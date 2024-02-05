Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife...
Jewish Groups Denounce White Supremacist Conspiracy Theories Behind Mayorkas Impeachment

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We don't get this at all. We get that there are a lot of Jewish groups that support a ceasefire in Gaza. (We also saw 290,000 people turn out in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel.)

A number of Jewish groups got together to condemn the antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories driving the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has utterly failed in his job of keeping the border secure.

Here's the Jewish Democratic Council of America:

The letter reads, in part:

Attacks against Secretary Mayorkas have invoked the so-called “great replacement” theory, which relies on dangerous antisemitic stereotypes in alleging a vast conspiracy to support an “invasion” of immigrants, “replace” white voters, and seize power in the United States, while also fueling anti-immigrant bigotry and white supremacy. This same conspiracy theory has directly fueled violence in Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, Poway, El Paso, Buffalo, and a number of other communities.

“We’ve seen the violent, deadly impact that these antisemitic, white supremacist conspiracy theories have on our communities,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. “Members of Congress who brand themselves as crusaders against antisemitism are now simultaneously normalizing this dangerous hate that endangers the lives of Jews and so many others, as well as our democracy. We won’t stand silently by when our safety – and the safety of so many others – is used as a political football.”

So it's not that Mayorkas is incompetent — it's the conspiracy theory that Jews are behind the "great replacement" theory. That's what's driving Republicans. "We've seen the violent, deadly impact" these antisemitic conspiracy theories have on our communities. We've also seen tens of thousands of Hamas sympathizers in the streets and on campus calling for a global intifada, but the real danger to the Jewish community is the impeachment of Mayorkas.

And how could such a conspiracy theory spread with Mayorkas having the border under tight control? It's almost like giving credibility to the theory by allowing an invasion of millions of unvetted illegal immigrants.

This is dumb. In related news, President Joe Biden is expected to denounce the impeachment effort as "unconstitutional." How does he figure that?

We can't believe how many times the impeachment of Biden has been stalled in the face of all of the evidence brought forward by whistleblowers and the House Oversight Committee.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
