President Biden Says He'll Shut Down Border If Emergency Authority Bill Is Passed

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

It's an election year and people are not happy with President Joe Biden when it comes to the invasion of our Southern border. Every time Texas makes a move to secure its border, the Biden administration files suit. Texas puts floating barriers in the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing; the Biden administration sues to have them taken down. Texas puts up razor wire fencing along the border. The Biden administration sues.

When the Supreme Court vacated a ruling keeping the Biden administration from cutting razor wire fencing, 25 Republican governors issued statements in support of Texas.

The optics are not good for Biden, and on Friday, he announced that he'd immediately shut down the border if a bill giving him emergency authority was passed by Congress. The only problem is that the Senate's "bipartisan" bill would still make 5,000 illegal immigrants a day legal; that's 1.8 million people a year. Sen. Ted Cruz didn't mince words, calling the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck."

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, both Byron York and Andrew McCarthy said it would be crazy for the GOP to go along with this bill.

NBC News reports:

In a strongly worded statement, Biden threw his support behind an emerging immigration deal in the Senate, one that former President Donald Trump is seeking to torpedo since it could hand a legislative victory to his likely opponent in November.

“What’s been negotiated would — if passed into law — be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country,” Biden said Friday night. “It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law.”

Biden, who has recently expressed optimism that a bipartisan deal could come soon, reiterated that the border is “broken” and argued that “it’s long past time to fix it.”

Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat They Changed It to 'True'
Doug P.
It's an election year … now it's time to fix it.

This isn't a congressional matter. The president is tasked with enforcing the nation's borders. It's Biden's job. That fact that he likes the proposed Senate bill is proof enough that it's bad legislation.

He's not really shutting down the border, then, if the deal is to let 5,000 migrants in every day.

But the media will report it as Biden offering to close the border but the Republicans voting against giving him the authority.

