Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216

And here we go …

🚨 BREAKING: Vote underway on whether to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2024

Yesterday we reported that 17 Jewish groups had written a letter claiming that Mayorkas' impeachment was driven by antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories. Or maybe it's because he hasn't done his job.

Here we are, 3 years after Secretary Mayorkas was installed to supervise the Biden Admin’s sabotage of our border—a task he has carried out with exceptional success for 37 months.



Impeachment is necessary.



The people of this country are watching. Let's get this done. pic.twitter.com/warTBfeROV — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) February 6, 2024

Secretary Mayorkas has allowed over 10 MILLION illegal aliens to invade our country.



Democrats would rather see Americans assaulted, raped, and murdered than secure our border and impeach Secretary Mayorkas.



It's time to IMPEACH Mayorkas and secure our border! pic.twitter.com/Bpmxgmq58A — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 6, 2024

And, not surprisingly, enough Republicans voted against it to sink it.

😡🤬In stunner, House GOP bid to impeach Mayorkas fails https://t.co/sy2fc9bwHv — 🇺🇸🇮🇱 DREW USA (@ibdrewUSA) February 6, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: RINO House members sabotage the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 214–216. pic.twitter.com/jff3riiIke — Phan Vũ Ngọc Huy (@ISRAELEXPR1948) February 6, 2024

The House of Representatives vote to impeach Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has failed 214-216 as a result of GOP defections. — Balance of Power (@BalancePowerUK) February 6, 2024

House Republicans fail to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - A handful of spineless RINO Republicans voted with Democrats https://t.co/mk0MthT0Gc via @nbcnews — Lois Levine Fishman (@FishmanLevine) February 6, 2024

NBC News reports:

A monthslong GOP campaign to oust Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas collapsed in the House on Tuesday after Democrats and a trio of skeptical Republicans voted to reject a resolution to impeach him over his handling of the southern border. The vote was 214-216, and marks a stunning blow for Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans who have blamed the Biden administration for record migrant crossings and made border security a central campaign issue. The vote ended in a 215-215 tie, but a member of GOP leadership changed his vote so that Republicans can bring the issue up again. Had Tuesday's vote been successful, Mayorkas would have been just the second impeachment of a Cabinet secretary in U.S. history — and the first in nearly 150 years.

House Democrats voted to keep Mayorkas in office...



So they approve of every murder, rape, cop beating, and every other crime committed by the illegal immigrants Mayorkas and Biden have allowed into this country. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2024

So who changed their vote?

By Blake changing his Vote to "Nay" it leaves Impeachment of Mayorkas open to be voted on again



If it stayed 215 to 215 it was finished — Move Forward (@MoveForward2362) February 6, 2024





Mayorkas and President Biden should both have been impeached already.

