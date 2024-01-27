President Biden Says He'll Shut Down Border If Emergency Authority Bill Is Passed

It's an election year and people are not happy with President Joe Biden when it comes to the invasion of our Southern border. Every time Texas makes a move to secure its border, the Biden administration files suit. Texas puts floating barriers in the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing; the Biden administration sues to have them taken down. Texas puts up razor wire fencing along the border. The Biden administration sues.

When the Supreme Court vacated a ruling keeping the Biden administration from cutting razor wire fencing, 25 Republican governors issued statements in support of Texas.

The optics are not good for Biden, and on Friday, he announced that he'd immediately shut down the border if a bill giving him emergency authority was passed by Congress. The only problem is that the Senate's "bipartisan" bill would still make 5,000 illegal immigrants a day legal; that's 1.8 million people a year. Sen. Ted Cruz didn't mince words, calling the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck."

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, both Byron York and Andrew McCarthy said it would be crazy for the GOP to go along with this bill.

BREAKING: Biden says he will immediately shut down the US-Mexico border if bill with new emergency authority is passed — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 27, 2024

NBC News reports:

In a strongly worded statement, Biden threw his support behind an emerging immigration deal in the Senate, one that former President Donald Trump is seeking to torpedo since it could hand a legislative victory to his likely opponent in November. “What’s been negotiated would — if passed into law — be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country,” Biden said Friday night. “It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law.” Biden, who has recently expressed optimism that a bipartisan deal could come soon, reiterated that the border is “broken” and argued that “it’s long past time to fix it.”

It's an election year … now it's time to fix it.

He doesn't need this bill to do that. https://t.co/Gzir4pWrUu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2024

This isn't a congressional matter. The president is tasked with enforcing the nation's borders. It's Biden's job. That fact that he likes the proposed Senate bill is proof enough that it's bad legislation.

Like he waited for the bill to forgive student loans? — Gregory (@gregzilla901) January 27, 2024

He just needs to do his damn job! — ChadN Truth (@ChadNTruth) January 27, 2024

He is basically saying he will release the hostages if you pay his ransom. — dcnh (@dcnh42) January 27, 2024

It needs to be shouted everywhere Biden already has the authority. This bill is a Trojan Horse cooked up by the UniParty to give amnesty to 50 million illegals in this country and more coming. All new voters. Replacement theory no more. Replacement reality. — TheAuMan (@TheAuMan1) January 27, 2024

“I’ll do my job if you make a bunch of concessions on unrelated policies” — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 27, 2024

He's not really shutting down the border, then, if the deal is to let 5,000 migrants in every day.

Democrats traffic almost 2-3 million illegals a year into the country, and the Republican response is to pass a bill that only lets them traffic 1.8 million illegal immigrants into the country a year.



It’s so on brand for the @GOP that it’s almost funny — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 27, 2024

But the media will report it as Biden offering to close the border but the Republicans voting against giving him the authority.

