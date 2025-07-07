Totally Warped Dem: Photoshopped Jogging Post by Hakeem Jeffries Shows How Bent He Is on Looking In Shape

Dems are adept at bending reality to fit their false narratives, but Hakeem Jeffries took it to the extreme on Monday. His latest Instagram post features him being way more warped than usual. Let’s just say the slimmed-down photoshopped version of Jeffries wasn’t fooling anyone.

Advertisement

Take a look. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries slimming himself in Photoshop is the most transparency we’ve seen from Democrats in years pic.twitter.com/OFOiOm65OC — Erin Maguire (@ErinMMaguire) July 7, 2025

Yes, this is real.



Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Photoshopped himself so hard he bent the bench. pic.twitter.com/WBifTUhp8y — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) July 7, 2025

Yes, the post is real, but the pic is photoshopped. Badly, we must add.

Commenters say the pic epitomizes just how work-resistant Democrats truly are.

That is some of the laziest photoshopping i have seen. Is he really that fat he felt he needed to do this? — Hank Rearden (@HankRearden_37) July 7, 2025

Lol most of these dems seem super lazy they don’t even want to work — Kathy (@Miss4202u) July 7, 2025

No amount of editing will remove Hakeem’s Low-T muffin top 😂 — Walter Tango F. (@WTCryptKeeper) July 7, 2025

PolitiFact: While it may seem unlikely, there's no proof Jeffries was lying when he said his excellent physical condition can bend space and time. — Whatever you do... (@BrerRabbitBurnr) July 7, 2025

That’s exactly what we would expect from Politifact.

But, what if the pic isn’t photoshopped after all? What other explanations could there be? Posters have a go at it.

That’s not photoshopped— he’s just so dense that he warps time and space. — MeliAndee (@meliandee) July 7, 2025

well he is really full of a lot of hot air. Maybe he just farted and bent it out of shape? — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) July 7, 2025

The bench is “speaking his truth” — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) July 7, 2025

The matrix — Xhausted (@Xhausteder) July 7, 2025

It’s the strength of his convictions that bends bare metal to his will. — The Dr. Is In (@NEOMD71) July 7, 2025

He's a politician. Everything he touches is crooked. — Steerpike (@Steerpike47) July 7, 2025

We have a winner! Imagine Jeffries being some kind of King Midas who bends everything he touches. That’s too funny and a bit scary, too!