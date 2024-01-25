Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in the News

Last October, a federal judge banned the Biden administration from sending in the feds to cut razor wire fencing put up by the state of Texas. (Tell us again this border invasion isn't intentional.) The feds got around that by bringing in construction equipment to literally lift sections of razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under it.

As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court decided 5-4 to vacate the Fifth Circuit injunction in the Texas border razor-wire case. (Thanks, Amy Coney Barrett.) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement and said he was going to continue to put up barriers. A lot of X lawyers have weighed in on Texas defying the Supreme Court, something the Biden administration has done (student loan forgiveness, anyone?) Beto O'Rourke said Biden should federalize the Texas National Guard to ensure compliance with the law. Townhall's resident lawyer, Kurt Schlicter, set him straight.

Sen. Mike Lee has also weighed in:

There’s no ruling against Texas to defy.



There was an order against DHS, not Texas.



SCOTUS vacated that order.



Texas can’t defy an order that (1) doesn’t exist, and (2) never existed in the first place.



Please read before you falsely accuse. https://t.co/8TcD3A5Dku — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 25, 2024

Mehdi Hasan, formerly of "The Mehdi Hasan Show" on MSNBC, also accused Abbott of openly defying the federal government and the Supreme Court. Why isn't this the biggest story in the news?

Imagine if, during the Trump presidency, Democratic CA Governor Gavin Newsom, with the support of Dem House Speaker Pelosi, had openly defied the federal government & the Supreme Court. The right would have lost their minds. It would’ve been the biggest (only?) story in the news. https://t.co/bmRvf9oNWR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 25, 2024

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who's actually at the border, stepped in to straighten Hasan out.

This shows no understanding of what the SCOTUS order actually said, which is that the Feds can remove TX razor wire while the underlying merits of the case are litigated. It said nothing about what Texas can or cannot do, so there is nothing to defy. TX can keep placing wire.

As… https://t.co/G6SyOIYJDP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

"As for the California comparison, CA has already thumbed its nose at the federal gov & federal immigration law by being a sanctuary state."

Where’s your law degree from? — seamless0987 🟧🟦🐕 (@seamusjaco) January 25, 2024

Oak Grove elementary school. The course was called “reading comprehension”. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

SCOTUS told Biden no more stealing tax money to pay off student loans. He did it again last week — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 25, 2024

How many more John Oliver clones will US cable news networks import to misrepresent what's actually going on? — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) January 25, 2024

Clearing out the riff-raff chatter and replacing it with fair assessment, appreciated! — HI808 (@hi808sun) January 25, 2024

Absolutely correct. Texas can keep putting up new wire, replace old, use train cars to build walls, etc… — Our Republic Has Fallen (@BoatFoot1) January 25, 2024

When will you people realize they don't want to understand it. It's entirely about angles and narratives. — Billy The Layman (@Nomadhidinghere) January 25, 2024

They are intentionally lying about this Bill. As their customers demand they do. — Bad Take Directorate (@Boomer_Approved) January 25, 2024

Mehdi's job is to mislead the public. He does it well. — Alabama Coastie (@AlabamaCoastie) January 25, 2024

Does he have a job?

I hope as the fed cuts the wire someone right behind him installs more. — LeeM 🐊 (@LisaLeeM) January 25, 2024

It's an election year and illegal immigration is a top priority of voters — we hope the mainstream media will broadcast plenty of video of the Biden administration removing barriers from crossing illegally.

Lol, Why isn’t it the biggest news story? Hmm??? Could it be that the media knows this is absolutely not a position the administration wants to broadcast loudly? — Pat (@Pat1112624) January 25, 2024

Ben Shapiro noted that the story was missing from the front pages of the major newspapers today:

A massive constitutional stand-off is bubbling at the border amidst the greatest wave of illegal immigration in American history. So here's the top of the fold at the NYT right now. pic.twitter.com/daGgMqGMSy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 25, 2024

Huh. If it's such a big win for the Biden administration, why isn't the mainstream media crowing about it?

