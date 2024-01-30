WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings

Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 30, 2024
Meme

Let's go over this one more time. Texas put up razor wire fencing across its border to discourage illegal immigration. The Biden administration sued and sent feds to cut the razor wire. Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas responded by putting up more razor wire. At the end of October, a federal judge ruled that the Biden administration must stop cutting the razor wire. The case eventually went to the Supreme Court, which voted 5-4 to vacate the judge's ruling. In other words, SCOTUS said the feds could keep on cutting razor wire, but it didn't say anything about Texas putting up more.

Business Insider had a particularly stupid take:

"Exploiting a loophole?" There was no loophole. No law said Texas had to take down the razor wire. It wasn't part of the Supreme Court decision.

It's fake news, pure and simple. In its article, Business Insider waffled a bit, saying Texas was "seemingly" exploiting a loophole.

Now we have analysis from the Washington Post's Aaron Blake, who writes that elected Republicans now say it's OK to ignore the Supreme Court. Can anyone say "student loan forgiveness"?

No one is ignoring Supreme Court rulings.

These professional journalists are the ones who are supposed to protect us from "misinformation," and yet they intentionally get this SCOTUS ruling wrong. Texas wasn't ordered to do anything. Abbott has elected to erect more razor wire. The feds are now welcome to come cut it down. We hope they do, and we hope the mainstream media covers it.

***

