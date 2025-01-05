California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year in a Row per U-HAUL

The Golden State is celebrating a five-peat. For the 5th year in a row, California ranked last in growth data according U-Haul. So, what does that mean? It means out of 50 states, the West Coast state has the biggest net loss of population due to people moving away.

For the 5th year in a row, CA has ranked last out of 50 states in U-Haul growth data pic.twitter.com/5TZwubhiij — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2025

U-Haul tracked the number of people moving into every state in 2024:



Top Five:

🔴#1 - SC

🔴#2 - TX

🔴#3 - NC

🔴#4 - FL

🔴#5 - TN



Bottom Five:

🔵#46 - PA

🔵#47 - NY

🔵#48 - NJ

🔵#49 - MA

🔵#50 - CA (5th year in a row) — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2025

California is a state of natural beauty and sunny weather, so one must working overtime to really screw it up. Yep, it’s Gavin Newsom with a mighty assist from his fellow Democrats. Bravo, Gavin!

Congratulations to California on their 5-PEAT win of Worst State in the Union!



Great job @GavinNewsom! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2025

Do you know how pathetic the living situation in Cali has to be to lead the nation for five years for people leaving your state? Cali has the best year round weather possibly in the world. Much of it is coastal, how amazingly bad does it have to be. Beautiful beaches, etc.. — Brian Katz (@BrianKatz114192) January 5, 2025

Yep, been a resident all my life, & now I can take my retirement $$ & ESCAPE, this destroyed & depleted state. — Stephanie Saunders (@Stephan43118440) January 5, 2025

We have no problem with people escaping California and other blue states as long as they’re not stubborn Democrats.

Yeah I just don’t want them to California my Tennessee!! — Joy (@Joy_fromTN) January 5, 2025

I hope blue voters are not coming to NC! We don't need any more of those. — Bob Snyder (@wrs1967) January 5, 2025

Y’all can stop coming to Texas now. We’re full up. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 5, 2025

TN sucks please don't come here 🤥 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 5, 2025

Don't NY my Florida



You can come down here, but your terrible policies have gotta stay up there. — The Sarcastic Republican (@sieze2day) January 5, 2025

That’s the problem. Democrats destroy their states and flee the destruction they caused. But, then start voting for the same destructive nonsense when they get to a red state.

Unfortunately they move to red states and continue to vote blue — Randy Thompson 🇺🇲 ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ (@RLThompson1967) January 5, 2025

Problem is, some of them bring the Blue with them... — Caed Aldwych (@CaedAldwych) January 5, 2025

Problem is red states don't want them moving into their states and voting the way they have been. — ICU (@No1NotHere) January 5, 2025

That’s always the disconnect. Escaping Democrat voters don’t realize they, and the policies they voted for, are the reason their states become unlivable hellholes. So, please leave your ‘blue’ behind before settling in our red states.