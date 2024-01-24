AZ GOP Chair Resigns After Leaked Audio Shows Him Passing Along a 'Drop...
Reporter Confronts KJP About Biden’s Stance on Late-Term Abortion

BAM! Greg Abbott Tells Joe Biden He Does What He Wants and What He Wants to Do Is ... Secure the Border

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:19 PM on January 24, 2024
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Governor Greg Abbott has responded to Joe Biden and it seems his answer is: stick it.

Basically, it narrows down to: 'I've sent you letters, I've tried talking to you and you keep ignoring me so I am taking matters into my own hands'. Honestly, who could blame Abbott?

Well, to be fair, he isn't the only one, but he is certainly one of the few.

A Congressman from Texas weighed in with his support.

The expected help from the Supreme Court never came.

People are really considering giving Biden another four years. It's insanity.

Abbott is saying in essence, the forefathers would not have allowed, this nor will I.

'Walker, Texas Ranger' could solve it all and in less than 30 minutes.

Let's go!

It's getting 'lit' at the borders, as the youths say. Keep your eye on the border.

