WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings

Let's go over this one more time. Texas put up razor wire fencing across its border to discourage illegal immigration. The Biden administration sued and sent feds to cut the razor wire. Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas responded by putting up more razor wire. At the end of October, a federal judge ruled that the Biden administration must stop cutting the razor wire. The case eventually went to the Supreme Court, which voted 5-4 to vacate the judge's ruling. In other words, SCOTUS said the feds could keep on cutting razor wire, but it didn't say anything about Texas putting up more.

Business Insider had a particularly stupid take:

Texas is exploiting a loophole in a new Supreme Court ruling to keep putting up razor-wire fencing at the border https://t.co/GiBaAx9q07 — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) January 24, 2024

"Exploiting a loophole?" There was no loophole. No law said Texas had to take down the razor wire. It wasn't part of the Supreme Court decision.

This ‘loophole’ is quite literally the constitution.

Article I, § 10, Clause 3, to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. — Joe Waffen 💢 (@Joe_DWilson) January 26, 2024

"Thing I don't like isn't illegal"=Loophole — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) January 29, 2024

Most people, when they find out they had a mistaken understanding of something, don't write headlines that frame their prior understanding as having a "loophole" created around it. They just accept that they were wrong. — Graham Kekulé (@GrahamKekule) January 29, 2024

It's not even a loophole. The court just got rid of an injunction preventing the feds from removing wire placed by state officials. This is entirely different from ordering state officials not to lay down wire, and not in a "loophole" way. — Kaiser (@SkyeSands2) January 26, 2024

It's fake news, pure and simple. In its article, Business Insider waffled a bit, saying Texas was "seemingly" exploiting a loophole.

Now we have analysis from the Washington Post's Aaron Blake, who writes that elected Republicans now say it's OK to ignore the Supreme Court. Can anyone say "student loan forgiveness"?

Twice in the last week, Republican elected officials have suggested it's okay to ignore Supreme Court rulings.



One of those officials, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), also floated the National Guard refusing orders from Biden.https://t.co/oqRJOp2WQq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 29, 2024

No one is ignoring Supreme Court rulings.

The Supreme Court hasn’t ordered Texas to do or stop doing anything.



It vacated an injunction against the federal government while continuing the trial on the merits. — Justine (@BruinJustine) January 30, 2024

Texas isn’t ignoring the Supreme Court. You tried through. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) January 30, 2024

What ruling is being ignored? Quote the part that is being ignored. I'll bet you can't. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 30, 2024

You mean they're following Biden's precedent? I can't freaking believe they would dare! — Meerkat Yix (@MeerkatYitz) January 30, 2024

These professional journalists are the ones who are supposed to protect us from "misinformation," and yet they intentionally get this SCOTUS ruling wrong. Texas wasn't ordered to do anything. Abbott has elected to erect more razor wire. The feds are now welcome to come cut it down. We hope they do, and we hope the mainstream media covers it.

