Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : If You Think This Bill is Bad I Promise It's Worse’ (Watch)

Ok, yes, it's a long clip.

Still, all of it is worth a watch.

Fiery remarks from @tedcruz on the Senate border deal:



"As bad as we think the bill is, I promise you, it's worse"



"[This bill] is a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck"



"...represents Senate GOP leadership waging war on House GOP leadership" pic.twitter.com/S8UO5BrIqM — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) January 24, 2024

It seems, dear reader, that there is a reckoning coming. The political football may have finally been pulled away at the last second one too many times.

He mad.

BIGLY.

Why is no-one "allowed" to see the text of a bill being considered in congress. We are congress. Sounds like subversion of the public trust to me. — NotBot (@MikeNotice) January 25, 2024

Public trust? Is that a thing anymore?

It has to be because we already know the answer, LOL!

Thank you Senator Cruz — Del Traffanstedt (@DelTraffanstedt) January 24, 2024

In this editor's opinion, all of us should be as mad as Ted Cruz.

NO amnesty for illegals.



Just deportation. — Me (@Keefer1958) January 24, 2024

Now, there's a common sense approach!

BRAVO!

Senator Langford who’s bending over for Schumer listening to this. pic.twitter.com/x3sTCaVYba — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) January 24, 2024

Do better, Oklahoma!

It's time for the average American to run for office, if you have worked 40+ hours a week for twenty years, you know what needs to be done. — BROE (@BillyRo67567032) January 24, 2024

As great as that idea is, average Americans can't stand Washington, DC. However, this editor supports the idea of retaking the stronghold of what has become our ruling class in many respects.

No Amnesty

Border 100% Closed

No more money given to illegals and Ukraine

No deals letting in a certain amount of illegals a day

Government Shutdown if they do not comply. — Jason (@JasonD7101) January 25, 2024

Hey, swamp critters! Are you hearing the people yet?

Folks, one thing is evident from the current news cycle. Every day, people are fed up. You decide where we go from here.

Choose wisely!

