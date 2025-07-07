Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get...
Totally Warped Dem: Photoshopped Jogging Post by Hakeem Jeffries Shows How Bent He Is on Looking In Shape

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Dems are adept at bending reality to fit their false narratives, but Hakeem Jeffries took it to the extreme on Monday. His latest Instagram post features him being way more warped than usual. Let’s just say the slimmed-down photoshopped version of Jeffries wasn’t fooling anyone.

Take a look. (READ)

Yes, the post is real, but the pic is photoshopped. Badly, we must add.

Commenters say the pic epitomizes just how work-resistant Democrats truly are.

That’s exactly what we would expect from Politifact.

But, what if the pic isn’t photoshopped after all? What other explanations could there be? Posters have a go at it.

We have a winner! Imagine Jeffries being some kind of King Midas who bends everything he touches. That’s too funny and a bit scary, too!

