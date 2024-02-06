Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

And here we go …

Yesterday we reported that 17 Jewish groups had written a letter claiming that Mayorkas' impeachment was driven by antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories. Or maybe it's because he hasn't done his job.

And, not surprisingly, enough Republicans voted against it to sink it.

NBC News reports:

A monthslong GOP campaign to oust Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas collapsed in the House on Tuesday after Democrats and a trio of skeptical Republicans voted to reject a resolution to impeach him over his handling of the southern border.

The vote was 214-216, and marks a stunning blow for Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans who have blamed the Biden administration for record migrant crossings and made border security a central campaign issue.

The vote ended in a 215-215 tie, but a member of GOP leadership changed his vote so that Republicans can bring the issue up again. Had Tuesday's vote been successful, Mayorkas would have been just the second impeachment of a Cabinet secretary in U.S. history — and the first in nearly 150 years.

So who changed their vote?


Mayorkas and President Biden should both have been impeached already.

***

