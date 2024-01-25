Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in the News

Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 25, 2024
MSNBC

Last October, a federal judge banned the Biden administration from sending in the feds to cut razor wire fencing put up by the state of Texas. (Tell us again this border invasion isn't intentional.) The feds got around that by bringing in construction equipment to literally lift sections of razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under it.

As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court decided 5-4 to vacate the Fifth Circuit injunction in the Texas border razor-wire case. (Thanks, Amy Coney Barrett.) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement and said he was going to continue to put up barriers. A lot of X lawyers have weighed in on Texas defying the Supreme Court, something the Biden administration has done (student loan forgiveness, anyone?) Beto O'Rourke said Biden should federalize the Texas National Guard to ensure compliance with the law. Townhall's resident lawyer, Kurt Schlicter, set him straight. 

Sen. Mike Lee has also weighed in:

Mehdi Hasan, formerly of "The Mehdi Hasan Show" on MSNBC, also accused Abbott of openly defying the federal government and the Supreme Court. Why isn't this the biggest story in the news?

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who's actually at the border, stepped in to straighten Hasan out.

"As for the California comparison, CA has already thumbed its nose at the federal gov & federal immigration law by being a sanctuary state."

Does he have a job?

It's an election year and illegal immigration is a top priority of voters — we hope the mainstream media will broadcast plenty of video of the Biden administration removing barriers from crossing illegally.

Ben Shapiro noted that the story was missing from the front pages of the major newspapers today:

Huh. If it's such a big win for the Biden administration, why isn't the mainstream media crowing about it?

***

