Jewish Groups Denounce White Supremacist Conspiracy Theories Behind Mayorkas Impeachment

We don't get this at all. We get that there are a lot of Jewish groups that support a ceasefire in Gaza. (We also saw 290,000 people turn out in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel.)

A number of Jewish groups got together to condemn the antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories driving the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has utterly failed in his job of keeping the border secure.

Here's the Jewish Democratic Council of America:

Attempts by @HousGOP to impeach Secretary Mayorkas are animated by antisemitic, white supremacist conspiracy theories.



JDCA and 16 other Jewish groups oppose this cynical effort to normalize bigotry. https://t.co/PrV8rRlzEP — Jewish Dems (@USJewishDems) February 5, 2024

More than a dozen Jewish groups signed letter expressing concern over the antisemitic, white supremacist conspiracy theories animating the impeachment of DHS Sec. Mayorkas https://t.co/uPOJ4wPNec — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) February 5, 2024

The letter reads, in part:

Attacks against Secretary Mayorkas have invoked the so-called “great replacement” theory, which relies on dangerous antisemitic stereotypes in alleging a vast conspiracy to support an “invasion” of immigrants, “replace” white voters, and seize power in the United States, while also fueling anti-immigrant bigotry and white supremacy. This same conspiracy theory has directly fueled violence in Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, Poway, El Paso, Buffalo, and a number of other communities. “We’ve seen the violent, deadly impact that these antisemitic, white supremacist conspiracy theories have on our communities,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. “Members of Congress who brand themselves as crusaders against antisemitism are now simultaneously normalizing this dangerous hate that endangers the lives of Jews and so many others, as well as our democracy. We won’t stand silently by when our safety – and the safety of so many others – is used as a political football.”

So it's not that Mayorkas is incompetent — it's the conspiracy theory that Jews are behind the "great replacement" theory. That's what's driving Republicans. "We've seen the violent, deadly impact" these antisemitic conspiracy theories have on our communities. We've also seen tens of thousands of Hamas sympathizers in the streets and on campus calling for a global intifada, but the real danger to the Jewish community is the impeachment of Mayorkas.

And how could such a conspiracy theory spread with Mayorkas having the border under tight control? It's almost like giving credibility to the theory by allowing an invasion of millions of unvetted illegal immigrants.

This partisan stupidity is barely a half step down from the accusations in 2009 that opposition to Obama policy proposals was racist. — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) February 5, 2024

This is dumb. In related news, President Joe Biden is expected to denounce the impeachment effort as "unconstitutional." How does he figure that?

President Biden to denounce the charge to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" political attack, according to remarks shared first with @NBCNews. https://t.co/AEnS8PWppH — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2024

An unconstitutional impeachment? Somebody needs to come get their grandpa. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) February 5, 2024

@AliMayorkas has allowed an invasion. He should be impeached. — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) February 5, 2024

Pretty sure it's neither of those things. — Regs (@r3gulations) February 5, 2024

He can denounce all he wants because that’s all he can do. — SFMF (@USMC_First_In) February 5, 2024

Party of Democracy™ says it's unconstitutional when Congress exercises its constitutional powers.



Makes total sense. — Drawn & Quartered (@dschmitt) February 5, 2024

Does he actually know who Secretary Mayorkas is? Could Biden point him out in a room? — Mike Mazzeo (@SolarMazz) February 5, 2024

Utter nonsense



This administration is unprecedented and unconstitutional. — FactualFactCheckAfterDark (@FactualAfterDrk) February 5, 2024

We can't believe how many times the impeachment of Biden has been stalled in the face of all of the evidence brought forward by whistleblowers and the House Oversight Committee.

***