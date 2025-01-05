X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real...
California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year in a Row per U-HAUL

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:37 AM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergal, File

The Golden State is celebrating a five-peat. For the 5th year in a row, California ranked last in growth data according U-Haul. So, what does that mean? It means out of 50 states, the West Coast state has the biggest net loss of population due to people moving away.

Take a look. (WATCH)

California is a state of natural beauty and sunny weather, so one must working overtime to really screw it up. Yep, it’s Gavin Newsom with a mighty assist from his fellow Democrats. Bravo, Gavin!

We have no problem with people escaping California and other blue states as long as they’re not stubborn Democrats.

That’s the problem. Democrats destroy their states and flee the destruction they caused. But, then start voting for the same destructive nonsense when they get to a red state.

That’s always the disconnect. Escaping Democrat voters don’t realize they, and the policies they voted for, are the reason their states become unlivable hellholes. So, please leave your ‘blue’ behind before settling in our red states.

