wolves in Chernobyl
Amy Curtis
Chicago Mayor Giving Minority-Owned Businesses a $17 Boost Feeding Illegals
Brett T.
Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the Hostages
Brett T.
WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill
Sam J.
Houston Police Announce Results of Their Investigation Into Church Shooter's Pronouns
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement