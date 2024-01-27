Andy McCarthy Points Out Why It Would Be Crazy for GOP to Play Along With Biden's Border BS

As we told you earlier, the Biden White House has floated a "border security negotiations" offer that's as maddening as it is laughable;

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it.



Here's my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the Senate is reportedly working on a border deal when Biden could in fact just secure the border:

BREAKING: Senate border deal details, per source familiar I just had a call with.



- Mandatory detention of all single adults.



- Mandatory “shut down” of border once average daily migrant encounters hits 5,000. Importantly, this 5,000 number includes 1,400 CBP One app… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2024

Here's Melugin's full post:

BREAKING: Senate border deal details, per source familiar I just had a call with. - Mandatory detention of all single adults. - Mandatory “shut down” of border once average daily migrant encounters hits 5,000. Importantly, this 5,000 number includes 1,400 CBP One app entries at ports of entry per day, and roughly 3,600 illegal crossings per day. - How is that enforced? Once the 5,000 threshold is hit, a new authority is codified into law that requires Border Patrol to immediately remove illegal immigrants they catch without processing. They would not get to request asylum, they would immediately be removed. This includes removals back to Mexico, and deportations to home countries. This would be a *massive* change from current policy, which is that once an illegal immigrant reaches US soil, they must be processed via Title 8 and allowed to claim asylum. Under this new authority – they are not processed, and they are mandatorily immediately removed once the “shut down” threshold is reached. - This “shut down” also takes effect is there are 8,500 migrant encounters in a single day. - The “shut down” would not lift the next day. It wouldn’t lift until daily encounters are reduced to under 75% of the 5,000 threshold for at least two weeks. This means the “shut down” authority would not lift until two weeks of an average of less than 3,750 migrant encounters per day. - Some family units will be released with ATD (Alternatives to Detention, ankle monitors etc). - New removal authority to immediately remove all migrants who do not have valid asylum claims, which will be determined within 6 months rather than the years long process we have right now. - Any migrant caught trying to cross twice during “shut down” phase would be banned from entering US for one year. - US will need agreement with Mexico for MX to take back non Mexican illegal immigrants. This hasn't been ironed out yet. - President Biden approves of the deal and is ready to sign it as is, right now, and implement the new authority it would give him.

Better idea: Biden should just go back to the way things were when he took office.

In any case, Andy McCarthy has basically said the Republicans would be nuts to play along:

Existing law provides for mandatory detention of *all persons* entering illegally. If they write a chest-beating law calling for "mandatory detention of all single adults," (a) that actually guts the better law we already have, & (b) why would anyone trust them to enforce it? https://t.co/SJifsv0JEt — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) January 27, 2024

And why would the Republicans want to help the Biden White House forward the narrative that the border disaster is the fault of the GOP when it's 100 percent on this administration that only wants to make it look like they're doing something because it's an election year?

Just enforce existing law already! https://t.co/T97vs9x2to — Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) January 27, 2024

If only!

***

