KJP Asked Why President Who Does More in an Hour Than Others Do All Day Has Empty Sked This Week

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House, Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have had emergency strategy sessions following the release of the special counsel report mentioning that President Biden is missing a few marbles upstairs, and they've settled on two ways of firing back: A) Special counsel Hur is not a doctor, and B) Biden does more in an hour than most people do all day.

Jill Bide... er, Doctor Jill Biden, had the latter in a fundraising email: 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (aka Miss Information) repeated that very thing at today's briefing: 

"Lead on leadership"? Is Kamala Harris writing in KJP's Big Book of Talking Points these days?

In any case, Jean-Pierre was then asked why the president who does more in one hour than most people do all day has an empty schedule for much of the week:

In fairness to Biden, this week he does have meetings scheduled with Francois Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl.

Maybe everybody Biden knows is retired.

Right? Biden doing nothing isn't a bad thing for America.

*** 

