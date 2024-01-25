Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : If You Think This Bill is Bad I Promise It's Worse’ (Watch)

Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on January 25, 2024
Twitchy

Ok, yes, it's a long clip. 

Still, all of it is worth a watch.

It seems, dear reader, that there is a reckoning coming. The political football may have finally been pulled away at the last second one too many times. 

He mad.

BIGLY.

Public trust? Is that a thing anymore?

It has to be because we already know the answer, LOL! 

In this editor's opinion, all of us should be as mad as Ted Cruz.

Now, there's a common sense approach! 

BRAVO! 

Do better, Oklahoma!

As great as that idea is, average Americans can't stand Washington, DC. However, this editor supports the idea of retaking the stronghold of what has become our ruling class in many respects.

Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Gordon K
Hey, swamp critters! Are you hearing the people yet?

Folks, one thing is evident from the current news cycle. Every day, people are fed up. You decide where we go from here. 

Choose wisely!

***

