Elephant in the Room: Biden's Age MAJOR Polling Issue Since Special Counsel Report

Despite the media spin on Biden's mental acuity, the days since Special Counsel released its findings on the Biden documents case have not been good for the President. At all.

The disastrous presser Biden held only made it worse, and that's being reflected in polling.

New polling shows that 86 percent of the public now views Biden as too old to serve as president. https://t.co/iygjgevO8b

As a point of comparison, only 82 percent of the public can agree that the Earth is round. https://t.co/PGA6NoxowU — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 12, 2024

Wow.

More people think Biden is tool old than think the Earth is round.

That's terrible for Biden.

...That is a jump of ten points in roughly a week. For an octogenarian president, it is obviously not good when the percentage viewing you as too old is higher than your age. The spin and sandbagging by the White House staff are clearly not working. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 12, 2024

A ten point jump in a week.

...Notably, 59 percent say Trump is also too old. Yet, Trump is giving prolonged access to the media. Even the NY Times is now saying that the White House is blowing it with its bunker strategy and stated that Hur had to address his memory problems. https://t.co/KsaZvNIrwy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 12, 2024

When the New York Times is telling you you're not accessible enough, it's a problem.

Here's the details from The Hill:

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted in the days after a special counsel’s report detailed President Biden’s lack of recall found that 86 percent of Americans believe he is too old to serve in office. Biden, 81, is the oldest president to run for office. His likely GOP opponent in the 2024 election, former President Trump, is 77. The poll found that 59 percent of Americans believe both Biden and Trump are too old. The poll was conducted in the two days after special counsel Robert Hur released his report on Biden’s handling of classified documents, in which the president was described as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” The descriptions of Biden’s memory once again injected the issue of age into Biden’s reelection campaign.

Jeez.

Having surrogates on Sunday shows criticizing Hur and leaving out the AG and WH counsel purposely left the mental deficiencies language stand isn’t going to work. Biden needs to 5x his appearances and take questions for hours. He can’t. Hilary, Newsome or Mrs Obama 2024? — Zara Shepherd (@ZaraShepherd9) February 12, 2024

Biden can't increase his media appearences.

As for Hillary, Newsom, or Michelle Obama running? Heaven help us all.

Apparently 86% of the public view Biden as too old to function as President. I wonder about the other 14%. https://t.co/oIQD9czr5c — Gary (@GaryPet53745764) February 12, 2024

They either work in the media or are members of the Biden family.

What’s wrong with the other 15% ? https://t.co/1aM97oytzX — Gordana (@GSchifanelli) February 12, 2024

As to this question, see above, and also: we don't know.

@JoeBiden @POTUS

86% ....that kind of rules out the possibility of even trying to use your voting fraud machine to win the election this year. https://t.co/MHTkpfq1Tz — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) February 12, 2024

The polls don't estimate turnout or enthusiasm, or at least this one doesn't.

The question is do these voters feel strongly enough that Biden's age is an issue they'll go vote?

There is a HUGE difference between chronological age & CEREBRUM age , we should be cautious when conflating the two 🙄



🇺🇸 — Joe Alex (@Jalex123456) February 12, 2024

A fair point, but it's clear on either front Biden is no longer up to the task. Painfully clear.

An overwhelming majority of Americans think Pres. Biden is too old to serve another term, a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.



Read more: https://t.co/RNmab7WoA7 — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2024

At least some of the media are reporting this, as opposed to telling us Biden is fine.

BREAKING: 86% of Americans surveyed think President Joe Biden is too old to serve another term, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 11, 2024

Just incredible numbers.

And yet they will still vote for him. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) February 11, 2024

As of right now, the Democrats are standing behind Biden as the nominee and the media are in damage mode.

Scary thought.

Wow. You can’t get 86% of Americans to agree that, like, puppies are cute. https://t.co/xqipf05EzW — Ryan J. Rusak (@rjrusak) February 12, 2024

Maybe Biden's finally united the country. Just not as he planned.

***

