KJP Asked Why President Who Does More in an Hour Than Others Do All Day Has Empty Sked This Week

The White House, Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have had emergency strategy sessions following the release of the special counsel report mentioning that President Biden is missing a few marbles upstairs, and they've settled on two ways of firing back: A) Special counsel Hur is not a doctor, and B) Biden does more in an hour than most people do all day.

Jill Bide... er, Doctor Jill Biden, had the latter in a fundraising email:

fundraising email signed by Jill Biden about the Hur report:



“Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day. … His age, with his experience and expertise, is an incredible asset and he proves it every day.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 11, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (aka Miss Information) repeated that very thing at today's briefing:

Karine Jean Pierre quotes Jill Biden to answer about Biden’s declining mental acuity. It’s not biased at all. Lol



“President Biden does more in one hour than most people do in a day.”



pic.twitter.com/bIxFdxhsdq — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 12, 2024

"What is the White House strategy to change that perception [of Biden's diminished mental acuity]?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We're gonna continue to lead on leadership ... Biden does more in one hour than most people do in a day!" pic.twitter.com/Q71gRhYdAW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

"Lead on leadership"? Is Kamala Harris writing in KJP's Big Book of Talking Points these days?

In any case, Jean-Pierre was then asked why the president who does more in one hour than most people do all day has an empty schedule for much of the week:

Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's empty schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday: "I don't have anything" pic.twitter.com/gEAeZmGidD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

In fairness to Biden, this week he does have meetings scheduled with Francois Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl.

I thought he does more in one hour than I do in one day? — Patriots Press (@Patriots1Press) February 12, 2024

Maybe everybody Biden knows is retired.

I’m fine with Biden sleeping until the end of his term. https://t.co/76ZrXOSKQQ — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) February 12, 2024

Right? Biden doing nothing isn't a bad thing for America.

