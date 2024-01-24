BAM! Greg Abbott Tells Joe Biden He Does What He Wants and What He Wants to Do Is ... Secure the Border

Governor Greg Abbott has responded to Joe Biden and it seems his answer is: stick it.

My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense. pic.twitter.com/seNFZdmujP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

Basically, it narrows down to: 'I've sent you letters, I've tried talking to you and you keep ignoring me so I am taking matters into my own hands'. Honestly, who could blame Abbott?

Amazing that the only Republican with the balls to actually stand up to Biden is in a wheelchair. https://t.co/nsHKFeEMAm — Magills (@magills_) January 24, 2024

Well, to be fair, he isn't the only one, but he is certainly one of the few.

This is the right position. You have my full support to do what is necessary to protect Texas. #SecureTexas #HoldTheLine https://t.co/Ud40XMO8qQ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 24, 2024

A Congressman from Texas weighed in with his support.

The Chief Justice and Justice Barrett should have thought through their rushed, weak, mindless, and unexplained capitulation to Biden’s brazen open-border lawlessness.



We now have a serious and dangerous constitutional crisis.



Shameful. https://t.co/pVvA4I7yql — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 24, 2024

The expected help from the Supreme Court never came.

Sure seems like we have arrived at a far bigger legitimacy crisis than anything that happened under Trump, January 6 included, and it's 100% Biden's fault. Even governors and politicians are outspoken about the insanity of his border policy, and yet he persists. https://t.co/wqijcqcFQt — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 24, 2024

People are really considering giving Biden another four years. It's insanity.

BREAKING from TX Gov. @GregAbbott_TX on TX right of self defense:



“James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats.” https://t.co/MI5XJNDaYm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2024

Abbott is saying in essence, the forefathers would not have allowed, this nor will I.

Every Republican governor should be issuing statements standing with Texas.



There is absolutely no excuse not to. https://t.co/HlfMw04N2y — 🔻revenant⚡ (@revenant_MMXX) January 24, 2024

Straight into my veins! https://t.co/gisJzc7fY8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 24, 2024

Can you send this man to arrest Biden now? https://t.co/fxq4D52FCM pic.twitter.com/BDDE67y5NT — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) January 24, 2024

'Walker, Texas Ranger' could solve it all and in less than 30 minutes.

The third point about Biden's lawlessness encouraging illegal aliens to make dangerous crossing away from safe passages is one not enough people are noticing. https://t.co/3Sz3H7z5RL — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 24, 2024

It’s on like Donkey Kong at our southern border https://t.co/U2uLzFCt58 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) January 24, 2024

Let's go!

BY GOD HE’S DOING IT, WE HAVE A BONA-FIDE CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS, THE ABSOLUTE MADMAN https://t.co/DXX7RXvAKd pic.twitter.com/hF9pgAEShF — RainbowTheo (@RainbowBirdy7) January 24, 2024

You won’t get @NatConTalk for another couple days but note for reference that Abbott here is relying on the Scalia dissent I cited as well https://t.co/U2uLzFCt58 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) January 24, 2024

This reads like the founders' grievances against the king. I love it with every fiber of my being. https://t.co/xRTAmTQCCm — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 24, 2024

It's getting 'lit' at the borders, as the youths say. Keep your eye on the border.

